What Makes All Vaccines So Dangerous?
Exploring the forgotten but critically important science of zeta potential
10 hrs ago
•
A Midwestern Doctor
209
What is the Source of The Modern Epidemic of Chronic Illness?
Reviewing the highlights and implications of Nicole Shanahan's VP nomination
Mar 28
•
A Midwestern Doctor
356
The Great Osteoporosis Scam
How conventional osteoporosis care often makes things worse and the forgotten ways to regain bone health.
Mar 24
•
A Midwestern Doctor
632
The Century of Evidence That Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Deaths
The Disturbing Parallels between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome
Mar 21
•
A Midwestern Doctor
512
Puberty Blockers Are Incredibly Dangerous Drugs
Exploring the Dark History of Hormone Blockers
Mar 17
•
A Midwestern Doctor
353
The Forgotten Art of Surgery
What each of us can learn from "the Dextrous Surgeon"
Mar 13
•
A Midwestern Doctor
351
What Water Should You Drink?
March's Open Thread
Mar 10
•
A Midwestern Doctor
465
Lahaina Updates and Maui's Battle to Stop an Unethical Biotech Experiment
Governments around the world are colluding to release risky genetic technologies that spread into the environment and affect us without our consent.
Mar 8
752
The Immense Cruelty of Population Control Campaigns
Reviewing the tragic but largely forgotten lessons of the past.
Mar 3
•
A Midwestern Doctor
334
February 2024
This Senate Panel On The Vaccines Is The Red Pill We've All Been Waiting For
This excellent presentation meticulously breaks down exactly what went awry throughout COVID-19. What everyone needs to know is summarized below.
Feb 29
•
A Midwestern Doctor
746
Cults, Meditation, Drugs and Psychosis
The Many Dangers of Spiritual Manipulation
Feb 24
•
A Midwestern Doctor
270
Embalmers are Continuing to Find Mysterious Clots in the Vaccinated
Reviewing the results of a recent citizen's investigation and what we now know about these amyloid clots.
Feb 22
•
A Midwestern Doctor
461
