A Midwestern Doctor
43m

I wanted to mention that I spent years unsuccessfully trying to find a copy of the 1985 Donahue debate I posted here and longtime vaccine safety activist Hillary Butler, knowing this, recently sent me a copy and hence made this article possible.

A Midwestern Doctor
42mEdited

This was a really interesting comment I just received via email:

You mention Whooping Cough . Years ago in New Zealand kids were flown to 10,000 feet as a cure. Doctors advised against it but it worked. Several years ago l was asked to take an elderly woman and a child up for 30 minutes. We stooged around for an hour climbing to this altitude before descending to sea level . The woman rang me a few days later and told me they were both cured. It would be interesting to stick a suffering individual into a barometric chamber and monitor them for 30 minutes or so in an effort to analyze what changes they undergo. I am unaware of this ever having been done.

[Pertussis also has an excellent response to vitamin C and certain antibiotics]

