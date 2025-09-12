I have long believed that public relations (propaganda) is one of the most powerful but invisible forces in our society, as again and again, I’ve seen professional PR firms create narratives most of the country believes (regardless of how much it goes against their self interests). Most remarkably—despite the fact the exact same thing is done again and again to the public—most people simply can’t see it, and oftentimes when you try to point out exactly how they are again being bamboozled by a PR campaign, they still can’t (instead often insisting you are paranoid or delusional).

As such, one of my major goals in this publication has been to expose this industry as once you understand their playbook (e.g., having “independent” experts parrot sculpted language which is then repeated by the entire media), it’s very easy to spot and saves you from falling into the traps most people do (e.g., the COVID-19 vaccines were facilitated by the largest PR campaign of our lifetime).

Furthermore, one of the least appreciated consequences of public relations (which I realized after reading an eye-opening 2002 article on the industry) is that many of our cultural beliefs ultimately originate from PR campaigns. This hence explains why so many widely believed things are “wrong” as were a belief to be true, it would not require a massive PR investment to instill in the society, and due to the power of PR, viewpoints it instills tend to crowd out the other cultural beliefs.

In this article, we will take a deeper look at what’s behind one of those implanted beliefs: “vaccines don’t cause autism.”

CDC Firings

RFK Jr., with Trump’s support, set out to reform America’s vaccine program and rebuild public trust in medicine through the seemingly innocuous task of:



•Having Secretary Kennedy uphold the vaccine safety requirements mandated by the 1986 the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

•Openly evaluate the data behind the risk-benefit ratio for each childhood vaccine.

•Require new vaccines to have clinical trials demonstrating their safety and efficacy prior to approval.

However, from the start, rather than be supported in this endeavor (particularly since medical authorities and legislators are becoming immensely concerned about the public loss of trust in medicine), he has been publicly attacked with a startling degree of hatred and fervor. Furthermore, beyond the partisan rancor and media defamation, vaccine zealots within the government have actively sought to sabotage all of RFK’s efforts to make raw vaccine data available to the public.

Because of this, the new CDC director (as she was the only one with the statutory authority to fire them) was requested to remove a few of the most problematic CDC officials, and after refusing to, was fired a month into the job. Immediately following this, those officials resigned.

One of those vaccine zealots, Demetre Daskalakis then decided to make a scene about RFK’s “war on science,” after which the public became rapidly aware he was an activist doctor with a strong commitment to promoting DEI (diversity equity and inclusion) and had a large number of public photos of him with other men in various fetish outfits, many of which also contained satanic symbology (and can be viewed here).

As many have tried to grasp how the CDC callously ignored the litany of reports they had the COVID vaccines were seriously injuring or killing their recipients, this led to many commentators highlighting Daskalakis’s personal preferences likely explained why he and others directed the CDC to abuse America by relentlessly pushing COVID vaccines.

When observing the DEI phenomenon, I’ve noticed that beyond many individuals having a religious zeal with it, in many cases, their obsession is akin to it being a fetish for diverse individuals. As, such, Rand Paul’s viral commentary about the CDC leadership immediately caught my attention and left me wondering if the same could be said about vaccines:

Note: the newborn Hepatitis B vaccine is one of the most controversial vaccines (as it is not safe, and to achieve its “benefit,” preventing a newborn case of Hepatitis B, hundreds of thousands of hospital babies need to be vaccinated). That argument, however, was a lie concocted to shield the actual reason for mass newborn hepatitis B vaccination, as the actual reason was not palatable to the general public (which will be covered in an upcoming article). Yet despite it not making sense, most people (especially those in medicine) reflexively believe we have a moral imperative to vaccinate children after childbirth to prevent them from catching it during childbirth—again illustrating how powerful these implanted beliefs can be.

