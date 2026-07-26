Story at a Glance:

•Something about vaccines (e.g., their promise of a simple injection being sufficient to safely and effectively end all diseases) has always deeply appealed to the minds of government officials.



•That promise is often a lie. Over and over, unsafe and ineffective vaccines reach the market, and each time, the officials invested in them do everything they can to shield the vaccines from scrutiny and bury the red flags. The medical field has dutifully gone along.

•In earlier decades, the press was far less captured than it is now, and it occasionally aired real investigations into what was happening — segments that documented the suffering of the injured.

•Watched together, these reports show two things at once: how much more candid the media used to be, and how precisely the lies of that era match the lies we face now.



•I compiled this article in the hope of breaking the collective amnesia, now that the pharmaceutical industry’s grip on the media is finally slipping. Below are 75 news reports on the dangers of vaccination that have been almost entirely forgotten and would never be broadcast today.

A key theme I’ve tried to highlight in this publication is that the same medical catastrophes keep repeating (because those responsible are never held accountable), so by understanding what happened in the past, you can see and understand what is happening now and what will likely happen in the future.

For example, because vaccines are “risky but necessary,” the medical profession and government, again and again, concluded that they needed to tell the public all vaccines were “safe and effective” as the potential injuries a mass vaccination campaign would cause were outweighed by “necessary” benefit the vaccines could offer. As such, examples can be found again and again of severe injuries being systematically covered up for the “greater good” (e.g., the earliest documented example I know of this happened in 1874 with the smallpox vaccine) and health authorities concocting the same set of excuses we’ve seen since smallpox as to why those vaccines failed to prevent the diseases they were supposed to.

Since the risks of most vaccines (detailed here) far outweigh their benefits, a mass-vaccination paradigm can only be sustained by censoring the evidence of harm — and then citing that manufactured silence as proof of safety. Over the decades, more and more has been done to conceal those harms. For almost a century, severe neurological injuries after vaccination were routinely reported in the medical literature. Now vaccine injuries are censored, and it is nearly impossible to publish anything critical of vaccines in a “reputable” journal.

Likewise, despite the “science” that says vaccines are safe, it is nearly impossible to obtain the raw datasets that could actually answer the question — as Steve Kirsch showed the public throughout COVID-19 with his relentless, endlessly stonewalled quest to get that data. Likewise, VAERS, a public injury-reporting database only exists because the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act required a way for patients to bypass doctors refusing to report their injuries, and as such, ever since a law mandated its creation, everything possible has been done to undermine and discredit VAERS (except when the industry uses it as “proof” to prove vaccines are safe).







This is the inescapable problem at the heart of mass vaccination. When you take a product that is not completely safe and give it to an entire population, tens of millions of healthy people, most of whom were never at meaningful risk from the disease, even a small rate of serious harm guarantees that enormous numbers are injured or killed. Since there is no way around that arithmetic the authorities have chosen concealment every time, suppressing the data, reclassifying the injuries, and dismissing each casualty as a coincidence, because the alternative is admitting the paradigm itself produces the ever-increasing wave of chronic illness sweeping our society.

For a long time, the injuries were too numerous to fully hide, so the public kept reawakening to them and the mainstream media kept covering them. The industry’s solution came after it won liability protection in the 1986 vaccine law: spend whatever it took to censor the coverage and bury the injuries. But removing that check, the public finding out and objecting, removed the only real constraint on toxic vaccines reaching the market, and progressively more dangerous ones followed, until the COVID-19 catastrophe injured so many people that even a robust censorship apparatus couldn’t contain it. Numerous polls I’ve summarized in detail here demonstrate the scale of the vaccine injuries: depending on the survey, 7% to 13% of recipients reported a serious side effect, 24% to 28% say they know someone they believe died from the shot, and 46% to 55% believe the COVID vaccines have killed a significant number of people. Propaganda has its limits, and once numbers like those take hold, a new awareness of vaccine injury surfaces across the media ecosystem, occasionally on conservative networks, but mostly in the independent press.

Because we keep forgetting the past, the cycle repeats. My goal here is to show that what we are seeing now is nothing new, that it has happened countless times before, on a smaller scale that was easier to sweep under the rug, by collecting dozens of clips that were once routinely aired on television and are almost inconceivable today, given how brutal the censorship has become.

Watch them in sequence and two patterns jump out. The same lines protected the schedule every time. We just need more research before we change anything, and we’ll do that research soon. Yet decades later, we still “need more research.” And the things vaccine-safety advocates warned about, and were denounced for warning about, kept coming true.

Note: after publishing this article ten months ago, its message generated immense interest and I subsequently found a much larger number of buried news reports so I have been gradually updating it since then (and likely will add a few more in the future). As such, if you have any segments you know of which are not in here their additions would be greatly appreciated (and helpful to many).

Mass Media Censorship

Actions like these were only possible because the corporate media suppressed dissent — even when large numbers of Americans believed the mandatory vaccines were injuring or killing their children, which is exactly the kind of story the press has a foundational duty to cover.

In response to a FOIA request filed by TheBlaze, [Biden’s] HHS revealed that it purchased advertising from major news networks including ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as cable TV news stations Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, legacy media publications including the New York Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post, digital media companies like BuzzFeed News and Newsmax, and hundreds of local newspapers and TV stations. These outlets were collectively responsible for publishing countless articles and video segments regarding the vaccine that were nearly uniformly positive about the vaccine in terms of both its efficacy and safety.

Note: the amount spent per network is unknown, but likely totaled a billion. Additionally, in 2009, the H.H.S. Secretary testified to congress about similar partnerships (e.g., with Seasame Street) to promote the H1N1 vaccine.

Because of this, many people in the media wanted to speak out against the vaccines, but effectively could not, and to my knowledge, other than a few Fox hosts lightly criticizing them, only two did. One, a recently hired reporter at a local station, on live television announced Fox was muzzling stories the public wanted to hear (and was promptly fired) after which she provided secret recordings to Project Veritas corroborating this censorship.

The other was Tucker Carlson, who was able to leverage both being the most popular news host in America and having a show which did not rely upon pharmaceutical funding to speak out against the vaccines without being fired. Nonetheless, this was still a huge risk for him and eventually, after airing this remarkable 4-19-23 segment (which took a lot of courage), at immense cost to Fox News, was immediately fired.

Once he left, he began talking openly about how much pharmaceutical money kept these stories off the air — and other former hosts corroborated him:

When I was on Fox News [circa 2007] and we talked about the possibility of vaccine injuries … They would RUN out to the set to tell you to shut that down.—Megyn Kelly

Likewise, Sharyl Attkisson (an acclaimed CBS investigative journalist) has extensively chronicled (e.g., in her 2020 book and even more so in her 2025 book) how in the early 2000s, the pharmaceutical industry, feeling the pressure from negative coverage of disastrous vaccination programs was creating for them, lobbied to prevent future negative coverage. Once this happened, it became impossible for her to air well produced segments which were critical of any vaccine initiative, and likewise, that in the post-2000s, stories on vaccine risks “disappeared” due to advertiser pressure.

However, things were not always this way. Rather, major networks used to air numerous scathing stories about vaccine disasters—and in many cases, the dangers they covered were so explicit by current journalistic standards that I frequently find sharing those (previously inconceivable) segments with people on the fence about vaccination opens their minds to the entire mess.

Let’s now review some of the forgotten vaccine disasters and the evolving censorship emerging alongside them.

Mass Censorship

The Vietnam War was considered by many to be the event that broke the public’s trust in the Federal Government.



Note: many believe the specific event which turned the American public against the Vietnam War was the My Lai massacre—an event where American soldiers decided to commit war crimes against Vietnamese civilians until a different group of American soldiers on their own volition decided to stop the massacre.

That collapse of trust alarmed the government and prompted the Pentagon to make sure it never happened again, which it accomplished by ending the draft and switching to an all-volunteer army, and by ensuring the public only ever saw a sanitized picture of future wars — embedded journalists supplying government-approved footage, and the press strongly discouraged from showing anything that exposed the horror.

