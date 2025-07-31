The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zorost's avatar
Zorost
2h

"When you study history, it’s always striking how frequently dysfunctional cycles tend to repeat themselves—which is why many of us were able to foresee much of what came to pass with the disastrous COVID-19 vaccines."

It took me 2 minutes of research to determine covid was a scam, based upon the simple historical pattern encapsulated by George Carlin's "joke" that bipartisan means a larger than normal screw-job is being perpetrated on the American public. If CNN + Fox, Bushes + Clintons, Dems + Reps, NYT + WSJ, are all saying the same thing you know you are about to get fucked with a lawn mower.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Vesa Vanhatupa's avatar
Vesa Vanhatupa
2h

Doctor Midwestern, have you already seen this ?

The embalmers of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association have recently confirmed that the so called "white fibrous clots" are real.

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/tennessee-funeral-directors-association

A month ago Tom Haviland, who has been doing annual embalmer surveys on this topic, was invited to speak at the TFDA annual convention. During his speech, he asked for a show of hands, asking how many of the embalmers present are seeing the white fibrous clots in their work. And almost everyone in the room raised their hand.

This proves that this is not a conspiracy theory. These rubbery white clots that started to appear in 2021 are real and commonplace.

We need help from people with large followings to get this as much attention as possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A Midwestern Doctor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture