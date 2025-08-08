The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wejolyn/Wendy's avatar
Wejolyn/Wendy
35m

I have been healed for 20 years from four autoimmune disorders and breast cancer. I am now 66 years old and I’ve been a natural practitioner for over 20 years. I wrote an article on this very subject on how to do alternative therapies to help yourself with the actual symptoms that you have and not with your so-called diagnosis…https://open.substack.com/pub/wejolyn/p/before-your-diagnosis?r=9a2in&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
25m

In the future we will find out that autoimmune conditions are caused by the idiotic germ theory invader theory that lead to vaccines that didn't work and only introduced foreign crap into bodies which asks for issues.

https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2022/02/26/anaphylaxis-the-real-bio-weapon/

https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A Midwestern Doctor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture