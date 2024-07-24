Recently, Biden had an abysmal debate performance which made America realize his dementia was not just a “conspiracy theory” and that the entire media had been lying to them. This in turn led to one of the greatest red-pills in American history, Biden’s entire party turning against him once they realized he had become unelectable, and the mainstream media gradually admitting his cognitive impairment had been recognized by everyone but covered up to gaslight us.

In the last week an even more remarkable set of events happened. First, an attempted (and highly suspicious) assassination against Biden’s insurmountable opponent somehow failed. Second, Biden who had adamantly refused to drop out despite widespread calls from the public to do so, got COVID, disappeared from the public eye, and had a resignation for the campaign published on “his” Twitter account that his staff manages.

Many rumors have thus circulated as to what exactly happened as the letter was not on official letterhead, had an unusual signature, took much of the White House staff by surprise (as they thought he was still running) and did not provide any details as to why he’d suddenly reversed his position. In turn, three leading theories emerged:



•Biden and his team realized his last chance for salvaging the election had failed and the election was now unwinnable (especially since surviving the assassination increased Trump’s poll numbers). In turn, his COVID-19 illness was chosen to be an excuse for why he dropped out so he could save face.

•Biden’s health had significantly deteriorated from the time of the debate, to the point that his administration recognizes he can no longer be president (e.g., because our allies no longer are confident with him being the Commander in Chief due his botched NATO summit as he did things like refer to Putin as the president of Ukraine), so COVID-19 was chosen as the politically palatable excuse to explain that rapid decline (which I’ve argued was likely due to a vaccine injury).



•The rapid string of unprecedented events continued and Biden actually became severely ill during his campaign stop five days ago in Las Vegas, which is why his staff produced a campaign resignation for him that Biden did not actually write after Biden abruptly cancelled much of his Las Vegas campaign tour.

Note: recently, evidence emerged corroborating this theory such as Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative journalist stating he’d gotten a tip about it from a local source that Biden had had a medical emergency, a local news station reporting the local University hospital had been on standby for Biden to show up on Wednesday, and Jordan Sachachtel reporting that numerous Las Vegas police officers had corroborated this series of events with him.

In this article, I will focus on the medical aspect of those theories. However, before we do that, I need to share the press conference of when Biden announced his (illegal) vaccine mandates as I believe it set the stage for everything which has followed and ultimately was the downfall of his entire presidency. Since the entire conference was 27 minutes long (which made it too long to watch), I spent a while trimming it down to the key points. The primary reason I made this article was to highlight this video, so please consider watching it.

Note: the full conference can be viewed here.

Watching that speech is understandably upsetting for many of you. In my eyes, the most important aspect of this speech is that it illustrates why it is so critical to have laws against tyranny because someone in a position of power will always become convinced that it is acceptable to do something absolutely grotesque to the citizens, and will do so unless safeguards are already in place to prevent that.

When I first saw Biden’s speech, I was shocked by the audacity of his lies (e.g., many of his justifications for the mandates, such as the vaccines “preventing” transmission, went against the known science at the time), the irrational contradictions between them (e.g., how can the vaccines “work” if you can’t be around the unvaccinated) and the absolute certainty he had in his positions alongside his gross contempt for those who disagreed with him.

Put differently, the Biden I saw was no different from one of the many difficult older men I know who listen to CNN or MSNBC all day, have absolute certainty in the beliefs they get from the mainstream media, angrily will insist abhorrent policies are justified on the basis of their beliefs and have a specific type of ego which under no circumstances will be willing to acknowledge its beliefs were incorrect.

Note: I suspect many of you have people like this in your life too.

This mentality in turn helps to explain some of Biden’s other notorious actions during his presidency such as:



•Accusing social media companies of “killing people” because they did not make a sufficiently aggressive effort to censor vaccine misinformation (which in turn his administration used to censor free speech and violate the First Amendment).



•(Erroneously) forecasting a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated.



•Pressuring the FDA to rapidly approve questionable COVID vaccinations, to the point its chief (and very pro-vaccine) vaccine scientists did not feel what the White House was requesting was appropriate—which ultimately resulted in those scientists being forced out of the approval process so the vaccines could be approved. Given that Biden had specifically promised during this mandate speech that he would not pressure the FDA to approve the COVID vaccines (to assure us we could “trust” the science), these recent revelations are particularly important, and parallel how Biden repeatedly promised he could not mandate the vaccines, but nonetheless did.

In short, because of these false beliefs, Biden both had no issue with encouraging the country to demonize those who were unwilling to vaccinate (along with the politicians supporting them) or enacting draconian policies to persecute those wishing to avoid a potentially lethal injection. I had never seen any other president do something like this so as I watched this speech, and knowing the actual science on the vaccines, I (who had been a Democrat for most of my life) became convinced Biden would eventually go down as one of the worst presidents in US history and that I needed to do whatever I could to help get him out of office.

Brain Injured Democrat Senators

Prior to COVID, I was told typical politicians base many of their decisions on what their advisors tell them to do (rather than say acting from the gut), as they are terrified of making the “wrong choice” and hence believe the safest option is to defer to an expert and then use “I was just following the science” as an excuse for whenever things go catastrophically wrong (e.g., many of the pleas for COVID amnesty were predicated on the idea it simply was not possible for us to know the vaccines were indeed a bad idea).

One of the things COVID made very clear to me is that this was indeed true, as the advice the experts gave us were patently absurd and clearly failing (as cases and deaths kept on going up and the economy kept on going down), but very few were willing to question the scientific consensus, look at the evidence, and then devise a sensible policy.

Note: Ron DeSantis was one of the only governors that did—and he ultimately had one of the best COVID-19 responses in the country.

In parallel to this, human beings tend to double-down on their past decisions, and I noticed that as evidence of the vaccine injuries mounted, rather than admit they’d made a mistake, the faith and zeal of the vaccine advocates (especially the politicians) only increased. Because of this, I felt that many of them were still taking the vaccines, and more importantly, due to the incredibly high rate of injuries these experimental gene therapies caused, that in the same way many celebrities were dying suddenly or suddenly developing debilitating and terminal conditions, many prominent politicians would be as well—with a significant number of those injuries being severe enough that they would simply not be possible to hide them from the public.

Note: there were suspicious cases of a prominent politician (e.g., Gavin Newsom) suddenly and inexplicably disappearing from the public eye. In those cases (e.g., Newsom’s) there was evidence suggesting they were covering up a vaccine injury, but it was ultimately not possible to know.

In turn, we observed something remarkable—once the vaccines came out, in early 2022, thee Democratic senators who had aggressively endorsed the vaccines had unusual strokes—something which as I showed in a recent article, was almost statistically impossible to have happened by chance. Additionally, a fourth Democrat Senator (and vaccine zealot), Dianne Feinstein, caught an incredibly rare form of shingles (that kills less than 100 Americans per year) and ultimately succumbed to consequences of the infection. Like the strokes, this unusual condition was also strongly linked to the COVID vaccine.

In the previous article, I focused on Feinstein’s case as it had numerous remarkable parallels to Biden’s.

For example, Feinstein had had progressive cognitive decline her staff had worked to conceal. At the end of 2020, after a clear cognitive lapse during a hearing, The New Yorker reported Feinstein’s cognition, for several years, had worsened, with Feinstein losing her memory of events that had recently happened (to the point she would angrily accuse her staff of failing to brief her on a topic they’d just discussed) and had somewhat lost the ability to understand legislation. To quote that article:

Feinstein’s staff has said that sometimes she seems herself, and other times unreachable. “The staff is in such a bad position,” a former Senate aide who still has business in Congress said. “They have to defend her and make her seem normal.”

