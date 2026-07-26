The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Free Mind Paradigm's avatar
Free Mind Paradigm
13h

I took a journalism class in college. One of the key concepts they teach you is a completely valid but easily abused concept called "false neutrality". The idea behind false neutrality is that the press should always be biased in favor of the truth as opposed to being fair to both sides. For instance, you'd never want to make a story about math and interview people who believe that 1+1 = 3 and have them debate against people who think that 1+1 = 2. This is of course, because we know that 1+1 is 2 and nothing else.

The concept gets more nuanced however when it comes to scientific issues, especially vaccines. The entirety of the mainstream medical establishment has successfully framed the slightest doubt of vaccines as pseudoscientific. This tricks the media into believing that vaccine skeptics, even when well reasoned, are always wrong and should never have a platform to debate because of the belief that incorrect ideas should never see the light. Even right-wing publications like Fox News and the New York Post are silenced by the sheer power and strength of the medical establishment.

A big part of it is also the fact that vaccine zealotry has become a core asset of leftist ideology since 2015, and questioning vaccines is seen as a threat to the beliefs of any Democrat. This is a big part of why most of the news clips in your article are from before the 2015 Disneyland measles outbreak and the subsequent passage of AB277, because vaccine safety became an off-limits topic once it fused with politics.

My overall take on this is that while pharmaceutical funding is certainly a big factor, much of the reason why the media will never question vaccines is because of psychology, audience satisfaction, and the sheer brutality of the organizations and people that will go out of their way to silence anyone who disagrees with them.

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yantra's avatar
yantra
13h

wow MWD, you have put together quite the picture! thank you on behalf of the entire world's people, whether or not they yet realize your gift. between you and Unbekoming's (substack) short stories, this pretty much says it all.

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