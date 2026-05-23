The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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D D's avatar
D D
21h

Somehow you manage to overcome the seemingly endless opposition to the finer points of healing. Bravo! The drive to uncover the truth as you see it and then backing it up with endless examples and data is testimony to your unstoppable optimism. Thank you for this incredible offering.

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Aegean's avatar
Aegean
17h

When the Pfizer clinical trial data were released I reviewed the findings and questioned them (I am not a statistician). I had questions that I asked of my PhD statistician friend and professor and got the same kind of response you got from medical colleagues. She drove 65 miles when the vax became available to get it.

As for DMSO, our vet uses it and said all the equine vets swear by it. He also did not get vaxxed nor did his family who listened to his advice. Sometimes vets are more knowledgeable than physicians.

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