Lon Guyland
Oct 28, 2023

I have an anecdotal support for your point: I had an event that resulted in intense lumbar pain and I was duly referred to a well-known specialist at a very large hospital. While waiting for the specialist to come into the examining room, I was able to overhear the employee at the front desk making phone calls. She made the same call over and over: “The MRI shows you have a stenosis, for which the only treatment is surgery.” I thought that was a little curious and filed that information away. Finally, the specialist came in and, after perfunctorily taking my “history”, recommended an MRI. I think even he felt a little awkward that he never even really looked at me, and so had me briefly pull up my shirt and point to where it hurt. Sure enough, a couple of days after the MRI, I got the “stenosis” phone call. My intuition told me not to go, and I didn’t.

The pain subsided and was manageable for a few years, but again I went to a (different) specialist who duly ordered another MRI, after which he informed me that I was not a candidate for surgery (his words were essentially that I could go to someone else and get surgery, but he was confident that I would come back to him to fix their mess) and suggested physical therapy. When he asked me what I did for pain, I told him OTC analgesics. He gave me a peculiar look and said “I can prescribe something stronger if you want”. I didn’t want, but got benefit from the physical therapy and have taught myself how to manage the problem, within the bounds of the underlying condition, through proper stretching.

Now, of course I have no idea whether the surgery would have helped or harmed (I suspect the second specialist may have been right), but I’m done with doctors, and will just live within the limitations of my minor disability.

MMA
Oct 28, 2023

As always, reading your substack gives me valuable information and teaches me so much.

Thank you for your insight and for sharing so openly with us.

My son is autistic and it is from Tylenol. I hope one day that something might be done to help him and all others who were injured by this drug. I struggle with bitterness every day of my life about what happened to him and I worry about who will care for him after I'm gone. I hate even looking at Tylenol and I avoid it like the plague.