Major Colin Powell was one of the officers who helped cover up My Lai. He rose through the ranks, became Secretary of State, and infamously lied to the UN about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction — a lie that killed hundreds of thousands and cost trillions. Powell is one of many cases that illustrate how richly the government rewards those who cover up its atrocities.

It is hard to overstate how much work went into hiding the horrors of war, and how effective it was — transforming war from something much of the public vehemently opposed into an abstraction they were largely apathetic about (the best documentary I’ve seen on how military propaganda evolved is Why We Fight).

The sanitizing of war parallels the medical censorship we now face. The same PR (public relations) firm that manufactured a heart-wrenching but entirely made up testimony that dragged the U.S. into the Gulf War has a long history of pharmaceutical work — and was contracted both to promote the COVID narrative and to eliminate “vaccine hesitancy.”1,2,3

Turning Points in Medical Censorship

Numerous medical catastrophes have happened which provoked widespread public outrage, and like the Vietnam War, those events brought the government to conclude it was imperative the public was prevented from becoming aware of future medical atrocities. Some of those events include:

The Polio Vaccine

In 1955, after an expedited approval, the government released a much-heralded vaccine, and two weeks later, children across America began turning up paralyzed in the exact limb where they’d received Salk’s polio shot.

After some investigation, it was discovered that:



•Only two of the five vaccine manufacturers had produced the same “safe” vaccines used in the clinical trials—which meant many of the vaccines the public got (which at the time were a new experimental technology) had never been tested in humans.



•At the urging of Salk, when the vaccine was mass produced, a different and less safe production process was used for the vaccine so the orders could be met.



Note: this also happened with the COVID-19 vaccines and many now believe this is a key reason why they were so dangerous.



•Bernice Eddy, an NIH employee, had immediately discovered this mass produced vaccine caused paralysis in monkeys.



Note: Eddy had previously upset the NIH after she discovered that adenovirus vaccines caused cancers (which caused the NIH to put up innumerable obstacles to her work) but eventually Eddy won and adenovirus vaccines stopped being given to children—at least until COVID-19 (as the J&J vaccine is a modified adenovirus).



•All of the paralyzing vaccines came from the same manufacturer (Cutter Laboratories).



Note: later paralyzing lots were also identified from Wyeth (better known for making the highly dangerous DPT vaccine—which also had major hot lot issues), but the general public was never made aware of the other hot polio lots—which the head of the CDC’s polio surveillance unit believed was done to prevent the public from realizing the Polio vaccine in general was unsafe and ineffective.



•The (early) FDA delegated testing of the vaccine for safety to the vaccine manufacturers rather than doing so itself.



Note: I believe this is a key reason why “hot” vaccine lots that disproportionately injure their recipients are a recurring issue with our vaccines.



•There were many safety concerns with the testing of the Salk vaccine, but the professional publications chose to censor them and instead continually repeated the message that the vaccine was completely safe and effective.



The public was outraged, the government faced a public-relations crisis, and lawsuits dragged on against Cutter. In response, the federal government took direct control of every aspect of the vaccine program — switching from a neutral external auditor to a major stakeholder. As you’d expect, that conflict of interest gave the government every incentive to bury safety problems, and business as usual soon resumed.

To quote Turtles All The Way Down:

Perhaps the most disturbing element of the entire program has been the disparity between the risks that were known to be involved and the repeated assurances of safety.—Paul Meier, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health

The National Foundation told doctors, in a memo, that the vaccine was completely safe and the risk of paralysis was “zero.” Meier, at an expert panel, described the operating philosophy plainly:

The best way to push forward a new program is to decide on what you think the best decision is and not question it thereafter, and further, not to raise questions before the public or expose the public to open discussion of the issue.—Paul Meier speaking at an expert panel on the vaccine.

In 1960, five years after Cutter, Bernice Eddy determined that the polio vaccines were contaminated with a cancer-causing virus, SV-40, and were not fit for the public. Ordered to keep quiet so the public wouldn’t lose faith in the program, she published anyway — and was immediately demoted and stripped of her lab. Officials had known since 1959 that their vaccine caused cancer (a consequence of cutting costs with imported monkey kidneys) and were scrambling to address it while still promoting the shot. Only in 1963 did the government force manufacturers to stop growing the vaccine on contaminated kidneys — by which point between 40 and 98 million Americans had been infected, and a case can be made that SV-40 lingered in some vaccines until around 2000. This drove an increase in cancer that, until COVID, was unprecedented.

Around 1997, Canada’s Broadcasting Corporation aired a remarkable program on the recent findings that SV-40 was turning up in tumors, how it caused cancer, and the full history of how the polio vaccines became contaminated with it.

Many severe kidney diseases are also strongly associated with SV-40, and have likewise exploded since the polio vaccines. Because SV-40 was introduced into the population through the program (and transmits between humans and to fetuses) there has been a persistent reluctance to study its danger or admit it lingered in the supply for decades.

Additionally, many horrible kidney diseases are strongly associated with SV-40 (and likewise have exploded in incidence since the Polio vaccines hit the market). Sadly, since SV-40 was introduced to the population through the vaccine program (and transmits between humans and fetuses) there has been a general reluctance to study its danger—or to acknowledge it was still present in the vaccine supply decades later.



Dr. Suzanne Humphries covered what happened in a 28-minute video:

One of the most important admissions of the entire polio fiasco came from the FDA in the Federal Register: that any doubts about a vaccine’s safety, valid or not, could not be permitted to exist, because they would reduce vaccine uptake.

The Swine Flu Fiasco

When the earliest influenza vaccines hit the market in 1945, they received minimal interest from the public. Joseph Anthony Morris PhD was recruited by the early FDA to conduct the research to prove those vaccines were safe and effective (eventually leading to him becoming the FDA’s Chief Vaccine Control Officer). Yet, after he found they were ineffective (only working 0-40% of the time) and unsafe, his superiors ignored his data and released the vaccines while claiming they were safe and effective.

Like Bernice Eddy, he also faced significant retaliation, being harassed, demoted, losing access to his lab and blocked from publishing his results. Before being fired, Morris decided to fight the FDA’s gross misconduct by hiring a lawyer and going to the Senate. This prompted a 1972 Senate hearing (detailed in Dr. Humphries’ 28 minute video above) which concluded the issues Morris raised were only the tip of the iceberg, and as a result of the hearing, thirty-two unsafe and unproven vaccines were taken off the market. Most importantly, the conduct of the FDA’s progenitor (called the DBS) was deemed so egregious that it was scrapped and replaced with the modern FDA (which unfortunately did not fix the rot within the agency).

After being transferred to the new FDA (where he was protected from termination due to the recent Senate investigation), he continued to be responsible for influenza, and in February of 1976, a swine flu strain was found in a soldier who died in March. As the FDA tried to drum up fear about a new 1918 influenza, Morris was called into the investigation and concluded that swine flu strain was not something to be concerned about as it rarely travelled from person to person.

Note: As far as I know, the three deadliest plagues in human history were the Black Death (of which much is still not known), its predecessor the Justinianic Plague, and the 1918 Influenza. Because of the 1918 Influenza, the medical community became fixated on preventing anything like it from happening again, which amongst other things resulted in an enormous influenza vaccination apparatus flooding America, which sadly has injured many but consistently failed to provide any benefit.

Since that swine flu strain reproduced slowly, it was not feasible to produce enough of it to make a vaccine before the “pandemic” faded into memory, so someone had a truly astounding idea. Why not hybridize it with the fast-growing 1918 influenza? As this provided a way to meet the vaccine production timeline, it was supported by the government.

Dr. Morris did not support this idea, and before long discovered that the emergency vaccine was unsafe and ineffective, but when he reported this to his superiors at the FDA, he was told to keep his concerns to himself. Morris then decided to go on a speaking tour which included the Donahue show (one of the largest talk shows in America) and warned the public of the vaccine’s danger.

Note: I have been unable to find a transcript or copy of that 1976 show. However, according to one account of it, Morris “warned the experimental vaccine could cause serious allergic and neurological reactions, had a very low potency, and was completely unnecessary as the virus concerned was an ordinary pig virus, and not highly pathogenic, and had died out within two weeks of its being detected in February, and had not been seen anywhere else.”

However, his warning went unheeded, and the vaccine was distributed across America. Before long, the injuries piled up from this experimental vaccine, with hundreds becoming paralyzed from Guillain-Barré syndrome, dozens died, and thousands of lawsuits were filed.



Note: the official count (which claimed 1 in 100,000 developed GBS) likely underestimated the actual injuries. For example, a colleague who was in practice at the time shared 6% of their patients developed GBS and one reader here shared they did as well. Likewise, when the COVID-19 vaccines came out, a patient who refused to vaccinate shared with me she was still dealing with severe injuries from the 1976 vaccine and was not going to fall for the government’s scam again.

In the same way it is remarkable that the Donahue show was willing to publicly give a platform to Dr. Morris’s concerns, consider the 1979 program Sixty Minutes aired across America and how eerily it parallels what happened decades later with the COVID-19 vaccines:

Note: throughout this article, I designated some of the news clips like the above one as “programs.” Those are the more detailed segments with hard-hitting investigative journalism (rather than ones either with people from opposing sides debating the topic or a guest sharing the dangers of vaccination).

What I find most extraordinary about this program is that while the 1976 vaccine was much less damaging than the COVID-19 vaccine, in this current era of mass censorship, airing a segment like this would be unthinkable.

One of the more remarkable things about these events is how they were seen in the eyes of government officials. The Public Health Crisis Survival Guide (quoted via Oxford) provides a remarkable illustration into the administrative mindset:

Early in 1976, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention proposed and President Gerald Ford approved a plan to vaccinate the country against swine influenza, a new infection that had only recently appeared on a New Jersey army base. While agency leaders imagined themselves rising to the challenge of a crisis, mismanagement and poor communication led to a debacle for public health. Problems included logistical difficulties in manufacturing the vaccine, disputes with Congress, and the inability to revise the vaccination goal in light of the fact that the disease never returned. When people who were vaccinated fell ill with neurological complications, the vaccine effort ended, but not before causing grave damage to confidence in public health agencies.

Note: this effectively says the “mistake” in this debacle was poor control of the media that damaged public trust in the all-important vaccination program, rather than say...pushing an unsafe, ineffective and unneeded vaccine onto the market and ignoring every warning to the contrary.

Lastly, in 2009, when a new swine flu vaccine was being promoted (which also was ultimately unnecessary and had some safety issues), CBS aired a segment which generally pro-vaccine but acknowledged some concerns from parents.

Likewise, in 2009, Fox aired a segment on the need to understand the risks and benefits of vaccinating which focused on the potential issues with getting the experimental swine flu vaccine where it was too soon to know the risk profile of it.

Note: larger datasets later detected serious issues with that vaccine such as it causing narcolepsy.

Finally, in 2010, England’s Channel 4 news aired a segment highlighting that the swine flu pandemic was a scam governments wasted billions of dollars on after the WHO’s “experts” exaggerated how bad it would be due to pharmaceutical influence.

Pertussis

Developed a century ago, the original pertussis vaccine was incredibly dangerous, and from the very start evidence emerged (which I compiled here) showed that it caused seizures, permanent brain damage, and infants to suddenly die (likely due to microstrokes in the respiratory centers of the brain). I’ve extensively studied this subject because so many people I know developed permanent brain damage from it (as have numerous readers here1,2), and to this day I still periodically meet people (e.g., an epileptic) whose entire lives were upended by that vaccine.

The saddest thing about this is that:

•In each case, the child’s pediatrician failed to recognize the initial adverse reaction (which should have been recognized a contraindication to the subsequently permanently disabling reaction) and often denied the child’s injury, insisting the vaccine was 100% safe and effective.

•The benefit of the pertussis vaccine is marginal at best (e.g., outbreaks often happen in vaccinated communities).

•Pertussis can easily be treated with antibiotics and oral vitamin C.

•It was possible to make a safer (but not completely safe) pertussis vaccine. However, since it cost more to make those, the industry never did so until lawsuits in the 1980s and the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act incentivized them to.



Note: this is very similar to the infamous Ford Pinto memo, where Ford’s management decided they would not fix the Pinto’s tendency to explode after car accidents as the cost to settle lawsuits was significantly less than the cost to make the cars safe in crashes. Sadly, many similar examples of profits being put over people also exist.

However, rather than pull the pertussis vaccine from the market (or at least ask for a safer one to be made), government officials ignored the innumerable issues they came across and continued to push the vaccine upon the world (even as other developed nations gradually dropped it).

Note: one school of thought argues that the government’s attachment to the pertussis vaccine comes from the fact that it is always packaged with the tetanus and diphtheria vaccine, and tetanus vaccine (when laced with HcG) is the most effective sterilizing vaccine that was ever developed (the WHO spent decades developing it and there are many tragic cases of it being deployed in the third world).

Eventually in 1982, NBC decided to air a program on this vaccine that shocked America and again highlighted the degree to which the American government will lie to protect the vaccine program:

Once the video was aired, lawsuits began being filed against the DPT manufacturers and parents from across the nation began to contact NBC to ask to be connected with other parents with similar injuries. Before long, these parents joined to form a group which successfully began the modern political movement against the vaccine manufacturers.

Note: that group (Dissatisfied Parents Together), which Barbara Loe Fisher cofounded, later became the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC.org), and for decades has been one of the primary groups advocating for vaccine safety and parental choice. Many of the videos in this article were originally archived by them, were deleted after YouTube wiped their channel (but fortunately were mirrored by many others before the deletion) and can now be viewed on their Rumble Channel alongside many other segments NVIC has produced over the years (along with all of these videos also being mirrored on my channel). I strongly encourage you to download them and share them so the public can be aware that there was a longstanding opposition to vaccination which simply was erased by mass censorship and that vaccine injuries, contrary to popular belief, are very real and have existed for a long time.

Likewise, the attention the NBC program brought to the issue resulted in the Donahue show (America’s largest talk show—who’d previously hosted Morris in 1976) spending an hour hosting a 1983 public debate between medical experts on the dangers of this vaccine and the ethics of vaccine mandates. Nothing like it has happened since, as candid discussions like this always expose the issues with vaccinations and hence always harm vaccine promoters.

Next in 1985, New York’s WOR-TV “Straight Talk” hosted a live debate on between Barbara Loe Fisher, then vice president of Dissatisfied Parents Together and co-author of DPT: A Shot in the Dark, and a hospital infectious-disease chief, in which Fisher pressed that the safety test used to screen the pertussis vaccine had been known for twenty years not to predict its capacity to cause death or brain damage, that a far less reactive vaccine had been in use in Japan since 1981, and that the country still had no system for counting how many children it was injuring.

Then, in 1986, ABC news aired a segment on the dangers of the DPT vaccine where experts were allowed to be challenged.

Note: over the decades, Barbara Loe Fisher has been the primary person invited on television to speak out against mandatory vaccination and it is remarkable to observe both her fortitude and also how the media landscape evolved as the years went by.

Around 1988, Philadelphia’s WCAU aired a multi-part investigation by consumer reporter Herb Denenberg into the DPT vaccine: children left brain-damaged or dead, parents never warned, city health centers falsely telling families the shot was required for school, an FDA official conceding there had never been a controlled study proving the vaccine safe, and a safer Japanese acellular vaccine the FDA still hadn’t approved. It closed by pointing viewers to the parent group that would become NVIC.

Next, in 1990, CNN also aired a segment on the dangers of the DPT vaccine where experts were also allowed to be challenged.

In 1992, the Lifetime Network also exposed the dangers of the DPT vaccine (along with discussing a healthcare worker being injured by the rubella vaccine).

In 1994, NBC aired a program by Katie Couric on the dangers of the DPT vaccine which criticized the CDC and discussed the widespread problem of hot DPT lots.

In 1996, MSNBC's Ann Curry interviewed Barbara Loe Fisher about Money Magazine's December cover investigation into the vaccine industry, which reported that the older whole-cell DPT shot, tied to brain damage and death, with many deaths misclassified as SIDS, remained in widespread use even though a safer purified acellular version had already been licensed.

Finally, in 1997, NBC aired a debate with a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics on the need for mass vaccination.

