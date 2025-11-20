The Forgotten Side of Medicine

In 1986 the Federal government conceded that all vaccines are unavoidably unsafe, to such an extent that Congress and POTUS codified the (lack of) safety issue within the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Law.

There is no debate to be had since then about vaccine safety or effectiveness. The Feds have stipulated such.

Unavoidably unsafe is Codified.

Let me repeat.

The Federal governent acknowledges that the (all) vaccines are so unavoidably unsafe that legal immunity is the ONLY way to protect Bigpharma from CAUSAL lawsuits that would force them to produce ONLY safe and effective vaccines...or go out of business.

Forget the science debate.

Forget the conflicts of interest.

None of that moves the needle.

None of that changes anything.

The 1986 Childhood Vaccine Law is THE prima facie evidence for the lack of safe and effective vaccine manufacturing practices.

The unConstitutional 1986 Law and the associated unlawful Childhood Vaccine Schedule mandate represent the keystone for the public health utilitarianism (aka gotta kill some to save some) ideology. As one or both goes, so does the unaviodably unsafe vaccine.

Either end the mandate or repeal the Law. Thats it. Its that simple. The rest will correct itself.

This quote from your article; " among physicians, in no small part because the agency is generally thought to be free of industry biasis". Ugh. Are educated doctors really that blind??

