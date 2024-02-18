Now that over a million words have been written here, readers find it quite challenging to locate the topic they are searching for. For this reason, I have put together an index of this publication. It begins with an abridged index which is then followed by a more detailed description of every article which has been published here (which may be helpful to read through those summaries provide many of the key points I am trying to present here).



Causes and Treatments of Common Medical Conditions:

Acid Reflux, Allergies [not as detailed], Altitude Sickness and Sickle Cell Anemia, Alzheimer’s Disease [and why its treatments have been kept away from the public for decades], Atrial Fibrillation, Back Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, COPD, Depression, Emotional Obstacles, Hypermobility, Impaired Mobility, Insomnia, Meditation Psychosis, Multiple Sclerosis, Neck Pain, Osteoporosis, Trauma, Weight Loss, Wildfire Toxicity



Dangers of commonly prescribed drugs:

Antidepressants (and how to quit these addictive drugs), Bisphosphonates, Statins, NSAIDs, Gabapentin, Acid Blockers (e.g., PPIs, which are also quite addictive), Lupron and other puberty blockers.

Evidence of Harm from the COVID Vaccines:

•A compilation of the 135 of vaccine injuries I had documented in my social circle since they hit the market (the majority of which were severe or fatal).

•A summary of numerous polls which have found approximately 50% of America believes the vaccines are unsafe or ineffective and around 25% have either be injured by them or know someone who was.

•A summary of German insurance data which demonstrated the vaccines had caused a massive increase in many different conditions.

•What is known about the COVID-19 hot lots (along with an earlier article).

•The current evidence that embalmers around the world are finding mysterious clots in vaccinated corpses.

•A summary of Ron Johnson’s recent panel which eloquently broke down all the crimes which were committed throughout COVID-19.



Specific Issues with the COVID Vaccines:

•An overview of everything we currently know about COVID vaccine shedding.

•An explanation of what could be causing COVID vaccine shedding and what you can do about it.

•Why the COVID vaccines frequently cause cognitive impairment.

•The evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines (and vaccines in general) frequently cause autoimmune disorders and the specific mechanisms which cause this.

•An explanation of what was causing the amyloid blood clots within COVID vaccine victims.

•How the COVID vaccines are creating a spike in RSV.



General Issues With Vaccines:

•What are the risks and benefits of each childhood vaccine?

•Why vaccines frequently cause microstrokes through disrupting the physiologic zeta potential.

•How vaccine microstrokes have caused much of the population to no longer have symmetrical faces (whereas in the pre-vaccination era, symmetrical faces were the norm), and how the COVID vaccines frequently cause severe shingles (e.g., Justin Bieber).

•The evidence that vaccines cause autism and how they do it.

•The century of evidence that vaccines kill babies (and a longer article on the subject).

•Why it is almost impossible for vaccines to create herd immunity and how this played out with the COVID vaccines



Previous Vaccine Disasters:

•Past media coverage of numerous vaccine disasters which followed the government pushing an unsafe and unproven one upon America.

•The dark history of vaccines being developed to forcefully sterilize their recipients.

•The forgotten history of the disastrous smallpox vaccines and what it can teach us about COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

•The dangers of the HPV vaccine (also discussed here).

•How the anthrax vaccine disaster served as a beta-test for the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.



COVID-19:

•An attempt to answer how dangerous COVID-19 actually is and how that compares to the flu (which as it turns out no one actually knows).

•Why the approaches our leaders chose to handle COVID-19 were terrible (and conversely, those known to be effective were never used).

•A two part response to the common arguments raised to argue viruses and hence COVID-19 do not exist (part 1, part 2).



Important (but generally unrecognized) Aspects of Human Physiology:

•What is the 4th phase of water, how this water is the driving force behind much of the (otherwise inexplicable) vital fluid circulation throughout the body, how this water creates the structure and stability of the body and how to increase it within the body.

•What is zeta potential and why does it underlie so many chronic medical conditions?•How to restore the physiologic zeta potential (which is important for treating many different chronic illnesses and likely explains why many holistic treatments “work”).

•How to determine the healthiest water to drink.

•An explanation of the cell danger response (the CDR is a root cause of many chronic illnesses), how regenerative works by locally treating the CDR, and the systemic approaches used to treat the CDR which are often needed to treat a variety of complex illnesses (e.g., vaccine injuries).

•Forgotten Russian research that shows the heart directs different types of blood to different parts of the body and is reciprocally injured whenever an artery is damaged

•How organ transplants have been observed to transfer the donor’s personality and memories into the recipient.

•What is mitogenic radiation and how does it underlie the functioning of many regenerative therapies.

•The significance of bacterial DNA plasmids contaminating the COVID vaccines and the forgotten school of medicine which utilized healthy plasmids to cure complex illnesses.

Other Major Problems in Medicine:

•The decades of evidence that SSRIs cause mass shootings and other forms of psychotic violence (e.g., homicide and suicide).

•The cruel tendency of the medical field to tell patients illnesses doctors can’t see are in their head (also known as medical gaslighting).

•Why doctors compulsively push dangerous pharmaceuticals on their patients.

•The many dangers of spinal surgery.

•The importance of breast feeding and the reprehensible tactics the infant formula industry used to trick mothers into no longer breast feeding (some of which are quite shocking).



Medical Corruption:

•How big pharma bought the federal government and the extensive anatomy of that corruption.

•How far the FDA went to cover up the harms of the SSRI antidepressants.

•A detailed summary of the corruption within the CDC.

•Proof Pfizer submitted forged data to the regulators to prove their vaccine “worked.”

•The repeating gross malfeasance that occurs within pivotal clinical trials to conceal how dangerous the pharmaceutical is (e.g., for the COVID vaccines, for the HPV vaccines, and for the SSRI antidepressants) and how far the FDA will go to help in the cover up.

•A series detailing decades of testimonials from Pfizer whistleblowers who witnessed the sociopathic behavior of the company (part 1, part 2).

Medical History and Politics:

•How we can stop the WHO's horrific pandemic treaty.

•Why the bioweapons research industry is a danger to society.

•How medicine and science have been transformed into a dogmatic faith.

•How economic feudalism has been deliberately enacted over the last 50 years (e.g., through the unjustifiable COVID lockdowns) to force us into poverty and economic enslavement.

•The story of an honest doctor who witnessed severe discrimination against the unvaccinated which was published here and then aired on national television.

•The history of VAERS (the government never wanted it to be made).

•A summary of many of the horrific population control campaigns conducted in the last century by the global elite.



Lies and Propaganda:

•How medical charities often exist primarily to advance pharmaceutical industry interests.

•Some of the most ridiculous propaganda that was used to sell the COVID vaccines.

•An exposé of the vast Public Relations (propaganda) industry.

•A compilation of some of the most absurd advice released by healthcare authorities during the pandemic.

•How cults manipulate their followers and how that spiritual mind control is also used by many influential figures in our society.

Healthy Thinking:

•What drives certain doctors (e.g., the COVID dissidents) to do the right thing and truly help their patients regardless of the pressures they faced.

•How to effectively navigate overwhelming amounts of information without inadvertently filtering out the truth.

•The value of having freedom of motion in your thoughts, body and spirit.

•Perspectives on how to have a healthy emotional life and interactions with others.

The Art of Medicine:

•Constitutional archetypes and why different patients require different treatment approaches

•How to determine the correct dose for each patient (which is one of the most critical aspects of medicine) and an explanation of muscle testing.

•The unique senstivities of hypermobile patients (e.g., to vaccination, surgeries, and pharmaceutical drugs) and methods which can be used to treat hypermobility.

•How modern technology is destroying the art of surgery and how to find the safest surgeon to work with.

For the rest of this index, I will provide a more detailed summary of each article that was published here (including some which were not mentioned above). At this moment, the audience for that list will be restricted, but in the future it will be public.