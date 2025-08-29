The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Tom Haviland
19h

Knowing that I have conducted 3 "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" over the last three years to track the TIMING and PREVALENCE of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS being caused by the Covid jabs, a friend sent me an email this morning to see what I thought about the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez. Here is what I wrote:

Good riddance, former CDC Director Susan Monarez, and don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Her NEGLIGENCE and DERELICTION OF DUTY to study the OBSERVABLE side effects of the Covid mRNA "vaccines" over the past 4 years is CRIMINAL! She's lucky that she's not going to jail!

It is DISGUSTING that Susan Monarez claims that she stands on the side of science, while her organization HAS NOT LIFTED ONE FINGER to investigate the connection of the Covid jabs to these "white fibrous clots," while Laura Kasner and I have devoted the last 3 years of our lives to collecting this important data with embalmers, doctors, and patients (i.e., doing her job for her).

Don't you dare respect these people at the NIH, FDA, or CDC. They are a bunch of hacks either bought off already by Big Pharma or too lazy or dumb to do their job. And if, by chance, there are any good people in these organizations, then they need to get a backbone!

Here's the funny thing: I'm sure that all of these people who work at the CDC, FDA, and NIH know a family member, friend, or coworker who "died suddenly" or developed a major health issue AFTER taking a Covid jab.

Yet they continue to provide cover for Big Pharma.

I'll get down off my soapbox now.

-Tom

If you want to know the truth about the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS, then go to my assistant Ms. Laura Kasner's FREE Substack called "Clotatrophe" at: LauraKasner.Substack.com

Marilyn Hagerman
18h

Firing of CDC Director, followed by departure of 4 crime supporter accomplices and some retirements resulting in the loss of about a quarter of the CDC’s senior leadership is by far the best housecleaning ever of an intensely corrupt organization. Dedication to big Pharma and refusal to unleash from this vaccination “dedication”…..time to go!! RF Kennedy Jr. can now engage some honest moral integrity into CDC!

