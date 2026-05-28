The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
1d

Hoo Rah! This is the Truth and we don’t hate the big pharma / MSM conglomerate enough. !!!

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Samantha Phipps's avatar
Samantha Phipps
1d

Another wrinkle in this whole business is that a lot of people who don't vaccinate their kids are unlikely to participate in a poll at all, which would skew the results toward people who do believe vaccines are safe. My experience was that I felt like I was always under assault when my kid was young and I didn't want to give anyone any more ammunition than I had to.

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