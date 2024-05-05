Many readers have found this publication has directly benefitted their health, hope and happiness. In this post, I would like to share some of the feedback I have received. Most of that feedback in contained in the comments on this article. Over the next few weeks, this article will be revised to incorporate more of their feedback.
Note: additional reader feedback can be found at the second half of this article.
Over the next few days I will upload the (anonymized and redacted) feedback I have received from readers here in their paid subscriber notes. If you want your feedback removed, please let me know and I will. Similarly, if you want your name on it, feel free to leave a comment her or let me know.
Finally, if you would like to leave a comment here with your feedback that everyone can see (as many of you did not leave notes when you subscribed), please do. However, since I need to preserve the ease of readability here, please do not leave multiple comments (unless they are replies to other people's feedback) or comments not related to feedback of this publication.
The goal of this post is to provide other writers (and healthcare workers) with insights into what patients are looking for and to help other readers know they are not alone. Because of this, extraneous comments won't be allowed here as they will get in the way of that.
Wow! I’m at a loss for words. I feel like crying but in a good way. You are correct. We are not alone and what a gift of so many like minded individuals on one subscription. I always look forward to reading your articles and this one was so touching. The pianist grabs your soul. I wonder if we will ever know who it is/was? God Bless you and Thank you for everything you do