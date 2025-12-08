The Forgotten Side of Medicine

A Midwestern Doctor
17h

I accidentally wrote RFK helped win the 2020 election instead of 2024 election. My apologies.

Wendy S
16h

I sent my letter to my rep/heridopoulus.

Dr Makary is an amazing physician, like Malone, Corey, etc. true physicians.

I am blessed that I have a PCP is in their sandbox. I just can’t understand why ANYONE - now especially after the lies of COVID - would not be questioning everything the FDA/CDC has touched. Add to that…the royalties these guys got. Omg. I just shake my head in disbelief. And then I remember a PCP i was chatting with, mocking me for using ivermectin during COVID prophylactically. Most docs today are idiots with no intellectual curiosity and are a danger to their patients. This is the reason we have to be as smart as our docs, more well read, and better informed. How frightening is that. How frightening.

