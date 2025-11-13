The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Stephen North
4h

Since adding small amounts of potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, magnesium powder and cream of tarter to my daily drinking water, my AFIB has totally gone away.

Anne Wrona
3h

I appreciate this article for elucidating what I, personally, have have found useful by increasing my salt intake. A well-informed doctor who has since moved away (an ever-growing trend in CA) suggested mixing 1/4 tsp of unprocessed Himalayan sea salt in each of 2 liters of reverse osmosis water to drink daily. As a result of following her suggestion, I have found a great improvement in my health.

