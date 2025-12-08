At a young age, after becoming aware of many of the issues in the world, I gradually got pulled into an addictive sea of negativity and frustration over how things were and the fact they kept getting worse. As this was not healthy or productive, in time, I decided the best way to cope with this situation was to shift my focus on what I could do to make things better and be at peace with the fact I was doing something rather than torn apart over everything I wished was different but was powerless to change.

Because of this, my focus gradually shifted to seeing the existing trends in society (e.g., more medical corruption and increasingly dangerous pharmaceutical regimens being forced upon the public) and trying to identify any possible window to shift them. This perspective, for instance, both allowed me to avoid becoming completely distraught over what unfolded during COVID-19, and likewise to keep searching for a way to help avert the catastrophic course we were on, even though doing this seemed nearly impossible, given the monolithic forces we were against.

Likewise, I long ago accepted that the bulk of the medical system and leadership in the government will be incapable of deviating from the pharmaceutical industry’s narrative, regardless of how much those beliefs are at odds with reality or what the public wants. As such, rather than become upset about the continual abhorrent revelations that come out (e.g., all the ways the FDA and CDC covered up COVID vaccines and injuries and death), I’ve simply been grateful we’ve entered a political climate where those revelations can come out.

Making America Healthy Again

Due to how much influence the pharmaceutical industry has over the government and media, until fairly recently, I never imagined a group that would directly oppose their interests could come into power. Yet, due to the public backlash against the egregious profiteering we saw throughout COVID-19, the convergence of a few longstanding political trends (e.g., the Tea Party moving vaccine skepticism into the Republican Party) and Trump requiring RFK Jr.’s political coalition to win the 2024 election—it did.

Because of this, we are now again in a situation of “glass half empty or half full” situation, as on one hand, it is beyond extraordinary RFK Jr. became the H.H.S. Secretary while on the other, it’s disappointing that he has not yet enacted many of the policies we wanted done on day one.

Presently, I am in the former camp, in part because of how much opposition we’ve had to overcome to get things to where they are currently (which has taken a lot of work on our part) and because, knowing the forces he is up against, I feel that if I were the Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, I would have gotten much less done at this point than RFK Jr. has.

Likewise, as hard as it is to get things done now (e.g., health bureaucrats throughout the HHS are continually trying to sabotage RFK Jr.’s efforts), I know things will become infinitely more challenging after the next election when there is no longer strong top down support to enact MAHA policies. So, were I in RFK Jr’s position, my own focus would be directed towards using the once in a lifetime window we have right now to enact long term structural changes rather than focusing on short term gains that will be swept away by the next administration.

I mention all of this because currently, the playbook the pharmaceutical industry seems to be using to kill our window to change things is to stall and delay things as much as possible so that by the time RFK Jr.’s term ends, nothing will yet have gotten done to enact those critical long-term changes. As such, our focus has been on trying to counteract each approach being used to stall Making America Healthy Again (e.g., that’s why we’ve put so much work into exposing the financial conflicts of interest Congressmen and Senators actively sabotaging MAHA have).

Presently, one of the primary tactics being used to obstruct MAHA has been to split the base so they fight against each other rather than uniting behind their shared goal (as this is one of the most reliable ways to fracture populist movements) by shifting our focus from what is getting done to what is not getting done as it is critical for the pharmaceutical industry that the MAHA support which won 2024 is not present for the 2026 midterms.

Note: a lot of influencers are trying to promote this black-pilled message about MAHA. Many believe this is being funded by the industry, but I feel it is equally plausible that those influencers are simply chasing clicks (as negativity and hysteria are the easiest forms of journalism to market).

Because of this, I firmly believe our focus at this point should be on what we can do to make things better and thankful for each previously impossible thing we enact.

The CDC Vaccine Schedule

I have long believed inertia, beyond being a physical principle, also applies to groups and bureaucratic structures. This is why, for example, as the years go by, more and more increasingly dangerous vaccinations get “recommended” (mandated) for all of our children, and why regardless of the evidence against them, virtually every vaccine will be added to the CDC vaccine schedule and none will ever be withdrawn from it.

I feel this was best highlighted by the COVID vaccines for children, as the risk of death from COVID in children was effectively zero (as the only known cases were in severely immunocompromised individuals), while conversely, there were many cases of healthy children dying suddenly in a similar manner after vaccination. Yet, despite the mortality benefit clearly favoring not vaccinating, and this specific “recommendation” provoking more public pushback than any other childhood vaccine policy in history, the entire medical apparatus continued to double-down on it.

