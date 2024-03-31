The Forgotten Side of Medicine

What Makes All Vaccines So Dangerous?
Exploring the forgotten but critically important science of zeta potential
  
A Midwestern Doctor
79
What is the Source of The Modern Epidemic of Chronic Illness?
Reviewing the highlights and implications of Nicole Shanahan's VP nomination
  
A Midwestern Doctor
550
The Great Osteoporosis Scam
How conventional osteoporosis care often makes things worse and the forgotten ways to regain bone health.
  
A Midwestern Doctor
132
The Century of Evidence That Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Deaths
The Disturbing Parallels between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome
  
A Midwestern Doctor
215
Puberty Blockers Are Incredibly Dangerous Drugs
Exploring the Dark History of Hormone Blockers
  
A Midwestern Doctor
221
The Forgotten Art of Surgery
What each of us can learn from "the Dextrous Surgeon"
  
A Midwestern Doctor
203
What Water Should You Drink?
March's Open Thread
  
A Midwestern Doctor
348
Lahaina Updates and Maui's Battle to Stop an Unethical Biotech Experiment
Governments around the world are colluding to release risky genetic technologies that spread into the environment and affect us without our consent.
312
The Immense Cruelty of Population Control Campaigns
Reviewing the tragic but largely forgotten lessons of the past.
  
A Midwestern Doctor
132

February 2024

This Senate Panel On The Vaccines Is The Red Pill We've All Been Waiting For
This excellent presentation meticulously breaks down exactly what went awry throughout COVID-19. What everyone needs to know is summarized below.
  
A Midwestern Doctor
401
Cults, Meditation, Drugs and Psychosis
The Many Dangers of Spiritual Manipulation
  
A Midwestern Doctor
124
Embalmers are Continuing to Find Mysterious Clots in the Vaccinated
Reviewing the results of a recent citizen's investigation and what we now know about these amyloid clots.
  
A Midwestern Doctor
252