Starting in 2019, her cognition had started to deteriorate (e.g., her staff joked about it), and it became an open secret that was nonetheless publicly denied:

One person who did not want to be named recounted Feinstein asking a staffer for a memo, then responding with bewilderment when the memo was turned in the next day. These issues are longstanding: last summer, almost a year ago, one person who had worked with her and asked not to be named said “her days are all bad days now.” Feinstein’s acuity gets worse as the day goes on, multiple people told Rolling Stone, and staff have long tried to avoid her having any engagements after mid-afternoon.

At 88, Ms. Feinstein sometimes struggles to recall the names of colleagues, frequently has little recollection of meetings or telephone conversations, and at times walks around in a state of befuddlement — including about why she is increasingly dogged by questions about whether she is fit to serve in the Senate representing the 40 million residents of California, according to half a dozen lawmakers and aides who spoke about the situation on the condition of anonymity. On Capitol Hill, it is widely — though always privately — acknowledged that Ms. Feinstein suffers from acute short-term memory issues that on some days are ignorable, but on others raise concern among those who interact with her.

Multiple sources tell Rolling Stone that in recent years Feinstein’s office had an on-call system — unbeknownst to Feinstein herself — to prevent the senator from ever walking around the Capitol on her own. At any given moment there was a staff member ready to jump up and stroll alongside the senator if she left her office, worried about what she’d say to reporters if left unsupervised. The system has been in place for years. “They will not let her leave by herself, but she doesn’t even know it,” says Jamarcus Purley, a former staffer. Senators juggle a heavy schedule of votes, hearings and meetings on a wide range of subjects. Momentary lapses and mixups about a topic are far from unheard of. But over the last several years, interviews with Feinstein devolved into confusion on a near-daily basis. A familiar pattern would emerge: Feinstein would make an unexpected stance on a bill or policy position, only for her staff to quickly follow up by email to correct the record. It got to the point where reporters would pause before rushing to publish an otherwise-newsworthy declaration because of the inevitability of staff reversing her statement.

After the COVID vaccines came out, Feinstein’s cognition declined further, culminating in her hospitalization for shingles encephalitis, after which her cognitive impairment greatly worsened.

Because it was so hard to hide (e.g., Feinstein told reporters that rather than being in the hospital for 10 weeks she’d been voting in the Senate and she was caught on camera getting confused and needing to be told how to vote), reports began to emerge acknowledging her cognitive decline had been an open secret and that her staff were performing many of the functions .

•Second, despite all of this, Feinstein was in denial about her cognitive impairment (e.g., she would get angry at staff who told her about a recent event she’d forgotten and assumed had not happened) and adamantly refused to step down despite increasing calls to. Even when the Democrats desperately needed her to resign so someone could take her place for critical votes or she had ceded her power of attorney to her daughter (due to how incapacitated she had become) she still refused to let go of her power:

One person whose call she would take was Mr. Schumer, who in multiple conversations with Ms. Feinstein encouraged her to listen to the advice of her doctors. But when it became clear that she had no desire to discuss leaving office, Mr. Schumer began planning for her to return to Washington, according to several people familiar with the conversations. “After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it’s clear she’s back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California,” Mr. Schumer said in a statement on the day of Ms. Feinstein’s return. He greeted her in front of the Capitol as an aide helped her from a car into her wheelchair. Since Ms. Feinstein’s return to Washington, several of her colleagues have privately acknowledged that she is obviously diminished. She should probably not be in the Senate, they said, though Democrats are happy to have her vote when she can.

To illustrate how confrontational they were to the thought of Feinstein resigning:

People close to her joke privately that perhaps when Ms. Feinstein is dead, she will start to consider resigning. Over the years, she and many Democrats have bristled at the calls for her to relinquish her post, noting that such questions were rarely raised about aging male senators who remained in office through physical and cognitive struggles, even after they were plainly unable to function on their own.

Note: Biden also had numerous peculiar incidents where he got mad at someone who challenged him.

Eventually, however, Feinstein succumbed to her illness last September, and suddenly died of “natural causes” the day after she’d given a critical vote and two and a half months after she’d given her power of attorney to her daughter (after which California Governor Newsom immediately appointed a replacement for her).

I believe something very similar happened to Biden, as now reports are gradually emerging that he too had increasing cognitive decline his staff tried to cover up (to the point when he showed clear memory lapses on national television, his staff and the mainstream media aggressively denied it until it became to blatant to hide). In parallel, like Feinstein, Biden refused to resign or let go of the power he had, even, as we saw in the post debate period when everyone in his party was pressuring him to pass on the nomination.



Note: During the last two years, I also heard reports from a physician inside the White House that Biden had significant dementia but I never published them here as I could not authenticate them.

Since posting that article, others have also come forward in support of this hypothesis. Here for example, Peter McCullough shares his opinion that Biden’s brain has a vaccine injury consistent with what he’s seen in many other vaccine injured patients:

Most importantly, the rapid cognitive decline we saw with Biden was very similar to what many of us (e.g., my social circle or commenters here) have observed in cognitively impaired elders (e.g., our parents) who received the COVID vaccine. For example, as I documented here, many of my friends have relatives who suddenly developed “Alzheimer’s” after the vaccine and then passed. Likewise, my colleagues and I find that cognitive impairment (e.g., brain fog) is the most common COVID vaccine injury symptom. Because of this, in the previous article, I focused on explaining how the COVID vaccines cause cognitive impairment and the continually increasing evidence that this is happening on a large scale such as:



•The Dutch detected a 18-40% increase (averaging out to 24%) in the number of adults seeing their primary doctor for memory and concentration problems following the vaccination rollout.



•A significant increase in disability has been seen throughout the Western world since the COVID vaccines came out, some of which is cognitive in nature.



•The rate of motor vehicle accidents increasing after the vaccination campaign.



•VAERS had a massive spike in cognitive disorders being reported after vaccination which was seen after the COVID vaccines hit the market.



•An Israeli survey found that 4.5% of those who received a booster developed anxiety or depression, and 26.4% who already had either then experienced an exacerbation of their condition.



•A study of 2,027,353 Koreans published three weeks ago in Nature found that vaccination resulted in a 68% increase in depression, a 44% increase in anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders.

•A more recent study of 558,017 Koreans over 65 found vaccination increased the risk of cognitive impairment by 138% and the risk of Alzheimer’s by 23%, and that this risk increased with time.

The key point with these datasets is that those increases are massive, to the point they cannot be explained by chance.

Immunological Impairment

Another key issue with the COVID vaccines is that rather than preventing the infection, they actually increase ones likelihood of getting it—something I believe is due to both the immunological suppressing effects of the vaccine (e.g., so much spike protein is produced in the body, the immune system is forced to develop a tolerance to it) and the fact that it locks the immune system onto responding the vaccine strain of COVID-19, creating an evolutionary pressure that rapidly selects for circulating virus strains that dodge the vaccine and the vaccinated can’t mount a proper immune response to (due to them being locked onto the old strain).

Many of us in turn observed individuals who had received the vaccine were catching COVID-19 over and over again regardless of how many boosters they got (e.g., Igor Chudov compiled many posts from frustrated posters on Reddit who kept on being bed-ridden from COVID-19 infections regardless of how much they did to “protect” themselves.

Eventually, the Cleveland Clinic conducted a large study of over 50,000 workers that conclusively demonstrated that rather this phenomenon being “anecdotal,” it was irrefutable:

One of the central points of contention with my previous article about Biden’s progressive cognitive impairment was that many understandably doubted Biden actually took the vaccine. Being aware of this counterargument, I focused on the psychology I saw at work in the vaccine proponents (e.g., one Congressional Democrat was so invested in the vaccine he continued to attack its critics even after his vaccinated teenage daughter had a sudden cardiac death while sleeping—something which previously never happened to healthy children).