As such, while many felt differently, I was pleasantly surprised that it only took RFK Jr. 15 weeks (from taking office) to lay the necessary groundwork to remove the COVID vaccine from the childhood vaccine schedule—particularly since the last time a vaccine was taken off the childhood CDC schedule (excluding occasional instances where one was replaced with a newer version) was the smallpox vaccine in 1972.

Note: RFK’s decision to stop recommending the COVID vaccines to children and pregnant women (which had serious unresolved safety concerns) was met with widespread opposition, eventually resulting in numerous Democrat states breaking from the CDC to adopt their own (COVID including) vaccine schedules and Senate hearings against RFK Jr.

Despite this pushback, I was nonetheless hopeful MAHA would then turn their attention to the next most unjustifiable vaccine on the CDC schedule, newborn Hepatitis B vaccination (and possibly also consider questioning the other particularly egregious vaccination—the HPV vaccine Gardasil).

Because of this, once RFK replaced the membership of ACIP (the committee that crafts the CDC’s vaccine schedule) with ACIP members not beholden to the pharmaceutical industry and I learned (in September) that the newborn hepatitis B was up for discussion, we began a large project to try and bring public awareness to the very real dangers of this vaccine and the fact there was no justifiable reason to give it to every newborn.

Remarkably, despite numerous attempts to delay and sabotage this (along with widespread hysteria from the medical field), on Friday, a vote was finally held and at long last—and thanks to a variety of things coming together (e.g., many of you hearing the call and making your voices heard on the issue), something many of us, for decades, never imagined could happen—the hepatitis B vaccine was removed from the newborn vaccine schedule.

Even more remarkably, immediately afterwards, President Trump, building on this momentum, made a rather extraordinary announcement that again illustrates we are in a historic window most of us previously never imagined would occur.

It’s hard to put into words how much of a game changer this is for the entire vaccine paradigm (or how much it changes the trajectory of many of the things we’ve all been working on), but Robert Malone did a good job covering some of the key implications of Trump’s statement here:

The Hepatitis B Hearing

Prior to the Hepatitis B hearing, our goal was to make a lot of people aware of the fact that:

•There was decades of evidence the vaccine (due to its design) frequently caused autoimmune disorders, brain inflammation and infant deaths.



•There was no possible justification to give it to children of hepatitis B negative mothers unless the goal was something else. For example, consider a statement Peter McCullough recently unearthed from the New York Times (which matches what a verified reader told me a member of the 1991 ACIP panel conveyed to him):

Frustrated by the widespread reluctance of adults to be vaccinated against hepatitis B, a leading cause of serious illness and death, a Federal panel has recommended that all children be vaccinated instead. It is the first time that the Immunization Practices Advisory Committee of the Public Health Service has recommended vaccinating children for a disease whose victims are almost always adults. “This approach to immunize children to prevent a serious chronic adult disease has never been tried before,” said Dr. Harold Margolis, the chief of the hepatitis branch at the Federal Centers for Disease Control.

“If adults won’t go for the shots, then give them to babies”

Public health experts have been concerned about how few Americans have been vaccinated. Dr. Margolis said, for example, that only 40 percent of health-care workers were vaccinated. Dr. Robert Perillo, a hepatitis expert at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in St. Louis, said surveys of health-care workers showed that they underestimated their chances of getting hepatitis and rationalized not being vaccinated by saying they worried that the vaccine itself might be more risky than the chance they would get the disease. Dr. Perillo, who said the vaccine was at least 90 percent effective, emphasized that this fear was unjustified because the vaccine appeared to be one of the safest known. Dr. Margolis said the vaccine had been given to millions of children in Asia without any adverse effects. Dr. Perillo said that he and others had learned that “if you make this vaccine a volitional [optional] thing, it’s not going to happen.” So he favors requiring it for children.

•The benefit attributed to newborn vaccination preventing hepatitis B did not make sense, in part because you have to vaccinate roughly a million children to prevent one case of hepatitis B (and even more to prevent severe complications), and the because decline which had occurred did not match when vaccination had occurred (and was seen in hepatitis C, which was subject to similar control measures as hepatitis B but without a vaccine). Likewise, as ACIP member Retsef Levi highlighted, the “massive” decline in adult hepatitis B cases attributed to newborn vaccination occurred prior to those who had been vaccinated being old enough to be adults.

Note: it is extremely common for the vaccine industry to take credit for benefits created by other public health endeavors (e.g., improved sanitation).

•Despite decades of complaints about the vaccine (e.g., I shared numerous segments from a 1999 Congressional hearing), they were all dismissed by claiming there was “no evidence that harm existed” (as “well-controlled” studies to assess this had not been done). Instead, each time, promises to conduct those “well-controlled” safety studies were made in lieu of taking immediate action on the abundance of evidence suggesting harm was present (e.g., I compiled hundreds of publications here and likely missed many more). As you might imagine, those studies still have not been done, yet throughout the ACIP hearing, all of the vaccine defenders insisted it was vital we first conducted safety studies before considering removing the infant vaccine.

•That a religious belief (detailed here) exists around vaccines where no degree of evidence can prove they are unsafe or ineffective, whereas conversely, any and all evidence which proves they are safe or effective is valid.

Hence, while long, I feel watching the ACIP hearings is quite illuminating, as it directly exposes the mentality we are up against (e.g., almost every participant had the unshakable belief the vaccine was 100% safe, and many attributed benefits to it far beyond what it, even in an ideal scenario, could logically accomplish).

Note: many who watch this will understandably feel resentment towards Cody Meissner MD’s fanatical defense of the hepatitis B vaccine. Given this, I feel it’s important to note Meissner (who had previously held many important vaccine regulatory roles including being on ACIP for four years) was selected by RFK on the basis of him supporting the MAHA agenda (e.g., he broke from his peers to oppose masking children in 2021, opposed COVID vaccine mandates and supported ending COVID vaccination for children and pregnant women). As such, Meissner is actually much more supportive of challenging vaccine dogmas than most members of the medical community, which again illustrates how challenging of a position RFK Jr. is in as he confronts the healthcare bureaucracy.

The New FDA

While watching the hearing, I was particularly struck by two things:

First, I noted that Robert Malone was able to control the hearing and ensure the critical vote was cast while necessary procedures were followed (despite constant attempts to provoke him into a reaction or delay the vote from happening)—something I do not feel I would have been able to handle were I in that position.

Second, that a senior FDA official attended the ACIP meeting and repeatedly stated on record they had no evidence the hepatitis B vaccine was safe and that by modern regulatory standards, it would not have been approved.

While Tracey Beth Høeg’s statements are factually correct, they fly in the face of everything the FDA has stood for (for decades). For example, to quote a 1984 entry by the FDA into the Federal Register:

In the development of these additional standards, the agency has been guided by the general principles that the product must be safe and effective and that any possible doubts, whether or not well founded, about the safety of the vaccine cannot be allowed to exist in view of the need to assure that the vaccine will continue to be used to the maximum extent consistent with the nation’s public health objectives. The agency believes that the additional standards proposed in the notice of proposed rulemaking and adopted in this final rule will provide the necessary assurance of the continued safety and effectiveness of the vaccine without placing an undue burden on manufacturers or compromising the availability of the vaccine.

Likewise, as I showed here the history of the FDA, briefly is as follows:



•Significant adulteration of the food supply gradually mobilized public and Congressional support to have the government prohibit adulterated food from being sold to the public.



•Harvey Wiley, a leading advocate for ending adulterated food and longtime respected civil servant who President Teddy Roosevelt admired (and supported) was designated to run the [early] FDA in 1907.

•The food industry fought Wiley at every direction (courts, congressional lobbying, executive department sabotage) and despite his immense public support, eventually realized they could neutralize Wiley by having his boss (the Secretary of Agriculture) sabotage his work. Eventually, despite the immense public and governmental support he had, Wiley resigned as he felt he was so constrained by the forces against him in the government to clean up the food supply that he would be able to do more for public health as an outside advocate mobilizing public support than he could from within a senior governmental position.

Note: to the best of my knowledge, RFK Jr. was the first civil servant since Wiley to rise to a senior position in the health bureaucracy and have the full support of the president to challenge business interests.

•The FDA had chronic difficulties fulfilling its regulatory tasks, particularly with pharmaceutical drugs, and gradually shifted to a pro-industry approach that held industry products to laxer and laxer standards while simultaneously more and more aggressively targeting independent scientists or physicians (particularly during the DMSO saga) and natural therapies, thereby allowing the FDA to assert its power without having to fear retaliation from large industries with major lobbying capacities.

•Because of this, while the FDA sometimes conducts meaningful regulatory enforcement, it routinely blocks safe and effective therapies which threaten the medical industry (by competing with their monopoly) while simultaneously pushing through and defending therapies, regardless of how strong the evidence against them is (e.g., what we saw transpire with the COVID vaccines is almost identical to what the FDA did with the HPV vaccine and the SSRI antidepressants).

To implement the MAHA agenda RFK Jr. has hence needed to assemble a competent team to run each major division—the difficulty of which is best highlighted by the fact Trump still does not have a permanent CDC director as Senator Cassidy is blocking any nominee who does not fully support vaccines from running the agency.

Given all of this, I hence was quite curious who would be nominated to run the FDA, as finding someone who was both experienced and “uncontroversial enough” to pass confirmation, while simultaneously being fully onboard with enacting the MAHA agenda (and politically savvy enough to) was quite challenging—to the point I was not sure it would be done. Nonetheless, since his appointment, I’ve been quite astonished with Makary’s actions, as in the early stages of implementing the MAHA agenda (where we still can only make small steps as the political momentum builds) he has already:

•Spoken out on a variety of previously taboo issues (e.g., recently he said on an interview that Lyme disease was most likely a leak from an island lab off the coast of Connecticut).

•Both publicly and within the FDA worked to bring awareness to the fact the vaccines can cause heart disease and sudden death (which went so against the FDA’s ethos that after it was announced within the FDA there was internal rebellion and media leaks to oppose it).

•Changed the regulatory standards on vaccines so that double-blind trials are required to prove the actually work (which remarkably has not been the case up till now—and helps explain why so many useless and harmful vaccines are on the market) along with (as Høeg mentioned at ACIP) developing a new system to detect adverse reactions from vaccines (as the existing ones fail to catch most injuries) and conducting a comprehensive review of the safety of existing vaccines.

•Cleaning up the food supply (e.g., reforming the abhorrent standards for infant formula, replacing chemical dyes with natural ones, ending the GRAS loophole that gets harmful additives into food and in the near future, revising the dietary guidelines to correct many of the major errors that have been within them such as ending the war against healthy natural fats).

•Clamping down on the pharmaceutical advertisements that have corrupted the media (resulting in decades of drug and vaccine injuries being buried by the media).



•Exposing many serious longstanding issues with pharmaceutical drugs I previously never thought would be discussed. For example, recently, advocates who’d been injured by antidepressants were invited to the FDA to share their experiences (whereas in contrast the FDA has stonewalled and gaslighted these people for decades).

PSSD stands for Post SSRI Sexual Dysfunction, a very depressing and often permanent loss of sexual function (libido, sensation, arousal, erections etc.) which affects at least half of SSRI users but is rarely if ever disclosed to patients.

Likewise, consider this recent statement from Secretary Kennedy which I similarly never expected to see in my lifetime:

Note: a more detailed list of what the FDA has done over the last eight months can be found here. While much of this list is quite modest, relative to what the FDA typically does, it is quite monumental. This likely explains why the pharmaceutical industry has expanded their lobbying efforts of key Republican Senators to not only remove RFK Jr. but also eliminate Makary (and likewise more and more articles like this one are being published urging the Republican party to expel Makary so they can win the midterms).

I feel it would be an immense shame if this happened both because my friends who personally know Makary believe he sincerely wants to help the American people, and because I am doubtful a comparable replacement would be found. As such, each of you contacting your Senator and representative (via this website) to express your support for Makary (along with RFK Jr. and the current ACIP) will be invaluable for counteracting this malevolent agenda.

Conclusion

Much in the same way Wiley (who lived in an era with far less corruption and lobbying) stated making America healthy was only possible if the public vocally campaigned for it, I believe we are now in a similar situation—higher forces are behind us and making the impossible possible—but only if we actively campaign and fight for them rather than fighting between ourselves—particularly since all stops will be pulled out to fracture the MAHA base before the 2026 midterms and so much of the news now ultimately originates from pharmaceutical public relations departments.

In the sea of all of this, it’s vital to remember that on one hand, the recent changes with the childhood COVID-19 and Hepatitis B vaccine changes seem quite minor. Yet at the same time, relative to what’s previously been possible within this corrupt and dysfunctional paradigm they are absolutely monumental and proof that if we work together, real change can be enacted, and much more is on the horizon if we can continue to build the momentum of the early victories.

As such, I would like to thank each of you, not only for your support of this newsletter, but also for making your voices heard (like you did this week) so the things we really need to do can get done. Writing this newsletter is exhaustive, but what each of you are doing and what I can see shifting in the real world—much of which I’ve waited my entire life for—are what keeps me going (e.g., I’m now a bit over 90% of the way through manually reviewing roughly 27,000 DMSO studies needed for the next phase of the series).

