The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
Jul 5, 2023

As a sports and exercise physician, I can relate to many of these theories, and have used PRP (mainly for tendons which are relatively avascular) and prolotherapy, as well as hyaluronic acid injections for years.

I have noticed a huge increase in either new or reactivation of pre-existing autoimmune diseases (psoriatic arthritis, SAPHO Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis), as well as an epidemic of gouty tendinitis as well as arthritis.

Regarding the latter, I am puzzled as to the cause, but wonder if the jabs may be causing increased purine turnover.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by A Midwestern Doctor and others
Elizabeth Krispin's avatar
Elizabeth Krispin
Jul 2, 2023

Please…… Help Fight Against the Sale of Children for the Purpose of Sex Trafficking and Child Pornography

1. Watch this entire trailer……

2. Go see this movie when it opens on July 4th, and………

3. Consider Paying it Forward

The Sound of Freedom

https://www.angel.com/pay-it-forward/sound-of-freedom

This is a true story. I watched an hour long interview with Tim Ballard, the subject of this movie, and Jim Caviezel. Tim quit his job as a Department of Homeland Security Special Agent so that he could literally, 'save the kids'.

He is 'The Real Deal'. Jim Caviezel is the actor who plays him in this movie.

These men are literally doing 'God's Work', Tim, by performing this work, and Jim by shining a light on this literal EVIL that is among us. For instance, at my workplace, two men were fired and incarcerated within the last 6 months for child pornography. That happened because they were 'incautious' enought to watch it on a government computer. Think of how many are watching on their private computers, and don't get caught. This is a huge problem worldwide, and our country is a primary contributor to this (no other word for it but)…….. Pure Evil.

We have a moral obligation to do what we can to fight against this….

Please help.

Please take a material step and stand up for goodness, on this Independence Day.

Thank you, Elizabeth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by A Midwestern Doctor
201 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A Midwestern Doctor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture