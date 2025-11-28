Dimethyl sulfoxide, as the name implies, is comprised of two methyl groups and an oxygen atom bonded to sulfur. This simple chemical and its breakdown products exist in nature (e.g., they can be found in small amounts in milk, tomatoes, tea, coffee, beer clams, and cooked corn, while the salty smell of the ocean is, in part, due to microalgae near the surface creating dimethyl sulfoxide—some of which also makes it into the rain).

In the body, DMSO is then oxidized or reduced, with the oxidized form (more commonly known by the name methylsulfonylmethanethe or MSM—a common joint healing supplement) being the primary fate of it, while the reduced form DMS (which naturally exists in trace amounts in the body) is the more notorious metabolite because it is responsible for DMSO’s characteristic “side effect,” a distinctive garlic or clam-like odor (or taste) that is excreted through the mouth and skin which certain individuals have difficulty tolerating (and forcing certain longterm DMSO users to creatively arrange their social life). This effect typically lasts a few hours, but in certain cases can last up to 72 hours, and appears to be reflective of the overall health of the body (since as people detox, their DMSO odor decreases).

Because of this, DMSO has a well-known side effect, in some individuals it creates a minor odor, while in others it creates a significant odor. Because of this, those affected by the odor often will not use DMSO at all or only use it at times where it does not interfere with their social functions. For this reason, a lot of approaches have been developed over the years to address the odor, some of which readers here have used with success, and I have received a lot of questions from readers over how to address this problem.

For that reason, I would like to share what I believe are the most effective approaches for reducing DMSO’s odor and enquire as to which ones have worked for you.