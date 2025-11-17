The Forgotten Side of Medicine

David Bishop
21h

In February 2011, a close friend of mine went to one of the best hospitals in Bangkok with a spinal infection. Over the course of his stay, they gave him a flu jab. Shortly after this, he started complaining about numbness in his feet and hands which eventually spread to his entire body. Soon after, his entire body shutdown and he was kept alive in the ICU. The treated him with something called IVIG. He was in the ICU for 6 weeks before he could go to a regular hospital bed and was well enough to go home in a wheelchair about 1 month later. He continued getting regular IVIG treatments and about 10 months later he could walk again.

One day while he was recovering, he called me into his room. He had been Googling his symptoms and found something interesting. I read the information and said, "Yes, that is exactly what you had and yes you had a flu shot." Guillan Barre Syndrome. (GBS). The doctors in the hospital never told us that. We had assumed that there was something wrong with his spine that caused his body to shut down. About 6 months later during a check-up, I asked the doctor if he had GBS. The doctor dismissively said, "a mild form of it".

Back then, I was uninformed. Reading things like "extremely rare" meant it was just a fluke what happened to him. I trusted doctors and didn't think to ask any more questions.

He died in March 2014 of kidney failure.

B. G. Jackson, HB
20h

Henceforth, when someone says vaccines are "safe and effective," I will reflexively answer "Amen" as if it is perfectly normal.

