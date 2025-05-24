The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

Danbob
8h

I really connect with this post on so many levels. For way too long, we’ve been misled by people we trusted to give us accurate information. Now, with so much changing around us, it’s more important than ever to look closely not just at the usual sources, but also at those who seem to be on our side—because sadly, some are more interested in their own gain than truly caring for patients.

When patients have been abused, it’s totally understandable to want to believe in someone offering a miracle. But that leaves a dangerous gap that’s easy for quick-fix promises to fill. What patients really need is straightforward, honest information and open conversations.

As doctors, our main job is to teach and guide—not to lead people down the wrong path. There’s no one cure for any illness, and anyone saying otherwise is probably trying to sell you something. Take the COVID vaccine, for example—it’s not a magic fix for COVID. Or chemotherapy for cancer, or bisphosphonates for osteoporosis—these things are more complicated than that.

From my experience working in complementary cancer care, I’ve seen that some well-known people pushing single treatments and sharing their results aren’t always telling the whole story. We’re putting too much trust in treatments we don’t fully understand yet. Drugs like Ivermectin and Mebendazole/Fenbendazole might offer hope for cancer, but they’re not a one-size-fits-all answer. I’ve seen amazing results with low doses, and also no effect even at high doses that are almost toxic. Traditional treatments show the same ups and downs.

What have I seen in cancer with ivermectin and benzimidazoles? They essentially put a temporary pause on cancer, so the patient can correct the underlying issues required for a potential resolution. If we thought about it in this manner, patients could make rational, appropriate, judgment-based decisions rather than the standard rushed slash/burn/poison choices.

I’m also familiar with a case that’s been wildly misrepresented on social media, and honestly, it’s a travesty. The results that were publicized just don’t match what actually happened. Because of this, I now have patients reaching out to me every day, hoping to get these medications for prevention. The truth is, cancer management takes a lot more than a magic pill or two. The terrain has to be corrected before the medications can make a dent. Can anyone provide a first-hand account of someone taking just ivermectin or fenbendazole/mebendazole and achieving remission? If so, let’s write it up in a case study and expand on the factors that led to that outcome. Then, let’s do it again, and again, until we know exactly what we are doing, so we can end this scourge on humanity.

We don’t help ourselves or our patients by swapping one rigid approach for another. Just like we question the harsh “slash, burn, poison” methods, we need to look carefully at new treatments, no matter how promising they seem.

Right now, we need clear, balanced info from people with a platform—people who share both the wins and the limits of new treatments. If something works, we need honest stories and open, thoughtful talks to figure out how and when it helps most. And if it doesn’t work, we should be just as open about what might have gone wrong.

Science is all about reproducibility—meaning others can follow the same steps and see if they get the same results. For example, Justus Hope’s work is laid out clearly so others can follow along and check if they get similar outcomes. This kind of openness is so important. If someone isn’t showing you their process or explaining how they got their results, it’s fair to ask, “Why not?” Being transparent and letting others replicate results is what separates real progress from empty promises.

We’re also living in a time when anyone who challenges the usual ideas can quickly get a platform—and sadly, these platforms often come with good paychecks. Cancer patients are desperate, and rightly so, but everyone deserves honest, reliable info. That responsibility falls heaviest on those patients trust with their lives.

There are no guarantees with any cancer treatment (though we’re getting closer every day!), and anyone who says otherwise is probably selling you something. Ivermectin, Mebendazole, and Fenbendazole might not promise a cure, but they can give you a fighting chance. If you decide to try these, do it safely and with someone who truly has your best interests at heart. And don’t put all your hope in just one or two so-called miracle drugs.

I’m strongly against anyone saying that high doses of any substance will cure cancer. Those claims usually come from people looking to make money, not from genuine care. Cancer is incredibly complex, and no single treatment can fix everything. The successes I’ve seen come from patients’ determination, using multiple meds and supplements, and ideas we’re still learning about.

Unfortunately, we now see companies and personalities marketing these treatments before we really understand them. What if using high doses causes cancer to become resistant or changes its genetics in a way that ruins a rare chance for a cure?

I’m not telling you not to do what feels right for your health. But we all need to take a step back and really think about the info we’re getting. Ask yourself, “What does this person or company stand to gain by sharing this?”

A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
9h

Quick article correction. The man I knew who had a lipoma turn into a severe cancer was almost 30 not, 21. I had put a footnote in while writing this to check on this and forgot to when it was sent out. I sincerely apologize for this.

1 reply
159 more comments...