CDC Duplicity

Due to the attention Daskalakis’s fetishes attracted, much of the focus on those events was diverted away from a few other critical things revealed by the events. For example, when he resigned, Daskalakis posted a tone deaf resignation letter (you can read here) which, beyond accusing RFK Jr. of being a menace to science and society who was politicizing science to fit his agenda, repeatedly used the phrase “pregnant person” and accused “RFK and his minions” of being modern day Nazis and Eugenists that needed to be stopped at any cost.

As a result, rather than garner sympathy, his resignation post offended a lot of people and rapidly went viral (being seen by 20 million times). Following the pushback he received for these remarks (e.g., his DEI advocacy), he then went on a friendly news outlet (CNN), and, in a brief segment doubled-down on them:

This was noteworthy to me for two reasons. First, it illustrates how much of a bubble these people lived in (due to being shielded from any consequences for their abhorrent COVID actions throughout the Biden presidency), as Daskalakis both in his letter, and his subsequent CNN appearance believed his statements would garner public support for his position rather than thoroughly discrediting it—even when the feedback on Twitter was already making it clear his letter backfired.

Secondly, it illustrates how duplicitous these people are, as shortly after the initial interview, he went onto another friendly network (MSNBC) and gave a totally different interview where he spoke in a markedly differently manner and did not mention his unpopular positions (e.g., he said “pregnant women” instead of “pregnant persons”), Instead rolled out a long list of polished smears against RFK Jr. while simultaneously having the host (one of Biden’s Press Secretaries) repeatedly cast lavish praise upon him both him and his (ridiculous) letter:

From watching this, I was relatively certain Daskalakis was coached by a PR firm for this interview. As such rather than spend a few pages explaining why give or take every statement made by both parties was a manipulative lie, I felt this segment was important to highlight as it was a textbook example of how these people lie to us. For example, it was full of unnatural sculpted phrases designed to manipulate the audience, including fairly over-the-top ones such as using “those images are burned in my mind” (to describe CDC workers…giving him a round of applause when he left).

More importantly, as the prior context showed, it was anything but sincere, as beyond the language being entirely different from Daskalakis’s previous statements, he avoided the unpopular transgender-affirming language he had previously doubled down on the importance of.

Following this, RFK then went on Fox news where he stated the following about Daskalakis (all of which matches what my H.H.S. contacts told me earlier in the year):

Yeah, I mean, that individual actually came to my attention kind of early on during the measles outbreak. I promised Governor Abbott to send money down, badly needed money and help down to Texas, and this individual blocked that money for a month. I couldn’t figure out what’s happening. I gave the order. I’m running this agency. How come nothing’s happening?



Then we tried to get the Vaccine Safety Data Link, which is the data that the CDC is supposed to use to make good decisions on whether vaccines are hurting people and whether there’s side effects. For seven months, he stonewalled us so we couldn’t get the data.



He’s also the individual that runs the system, which is the surveillance system for injuries that captures, according to the CDC’s own study, fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries. This is malpractice. These people are the people who ordered our children to walk around in masks, the people who closed our schools, they’re the people who imposed social distancing with no science, shut down our businesses, and they need to go.

This in turn highlighted two critical points:

First, Daskalakis was placed in charge of vaccinations at the CDC starting in August 2023. Given that he actively defied RFK’s orders and concealed vaccine safety data in 2025, it is almost certain he also did so throughout COVID, particularly since the leadership at that time also wanted to conceal any evidence of COVID-19 vaccine harm (to protect the vaccine program).

Note: another CDC leader who resigned with Daskalakis stated he was “increasingly uncomfortable with the things he was being asked to do, including providing data for a new analysis of vaccine safety data for potential links to autism, even though dozens of studies have already examined that claim and not found a connection” (which again illustrates why no evidence of the link is ever found).

Secondly, one of the primary arguments which has been repeatedly raised to discredit RFK is that his vaccine skepticism will unleash a deadly and catastrophic wave of measles upon the country, whereas in contrast, the “real scientists” at the CDC will do everything they can to prevent the spread of measles and save Americans. Beyond this being a bit strange (as measles outbreaks are a minute health threat compared to many of the other issues we are dealing with), these remarks show Daskalakis willfully made the choice to sabotage the Texas measles response.

This is critically important, as it shows they never actually cared about measles and rather were just using it as a political tool to fulfill their agenda (as virtually all of RFK’s critics blamed both that measles outbreak and everything which went awry in it on RFK Jr). Likewise, it again illustrates how normal this degree of duplicity is within the CDC leadership.

Erasing Encephalitis

A key theme of George Orwell’s book 1984 is that language defines a culture, and if ideas aren’t in it, the populace can’t conceive of them (which is why 1984’s ruling party eliminated words like ‘freedom’, ‘rebellion’ and ‘justice’ from the new language).

While the extent classic “linguistic determination” like Orwell’s affects the population remains hotly debated, it is generally agreed to significantly influence certain key aspects of cognition. Likewise, I believe it has a significant impact, but it is much smaller in critically thinking individuals who also have significant creativity (as they are much more likely to move beyond the unsatisfactory frameworks in front of them).

However, what’s much less appreciated is that other (more effective) forms of linguistic determination are used to manipulate the public. One of the most common ones is to use an ambiguous term which is not clearly defined, so that depending on the needs of the situation, the audience can be steered towards the desired interpretation of it, even if those interpretations sometimes overtly contradict each other (effectively allowing the PR firm’s client to “have their cake and eat it).

Similarly, in a previous article, I highlighted how Fauci was a master of using slippery language to constantly get whatever he wanted with no accountability by implying but never explicitly stating his desired conclusion (which the media would then run with). One of the best examples of this tactic is having everyone in lockstep assert vaccines are “safe and effective” without ever defining what that actually means, thereby allowing the meaningless statement to be treated as “vaccines are 100% safe and effective,” yet simultaneously, having no accountability for lying as those who repeat it never actually said “100% safe and effective”. This was best demonstrated when Fauci (who continually told us the vaccine would prevent us from getting COVID) was grilled at a recent Congressional hearing, where in response to:

But we knew from the trials that people that got vaccinated still were subject to getting covid so was the covid vaccine 100% effective?

Fauci stated:

I don't believe any vaccine is 100% effective.

Note: in a recent article, I also highlighted how the ambiguous phrase “brain death” was created to make people believe unresponsive individuals were in fact dead, thereby both removing the societal cost of perpetually caring for them and securing a reliable supply of donor organs.

One of the most widely recognized side effects of vaccination is neurological damage (particularly to the cranial nerve and brain), and prior to the censorship which took over our medical journals, as I showed in this article, reports of vaccine brain and nerve injuries (e.g., encephalitis) were extensively reported throughout the medical literature—including many identical to what are seen in modern day autism.

In turn, what many do not know, is that it used to be widely recognized that vaccines could make you “mentally retarded” or “severely retarded.” Consider for example the language at this 1983 debate between doctors which took place on the Donahue Show (that at the time was the largest talk show in America)—which to my knowledge was the last time a large publicized debate like was allowed to happen:

Given the taboo around “retarded” which exists now, it hence it quite a shocking contrast to see how normal that language was at the time—a shift which resulted from disability groups in the late 1990s and early 2000’s campaigning against it, a large 2008 campaign (ending the “r-word”) and in 2010, Obama signing a law which effectively outlawed the term by removing “mentally retarded” from all federal laws and statutes and replacing it with “intellectual disability” (something which has never been done with any other word).

Once I learned about this, I immediately realized what happened and was able to confirm that the vaccine brain injuries which made children mentally retarded were re-labeled as “autism” and more importantly that autism was given an extremely broad and vague definition which swept over all the concurrently occurring neurological injuries.

Because of this, the stark and unmistakable impression of a severe vaccine brain injury (e.g., “you know Sue’s son became severely retarded after their 2 month vaccines”) was displaced with a much more amorphous term that was easy to write off because it was too complex and vague to think about (hence providing easy mental escapes from an uncomfortable topic so people simply write it off and close their minds to it).



Note: the mechanisms through which vaccines cause autism are explained here.

Mild Autism

Anytime something injures human beings (unless it is highly lethal), less severe reactions will be much more common than severe injuries (e.g., far more were disabled than killed by the COVID vaccines).

As such, individuals with minor neurological injuries from vaccination have changes which overlap with those seen in severe injuries.

Because of this, “autism exists on a spectrum” with many of its characteristic changes being seen to lesser extents in individuals who are otherwise functional (e.g., Elon Musk has characteristic autistic traits and has admitted as such, but he is highly successful rather than requiring a life of institutionalized care).

In my eyes, the intelligent way to interpret the proliferation of individuals with autistic like traits is to recognize the bell curve and take it as a sign something is profoundly changing the population and that there is almost certainly a smaller group of people developing severe brain damage and far more severe version of these traits.

However, rather than do this, the party line has been that the explosion of autism has been due to individuals who were otherwise basically normal (minus a few “autistic quirks”) getting re-diagnosed as being autistic, and that the autism epidemic rather than being real, is a result of “selective data interpretation by anti-vaxxers” (again giving people who don’t want to think about this topic an easy way out to avoid feeling pressured to think about the uncomfortable topic).

Likewise, anytime someone tries to raise the argument “autism” equates to brain damage, a large chorus of people can be relied upon to denounce them by saying their (highly functional) autistic child is not brain damaged, thereby silencing and ending the actual debate (e.g., Elizabeth Warren has repeated done this to RFK).

Given this, there are two critical, but almost never discussed datapoints to consider.

First, one of the primary studies cited to support the argument the rise in autism is due to diagnostic reclassification is a 2009 study from California (conducted when the word retarded was being banned). Rather than show minor traits were being relabeled as autism, it showed 26.4% of children who had previously been diagnosed as "mentally retarded" became "autistic" (as did another commonly cited study).

Second, while the general public has been conditioned to believe in the amorphous autism label, since this is untenable for those actually working with severely disabled children (vs. those on the spectrum), within the autism field, the two are differentiated by the terms “profound autism” and the far less severe “non-profound” autism. CDC data in turn shows that roughly 26.7% of autistic children have "profound autism," and that it is continually increasing (although at a much slower rate than non-profound autism):

However, since clarifying what autism is defeats the purpose of the label (having it be an ambiguous term that ultimately sweeps everything under the rug), this distinction is rarely if ever mentioned, and its rare outside the autism community are even aware of the term “profound autism” — they simply know “vaccines do not cause autism.”

The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act

The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act had a large number of supporters in Congress due to a recent public recognition (made possible by the mainstream media of that era not habitually censoring pharmaceutical injury stories) that the (whole cell) DPT vaccine frequently caused brain damage and severe disability.

Because of that, the act was created with the intention of fixing many of the major safety issues with vaccines and providing for injured parents to have an easier time obtaining compensation (by having the government rather than vaccine manufacturers pay for injuries), with the industry, in turn, agreeing to the act as they needed a way to shielded from liability (as the injury lawsuits were bankrupting them).

However, while well intended (e.g., it put into place many critical provisions we rely upon now like VAERS and vaccines having lot numbers), the fundamental problem with the act was that give or take every key provision in it was implemented at the H.H.S. Secretary’s discretion. As such, once the act was passed, most of the things it was intended to do never happened (rather they were systematically undermined), and the overall situation instead became much worse because vaccine manufacturers no longer had any legal liability for making injurious products, hence allowing a flood of them to enter the market.

Note: this was also enabled by a 2011 Supreme Court ruling which erased a critical provision of the act that had previously allowed the public to sue manufacturers for defective products.

As the act was structured:

•If someone was afflicted with a condition which was agreed to be linked to vaccination shortly after vaccination, the Federal government was responsible for paying compensation to them, and to do so through a “vaccine court” that was designed to be much easier to handle than the hostile court system parents of DPT injured children had navigated.

Note: DPT brain injuries were extremely common, and after I posted an article on them, along with another on SIDS (a common complication of DPT), many readers shared they had witnessed the exact injuries I described following that vaccine—which, in short, is why DPT injury lawsuits were bankrupting the vaccine manufacturers.

•In the original act, after intense negotiation, a series of vaccines-linked injuries were put into it (forming the initial vaccine injury table), along with a stipulation requiring continuous research to identify other conditions that could be linked to vaccination.

Since much of that was at the H.H.S. Secretary’s discretion, that hence resulted in all research showing other injuries could be caused by vaccines being continually suppressed and buried by the government (as if acknowledged, it created a financial liability the vaccine court system could not afford to cover). As such, despite twelve new vaccines being added to the schedule and decades of science since 1986, virtually no additional neurological injuries have been added to the table.

Likewise, at the time the original act was written, brain damage (encephalopathy) was a widely recognized complication of vaccination, and hence one of the few neurological conditions for which it stipulated coverage was required.

Note: Peter Marks, the head FDA official who relentlessly covered up all the reports of COVID vaccine injuries they were receiving and overrode the FDA’s top vaccine experts to rush a formal approval for it and the boosters (so the unconscionable mandates could be enacted) recently went on national television and made many false statement about MMR including that it “does not cause encephalitis.”

As such, replacing encephalopathy with “autism” (which vaccines “do not cause”) made it possible to exempt the federal government from the massive liability it faced for these ever-increasing vaccine brain injuries.

Note: one of the things many people do not realize is that most of what RFK is trying to do with vaccines (which has provoked so much hysteria from the politicians and the media) is simply what the 1986 Act required the H.H.S. Secretary to do, but none ever have.

Forbidden Facts

While I was researching all the ways the CDC has lied to the public (much of which is detailed here) and all the PR word-games used to gaslight vaccine injured children, I came across this passage within a newsletter from Robert Malone about a new book:

Author Gavin DeBecker is unquestionably the most important person you have never heard of in the campaign for truth, transparency, and medical freedom during the COVID crisis. The author of the bestseller “Gift of Fear”, Gavin is a personal friend of both Jill and me, as well as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tony Lyons (publisher and leader of the MAHA Action 501C4), and an amazingly broad cross-section of Hollywood/entertainment elite. One of many examples is that he was a close lifelong friend (since childhood) of actress Carrie Fisher. He has provided quiet behind-the-scenes support for many that you would recognize in the COVID “medical freedom”—movement, including myself. He was the original financial backer of the super-PAC that financially supported RFKjr during his Presidential Campaign. During the COVID crisis until now, DeBecker, author of multiple bestselling books published under his own name, has silently ghostwritten and published important COVID books using the names of others. Now he has decided to publish this important new work under his own name. How do you counter officious “debunking”? How do you refute government-promoted medical falsehoods, propaganda, and gaslighting? This book leads by example. You carefully, calmly, and objectively cite and document multiple examples of how a fake “debunking” process is deployed. How government, industry and academia collude to craft seemingly definitive but false narratives designed to avoid corporate and governmental accountability. You demonstrate that those doing the “debunking” are actually agents acting at the behest of the organizations facing blowback from their actions, lies, and coverups. You leaven the loaf with a bit of sardonic wit to lighten the reader’s burden as they encounter repeated patterns of fraud. You provide the data proving the inconvenient truths previously obscured by the coverups. And then you let your readers draw their own conclusions. That is precisely what this clearly and persuasively written book does, no more and no less. I was grateful to receive an advance copy to read and review. Talk about truth bombs! One after another. Once again, as when Bobby Kennedy asked me to edit “The Real Anthony Fauci”, I was struck by the sense that - despite all that I thought I knew about US government, Academic medicine, and Pharma/Bio collusion, misdeeds, propaganda, and just plain outright coverups, there is so much more to know. This is a book both for our times and for the ages. Once again, what I learned is not to trust pseudo-government-sounding organizations like the “National Academy of Sciences’, which is just as much of a government organization as the “Federal Reserve”. Read this carefully researched book, and then make your own determination about the promoted truths and falsehoods concerning the safety of the current US childhood vaccine schedule.

Given that The Real Anthony Fauci was an excellent book and this directly related to the topic I was researching, I read through Forbidden Facts and saw that it went into much deeper details not only how the CDC and Institute of Medicine had gone to great lengths to conceal all scientific evidence of vaccines causing autism, but also that the exact same people had done the exact same thing to debunk:



•Agent Orange being toxic and injuring veterans (a tragedy I discussed here that was largely due to poor manufacturing of a rushed product).

•Vaccines causing Gulf War Syndrome (which, as I show here, was one of the most catastrophic vaccine programs in the military’s history).



•Vaccines causing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (which I showed here there is a century of evidence for).



•Breast implants causing chronic systemic illnesses (a tragic topic I have not yet covered).

Forbidden Facts also goes into great detail on many of the different word games these people always play to create the impression of one thing (which everyone then repeats as gospel), but simultaneously never actually explicitly state it, such as all the creative ways they found to make the language of these definitive reports suggest vaccines did not cause autism without actually explicitly saying so (as the actual evidence suggested they did), thereby allowing all the reports to be erroneously cited as proof vaccines did not cause autism (along with all the other issues listed above they were used to debunk).

A few of my favorite quotes from the book on this semantic abuse included:

Promoting their work on vaccine safety, an IOM spokesperson said, “We looked very hard and found very little evidence of serious adverse harms from vaccines. The message I would want parents to have is one of reassurance.” Since that’s the same “very little evidence” the Government found with Agent Orange, burn pits, the anthrax vaccine, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, breast implants, and Gulf War Syndrome, I’m not sure how reassuring it ought to be to parents.

In 2007, a Federal court agreed that vaccines played a part in Hannah Poling’s autism. Accordingly, vaccines are the only cause of autism ever officially recognized. I’m not saying vaccines are the only cause of autism; I’m pointing out that other than this acknowledgment, no other cause has been acknowledged by government scientists who have insisted the cause of autism is not known.

The smallpox vaccine is “safe, and it is effective” at preventing smallpox disease. Let’s see what safe means to the CDC, in their own words: Serious Side Effects of Smallpox Vaccine Swelling of the brain or spinal cord

Severe skin diseases

Spreading the virus to other parts of the body or to another person

Severe allergic reaction after vaccination

Accidental infection of the eye (which can lead to blindness) The risks for serious smallpox vaccine side effects are greater for: People with any three of the following risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes People with heart or blood vessel problems, including angina, previous heart attack or other cardiac problems People with skin problems, such as eczema

Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding

Or when quoting popular sources to highlight the incredible ambiguity over what autism actually is:

[there is] “growing consensus among researchers that the established ASD criteria are ineffective descriptors of autism as a whole” The characteristics of Autism Spectrum Disorders make traditional diagnostic procedures difficult.

Note: both of these quotes came from earlier versions of the Wikipedia autism article.

Most insightfully, DeBecker found a reference that, when listing the core symptoms of post-encephalitis syndromes included “autism-like behavioral problems,” which is pivotal, as to quote DeBecker: “autism is defined almost entirely by ‘autism-like behavioral problems.’”

Note: since there is an almost infinite number of things to learn about vaccine harm, despite years of studying it, I frequently learn things I’d never come across from other diligent authors (e.g., autism being a symptom of encephalitis). Another insightful thing I learned from this book, was while far less than than 1% of COVID vaccine injuries have been compensated in the USA, in other countries, compensation ranged from 17% to 82% of cases, again illustrating the profound corruption within our health agencies.

Changing Tides

While the magnitude of the corruption within our health agencies and the scale of the harm their vaccine programs have caused it is sobering and depressing, we are simultaneously nearing a point where all of this is being brought to the surface so it can be exposed and rectified.

For instance, despite endless attempts by the CDC to gaslight us about the COVID vaccines, more and more of the public is now awakening to the fact they are in fact killing people, best shown by a recent poll that found 56% of American voters believe the COVID vaccines have caused mass deaths. That polling organization, in turn, has been steadily polling the public (detailed here), with similar results to this one in past polls. Collectively, its data has shown:

Note: it’s hard to not understate how earth shattering data like this is, and one of the reasons I had faith we would eventually become the dominant narrative is because no amount of propaganda can overcome that many people knowing they were directly harmed by something they did not consent to.

Most recently, on September 9th, Senator Ron Johnson, exercising the power he had as chairman of the Senate’s investigative body, conducted a hearing titled: “How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines.” It was to the best of my knowledge, the most scathing hearing I’ve heard on vaccination, and also, of all the hearings, the one which has gained the most viral traction on 𝕏 (until it was superseded by the tragic events the next day)—all of which shows the impenetrable halo which previously surrounded vaccination is breaking:

Key highlights of this hearing included:

•That a large study had been conducted by a hospital to prove the safety of vaccines in 2020. Yet, despite all attempts to statistically erase the findings, it found that after after 10 years, 17% of unvaccinated children had a chronic health issue, while 57% of vaccinated children had at least one.

In that study, vaccination, in turn, was observed to dramatically increased the rates of many common chronic illnesses (e.g., allergies by 3.03X, asthma by 4.29X, autoimmune diseases by 5.96X ear infections by 6.63X, neurodevelopmental disorders by 5.53X and speech disorders by 4.47X), while a wide range of neurological and psychiatric issues (e.g., ADHD, learning disabilities, or tics) were not seen in the unvaccinated whereas hundreds existed in the vaccinated cohort.

Note: these results are very similar to those found in a variety of independent studies (all of which I compiled here).

•That, despite a previous promise to publish the study, it was not (due to the recrimination the authors would face), and it only came to light due to Senator Johnson pressuring for it to be made available.

•Toby Rogers giving an excellent overview of why it is so difficult to have ideas which go against medical orthodoxies into the scientific literature or knowledge base of physicians.

Note: prior to the capture of medical journals Rogers was referring to (e.g., in eras where things like vaccine injury data were still published), we’ve noticed the medical profession has always been extremely resistant to adopting ideas which violate existing orthodoxies and require doctors to acknowledge the way they had cared for patients were wrong (with the persecution of Semmelweis—a proponent of handwashing to prevent fatal infections following childbirth—being the most commonly cited example but by no means the only one). Evidence-based medicine was originally introduced to eliminate this obstinacy, but while initially successful at overturning harmful medical dogmas, gradually was co-opted as the pharmaceutical industry realized buying out the medical literature was an optimal strategy for establishing medical monopolies.

•That the star witness Senator Blumenthal brought in defense of vaccines (a Stanford infectious disease doctor) had very poor knowledge of how the mRNA vaccines worked or the actual vaccine data (e.g., Ron Johnson, a Senator who’d worked in manufacturing with no medical training, repeatedly made it clear he knew much more than about the vaccines than the witness). Likewise, Aaron Siri dismantled his critics in a manner which strongly undermined their credibility (hence also contributing to the virality of the hearing).

•That in his concluding remarks, the nervous and jumpy Sanford doctor’s composure and language completely transformed as he emphatically rattled off a series of talking points against “violence against science” and (ridiculously) accused Dr. Malone of inciting violence against scientists as Malone was sitting behind him (leading to a rather comical camera frame as Malone somehow managed to maintain a straight face throughout it). Like Daskalakis’s out of character MSNBC interview, I am almost certain the doctor was coached to say those lines (most likely by Blumenthal's staff).

Note: Malone gave an excellent response to the accusations by both Senator Blumenthal and his witness that he was inciting violence that demonstrated the absurdity of those accusations (and thus how much these people lie) which included a succinct explanation of why Malone gave up his previous job security and safety to become an advocate against the mRNA vaccines.

Finally, largely due to the egregious conduct we witnessed during COVID, numerous sources show the public is rapidly losing trust in doctors, health authorities and the medical industry. For example:



•American views on the quality of our healthcare just hit a 24 year low.



•Trust in the CDC has dropped from 80% of Americans in 2020 (immediately before COVID) to 60% in 2024, and from 2023-2025, while trust in the FDA has dropped from 65% to 53%, and now only 32% of Americans believe these agencies are acting independently to actually follow the science.



•A recent large JAMA study of 443,445 Americans found that in April 2020, 71.5% of them trusted doctors and hospitals, while in January 2024, only 40.1% did.



•A 2024 Gallup poll found only 20% of Americans have a positive opinion of the pharmaceutical industry while only 31% have a positive opinion of the healthcare industry.

Likewise, large layoffs are starting to hit the pharmaceutical sector, driven by a confluence of economic factors (e.g., expiring patents), increased regulatory scrutiny by the Trump administration and a general loss of trust in their business model.

Remarkably, rather than accept this reality, as events like Ron Johnson’s recent hearing show, the old guard believes they can continue using the same old playbook (sculpted PR lines and the media working in concern to gaslight critics) to control the narrative—which I would argue is simply accelerating the loss of trust in these institutions.

Conclusion

For decades now, I’ve had to bear witness to human cost of the the malfeasance and corruption throughout medicine and live with the knowledge I was powerless to change it because of how monolithic the system was (and how powerful the omnipresent propaganda sustaining it was). As such, I had to gradually accept the most I could realistically do was simply judiciously help people on a one-by-one basis, often long after they’d already been severely harmed by the medical system—a sobering experience many of my colleagues have also struggled through.

Because of what we’ve been through, I know the recognition we’ve arrived at the point in history where this can change (due to a confluence of highly improbable factors all lining up at the same time) is what’s now driving so many people to do extraordinary work to overturn the dysfunctional paradigm which has captured medicine and our society.

In turn, as the days go by, I am seeing more and more things extraordinary things emerge (e.g., the recently released MAHA blueprint is mind-blowing and contains dozens of things we’ve fought for decades to implement). Likewise, in preparation for RFK’s attempts to unveil the actual causes of autism later this month, many parallel efforts, such as Florida making all childhood vaccinations optional, are emerging in unison to facilitate rewriting decades of propaganda on the subject.

That’s why, this week, in addition to Ron Johnson’s viral hearing, both Aaron Siri and Gavin DeBecker released hard hitting books that effectively cut to the core of mythologies which been used to shield vaccination from all scrutiny (as more than just data is needed to wake people up), and likewise, why DeBecker’s book (for the next few days) was made free on Amazon.

All of this is very unusual and speaks to the fact we are teetering on the edge of awakening the public to the vaccine catastrophe—something many of us never expected could be possible. As such, I believe it is vital, each of us, right now, does what we can to really discuss all of this with those around us and make full use of all the tools everyone is trying to provide for us to help us unwind the decades of propaganda surrounding vaccines.

Finally, I conclude this article, I felt I should mention that Charlie Kirk was instrumental in creating the current climate we have around the vaccine issue. His efforts to speak out against the mandates, COVID vaccines, and childhood vaccines along with the immense respect he commanded within the Republican party, were pivotal in creating the bridge that allowed MAHA to form and have natural health practices (something he also publicly supported) become a mainstream political position.



In turn, while I never knew him personally, many of my friends did, and all of them, even those who disagreed with many of his political positions, held immense respect for his character and intellect—both of which provide an vital model for how we can reach people who have been deeply conditioned by pharmaceutical propaganda.

Note: while much could be said on this subject, more than anything else, I feel terrible for Kirk’s children (whom he was very close to). RFK Jr.’s life was also defined by his (anti-war) father he was extremely close to being assassinated when he was a child, and as he’s admitted, the trauma from that event rippled throughout his life.

Now that real change is on the table, the vested interests will fight much more fiercely to protect their status quo, so it is critical we do all we can to work together to humanity health again, and I sincerely thank each of you for what you have done to help make that possible—all of this still so surreal it’s a bit hard to believe it’s the world we live in.

