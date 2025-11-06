The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Ernest N. Curtis
18h

Thank you for another valuable article. I never bought into the amyloid scam. As you point out, the parallels with the cholesterol scam are quite remarkable. My mother developed typical Alzheimer syndrome at age 75 and it plagued her until her death at 88. Fortunately, my parents had invested wisely and had the resources to afford full time at home care. Thus we were able to keep her out of the hands of the medical care system. Her only medical issue was atrial fibrillation that I, as a cardiologist, was able to manage with digoxin for rate control. I wish I had known about DMSO---would definitely have given it a try.

Derek Curtis
1d

We now know that, then Professor Christopher Exley of England, who, while at university, had the opportunity to compare the brains of 200+ people, half who had died with dementia, Alzeihmers or autism, and the other half died without these conditions. He found that those people I had died with these neuro degenerate conditions, had excessive amounts of aluminium in their brains. And those who died with no brain degenerate disease, they did not have excessive amounts of aluminium in their brains.

So remove all things that contain aluminium, from your life ie. Cooking pots and pans, all antiperspirants and nearly all deodorants etc.. Check all ingredients of everything.

The good news is professor Exley also found a way to flush aluminium, and other heavy metals, from your bodies.

Drink silica rich mineral water like Volvic Natural Mineral Water, Fiji Water etc.. There are many more out there.

There is also the option to take a silica supplement daily. That is what I do.

Good luck.

