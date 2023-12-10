The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
Dec 10, 2023

One thing that I have noticed as a regular citizen is that we have all been trained to almost completely ignore any warnings or information on the inserts about adverse reactions of any medication or injection. I suspect it’s because of the endless commercials for prescription medications that show happy, smiling, healthy people with upbeat music doing fun things while a kind sounding voice discretely says that “death may occur”. I don’t think our minds are able to grasp such a shocking message while fun music and happy people are dancing around the tv screen. It’s a true PSY-OP every time someone turns on their tv.

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Arnold Snyder's avatar
Arnold Snyder
Dec 10, 2023

If it were just a matter of making money, they could release safe placebos.

In my opinion, they seek not only to rob us, they want to hurt and kill us. That includes our own government.

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