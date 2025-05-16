The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
7hEdited

On the topic of grifting. A few people just sent me an article they were very concerned about that said DMSO was a deadly poison. When I initially read through it, I thought the author was quite misinformed (ie. she opened it by saying EDTA was formaldehyde and berated anyone who tried to offer a counterpoint). With DMSO, she specifically argued that since it's chemically extracted from pine bark (DMSO actually comes from wood), it's toxic and hence much better to just get a miraculous pine bark supplement. Since this is a common online marketing tactic (creating fear to sell a product followed by marketing material), I checked and the link to that supplement was an affiliate code (meaning she gets a cut of each one sold).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
9h

Love this very thoughtful piece. Regarding vaccines, rather than wasting efforts to ban them, we should focus on two things: No mandates, and fully informed consent. Both should be achievable with executive action and will lead to far less vaccine uptake.

One more item is to repeal the 1986 law indemnifying vaccine manufacturers from liability. This will require an act of Congress, which will be a very heavy lift, considering Pharma’s influence on our “representatives.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
100 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A Midwestern Doctor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture