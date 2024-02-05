The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Feb 5, 2024

I have been thinking about the word "anecdotal". (definition: (of an account) not necessarily true or reliable, because based on personal accounts rather than facts or research.). Anecdotal thus is a pejorative. It serves the same function as "anti-vax". It doesn't describe neutrally and serves to belittle the thing it is ascribed to.

Now take a minute and think about the many things that run on "anecdote" in our society. In law, we call this eye witness testimony and rely heavily upon it. It is treated with respect and sought after in crime cases.

In liberal arts academia we call it oral history. It is considered a basic pillar in historical research and so important that there are projects like Stephen Spielberg's Shoah(holocaust) Foundation that took video oral witness reports to document the atrocities of the holocaust. Do we call these reports anecdotes?

In medicine, on the whole, and excluding vaccination, doctors rely upon their patients as the primary source of information about themselves. If I go to see a new doctor I have sheets of history about myself to fill out. The doctor takes them as true. These are all anecdotes.

When we discuss vaccine injury Pharma has successfully turned any report of injury into a game of "that's just anecdotal" even if the information is an eyewitness, first person account. It helps them that most reports are made by mothers, because there is already a built in societal bias against mothers. We lose our brains apparently when we have children. We lose our ability to think rationally. We lose our powers of observation.

If I tell a friend my daughter sprained her ankle in a fall, saw a doctor, was treated and eventually recovered, there is only one response I get. Oh, I am so glad she is feeling better. This would be true of ANY illness or surgery or accident, that I would tell my friend about, she would encounter except vaccine injury.

As scientism has risen, the use of “anecdotal” has replaced “heresy”. It has marginalized parents of injured children who in the past would have been believed like they are in every other circumstance.

This issue with VAERS and “anecdotal” is at the heart of the problem. Most of the reports are first person/eyewitness reports. Without an independent body examining the actual VAERS database for the reports that are causal, we will have an insurmountable issue to address.

I like this polling thing because it reverses the dynamic. It takes first person, eye-witness accounts and turns them into a science based argument.

We The People's avatar
We The People
Feb 5, 2024Edited

The terrified begged their masters to keep them safe. The masters gave them safe, and effective. When the terrified started dying the masters said "We gave you exactly what you asked for. You did not ask for any proof."

