Simply excellent. Thank you for this work. The coca-cola link with the Foundation for CDC is a new one for me. That may explain why coca-cola acted via GARM to try to get Spotify to deplatform Joe Rogan after my interview with him (as documented by a House investigation). Please note that when you speak of ACIP and the COI of members, you are speaking of the ACIP that Sec Kennedy retired and replaced, and not the current membership. Speaking for myself, I went through extensive COI screening prior to appointment, as did the other current members. One of the initial eight appointees could not pass that screening, a waiver was not granted, and that appointee was not able to join - leaving us with seven members currently. Robert Malone, MD, MS

This piece is excellent and deeply disturbing. But I think it goes even further than systemic corruption. What we’re witnessing isn’t just regulatory capture—it’s the rise of a state-sponsored religion.

The CDC and ACIP operate like high priests in lab coats. The phrase “safe and effective” is their liturgy. Vaccine mandates are the sacraments. And dissenters—whether injured patients, skeptical scientists, or grieving parents—are treated as heretics.

You highlight how anecdotal stories of harm from vaccines are dismissed, while anecdotal stories of harm without vaccines are used to drive policy. That’s not science—that’s doctrine. And when the public is told to “trust the science” without access to the data, it becomes blind faith. This isn't how empirical medicine works; it’s how religious orthodoxy survives.

We need to start naming it for what it is: a belief system masquerading as public health. And it’s long past time for a reformation.