Likewise, in this article, I showed Biden’s mandate speech to illustrate how sincerely convinced he was in the merits of his approach (endless vaccines for everyone, masking, and testing) despite it continuing to abjectly fail, being irrational and having no evidence to support it (e.g., masking was repeatedly shown to not prevent the spread of COVID) while he simultaneously attacked the off-patent treatments for COVID (that actually worked), likely because the people he listened to (e.g., advisors and the mass media) had economic incentive to suppress the competing therapies.

Note: in this speech Biden endorsed the monoclonal antibodies (which did work for treating COVID). However, before long, the Biden administration cut off the public’s access to the monoclonals, something many of us believe was due to them being effective at treating vaccine injuries (another emerging and highly profitable disease market) and them effectively treating COVID-19 (which eliminated the market for the ineffective but lucrative COVID-19 pharmaceutical products).

Another key piece of evidence that Biden was indeed vaccinated was him catching COVID at least three times, with each case requiring him to take significant time off work. As the Cleveland clinic data shows, this is consistent with mainstream reports Biden had received at least three boosters (alongside Biden publicly showing off his vaccinations to inspire the rest of the public to vaccinate). It is thus somewhat ironic that the COVID-19 campaign he promoted not only turned the public against his presidency but also abjectly failed to protect its leading proponent (to the point he had to drop out of the race)—something which could have easily been prevented had Biden simply used the effective off-patent COVID therapies. However to quote Biden’s speech:

Additionally, we’re increasing the availability of medicines recommended by real doctors, not conspiracy theorists.

Note: Biden’s second case of COVID was a well-known side effect of the drug he widely promoted as a treatment for COVID-19 and took when he got ill. Specifically, in vaccinated individuals (due to their impaired immune response to the virus), rather than treat the illness, Paxlovid would cause it to disappear but then come back—something which in time (Pfizer not surprisingly concealed this within their trials) came to be known as the Paxlovid rebound.

Misguided Filters

One of the most powerful forms of mind control within modern medicine is that it imposes a narrow filter of reality where only a predetermined set of actions that support the medical business model are “rational.” In contrast, as I’ve tried to show in this publication, a much broader reality to health and the human body (e.g., the spirit) exists, and that when this more comprehensive reality is engaged with, many incurable diseases become curable, and more importantly, life becomes much deeper and more fulfilling as the body switches from being a sterile object to a living vibrant reality with a massive degree of potential.

In the field of public health, we saw how this infectious form of mind control took over our political class as they became convinced the only possible solution to COVID was testing, masking, isolation, vaccines, and once those failed, more and more of the same regardless of how much the public protested against it.

I personally believe one of the true merits of Democracy is that it provides a way to bypass the human tendency to get stuck on a single idea that has been continually reinforced with mental rationalizations. In turn, as we’ve seen throughout COVID-19 (and likewise in the past with previous public health debacles like the disastrous smallpox vaccination campaigns), the critical insights that are needed to ensure abysmal policies aren’t followed often can only emerge from the populace, as unlike the ruling class they aren’t trapped in dysfunctional intellectual paradigms.

Unfortunately, as we saw throughout the pandemic, there was a profound authoritarian streak by our leaders that led to an unprecedented campaign to censor all dissent against their COVID-19 narrative, and as a result, millions suffered or died.

Now that Biden has dropped out, we are again seeing this pattern as a narrow view of reality has been created where Kamala Harris has been seen as the only viable contender for the Democrat ticket and hence is being widely promoted by the media—in spite of the fact she is the least qualified candidate for that role in history as:

•She ran her campaign so badly and she was so unpopular in the 2020 primaries, that even with immense media fanfare, she rapidly had to drop out of the race once she was exposed at the Presidential debates (e.g., consider this exchange she had with Tulsi Gabbard), which in short, demonstrates she is unelectable.

•Once she became Vice President, her unpopularity spiked:

•Her own staffers can’t tolerate working with her. To illustrate:

Kamala Harris’ office has had a staggering 91.5 percent turnover rate since she became vice president, an investigation revealed on Monday. Of the 47 staff members hired when Harris took office in 2021, only four reportedly remained in her employment as of March 2024. Staffers in Harris’ office have reported a toxic work environment since 2021, when The Washington Post spoke with 18 individuals in Harris’ orbit. Descriptions ranged from “uncomfortable” to “soul-destroying.” “One of the things we’ve said in our little text groups among each other is what is the common denominator through all this and it’s her,” former Harris aide and Democrat strategist Gil Duran told the Post. Back in 2013, after just five months of working for Harris, he quit. “Who are the next talented people you’re going to bring in and burn through and then have [them] pretend they’re retiring for positive reasons.”

“It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work,” a former anonymous staffer told the Post. “With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.”

Note: that report also detailed how Kamala was the least transparent figure in government with her expenditures (e.g., she would not disclose staff salaries, while outside accounting showed millions her office had received was unaccounted for).

•She has failed to accomplish anything noteworthy as Vice President, but has simultaneously had numerous gaffes which demonstrate the poor preparedness her staffers alluded to (e.g., when visiting Korea’s demilitarized zone she gave a speech where she mixed up North and South Korea). Likewise, she had been responsible for many of Biden’s policy failures (e.g., she was the Border czar tasked with addressing the wave of illegal migration to the United States).

•Existing polling shows Harris losing by a landslide to Trump (ranging from a 2 to 7 point loss—including in the critical battleground states).

As such, the only way the unelectable Kamala Harris was able to get onto the ticket was through being appointed to it—in essence being one of the most “undemocratic” presidential candidates in history. This in turn I would argue resulted from the Democrat leadership repeatedly being locked into a narrow filter of reality where Harris must be the nominee because she is the “most qualified” person in the party. Conversely, were those filters not in play, the party leadership would instead have nominated RFK Jr (who Harris and Biden rigged the primary against) as he is the only presidential contender that polls show could beat Trump in the general election (e.g., a recent poll had it at 57.1% vs. 42.9%).

Note: despite RFK Jr. having met the criteria to be in CNN’s presidential debate, Biden’s campaign blocked him from doing so.

Conclusion

I personally believe that nature always will find a way to work things out and that once things go to far out of equilibrium, reality will eventually force things to come back to normal. Furthermore, due to the extraordinary times we live in, that process happens at a much faster rate than it has in the past (e.g., we were able to bury the COVID-19 vaccine program in about three years despite every force the government and media could wield being utilized to establish it as a long term facet of life). The deterioration of Biden’s health from the vaccines he pushed is another such example of this, and it is my sincere hope that the political disaster he created for his party will send a message for decades to not blindly trust the pharmaceutical industry.

Likewise, I suspect generations who follow will make a point to watch Biden’s mandate speech as it was one of the pivotal moments that sent us down the disastrous path we experienced during COVID-19, and was what inspired many of us to begin actively opposing what was happening.

For example, as I was writing this article, I sent the abridged video to The Vigilant Fox, an anonymous healthcare worker and well-known figure in this movement who has rapidly amassed over a million followers through highly persuasive video clips. He told me that Biden’s line in the speech:

Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We’ve been patient, and our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us.”

Was what inspired his creation of The Vigilant Fox as it:

Sent a chill down my spine, and raised all alarm bells that “We are on a very dangerous path,” and I decided there and then, “I can no longer be a spectator” as I was witnessing something very similar to what’s preceded the major genocides.

The response both of us had to the speech in turn illustrates what I believe to be the one bright side to COVID. If you watch the medical system as the decades have gone by, it’s become increasingly corrupt and more and more unjustifiable policies and products have been pushed onto the market. Prior to COVID-19, I had resigned myself to this being an inevitable catastrophe that was impossible to stop, but once I saw the immense shock the emergency vaccine program created for everyone in the society, I realized a window to change things had been created and I am extremely grateful for what each of you has done to help make this brighter future possible.

