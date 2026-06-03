The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
42mEdited

The concept and practice of Medicine are something conceived for to cure the sick and the feeble, and not something which should be used for profit.

Applying patents to medicine, has turned it into a deadly business.

Thank you for sharing Doc.

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Useless Liberal's avatar
Useless Liberal
1h

‘Ya think

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