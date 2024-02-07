The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Charlotte Ruse
Feb 8, 2024

If you think about it there's no cure for most chronic diseases. There's just an assortment of pharmaceuticals masking symptoms, causing adverse effects, or doing absolutely nothing.

More money has been spent on conning the public via mainstream media news than bothering to do real research or "genuine" trials testing heterodox treatments if they're not profitable.

The majority of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment such as masks are manufactured in China where although wages have increased are nowhere as high as unionized wages would be in the US if scoundrel CEO'S were forced to manufacture drugs and medical equipment in America.

Every part of the medical industrial complex is obsessed with profits and not in finding cures so the ill would become "free" of relentless prescription drugs.

34 replies
Tilly
Feb 7, 2024Edited

Thank you for this. Just in time to make a submission about the WHO power grab in NZ before the 18th of Feb. I have begun to think of us all as Free Range Slaves. Free Range Slaves are great because they basically look after themselves but everything they do generates money. The trouble is there is still money that's outside of the system and not going to the Slavers so that poses a threat. Let's pare down the numbers and switch to Barn Raised Slaves so nothing escapes the system.

3 replies