Hepatitis B Vaccine

The hepatitis B vaccine has long been marred with controversy due to the fact:



•It primarily benefits specific high risk groups (e.g., healthcare workers, intravenous drug users who share needles, individuals who engage in large amounts of unprotected sex with multiple partners, children of Southeastern Asian immigrants—which became a significant public health challenged following the Vietnam war) rather than the general population.



•It is given to all newborns in the hospital despite there being no benefit to them (you have to vaccinate millions to prevent a single case of chronic hepatitis—the primary justification for mass vaccination), and there’s been no change in chronic hepatitis B since the program was enacted—a policy which I learned recently through an ACIP member was adopted to insure the high-risk urban youth could have some coverage against hepatitis as it was unlikely they would ever return for vaccines (and likely continued to avoid the hassle of having to selectively vaccinate high risk groups).



•It frequently caused significant autoimmune problems due to it somewhat matching the lining of the nerves.

One 1999 ABC News program exposed all of this:

Pneumococcal Vaccine

In 2001, a Dallas News Station aired a scathing investigative of the pneumococcal vaccine which noted that it frequently caused seizures, sometimes caused death and was not tested against an inert placebo, so its rate of adverse reactions was likely higher. This program also highlighted that both the CDC and ACIP members who voted for had financial conflicts of interest, that it was being falsely advertised by the CDC to prevent ear aches, and that a similar issue had happened with a now withdrawn rotavirus vaccine:

Note: Barbara Loe Fisher had an excellent line at the end of this segment: “What’s scientific about that assumption, that every time something bad happens after vaccination it’s a coincidence? That’s not science, that’s politics.”

Additionally, more recently, another Texas news station covered the increasing interest by members of the community to opt out of vaccination (e.g., on Facebook and with billboards).

Anthrax

In the lead-up to the Bush’s Gulf War, the US military was worried Saddam Hussein would use anthrax (we’d given him) on US troops, so they urgently attempted to make an experimental anthrax vaccine (delegating it to a faction within the military deeply invested in it). While Hussein never used anthrax, this vaccine ended up severely injuring far more soldiers than the entire war (approximately 250,000 of the 697,000 who served developed a debilitating “Gulf War Syndrome”). Remarkably, the vaccine was not discontinued and instead routinely forced on servicemen, eventually resulting in widespread resistance against the policy (despite military hierarchies typically prohibiting dissent).

Eventually, investigations revealed three possible explanations for what happened (which were detailed here):



•The anthrax vaccine was part of a covert experimental program to develop a new squalene-based adjuvant that later hit the market.



•Due to challenges with making the anthrax vaccine, the manufacturer (as revealed by the GAO) decided to use a larger filter of the vaccine product, which prevented the filters from clogging but also allowed many toxic components to enter the vaccine.



•There was mycobacterial contamination of the vaccines (which may be linked to ALS as the mycoplasma’s discoverer believes it infected the general population).



Note: while the evidence for each is compelling, I think the bad filters is the most probable explanation, although I have met members of the military who were given unlabeled vaccines and then developed chronic health issues and spoken to people who cured their Gulf War syndrome with antibiotics targeted to the mycoplasma.

As this vaccine caused an immense degree of suffering, there was widespread public demand to investigate it (which eventually resulted in a law being passed that restricted the military from giving troops experimental vaccines, but, not surprisingly, was ignored during COVID-19). Because of this, a scathing 2003 program was produced that was aired by Democracy Now (which aired on smaller stations including PBS), suggesting it was aired on national television.

Note: the Institute of Medicine was tasked to determine if the anthrax vaccine injured veterans. It concluded there was “insufficient evidence,” much in the same way it concluded vaccines do not cause sudden infant death syndrome or autism (discussed further here).

Smallpox

In the run-up to the Bush (II)’s Iraq War, to gain public support for the war, he promoted the idea Hussein was planning to release smallpox upon America (despite him not having it). As such, an aggressive push for the vaccine was conducted throughout the national media, initially targeted at the military and healthcare workers (much like the COVID vaccines). However, because of its poor risk to benefit ratio (e.g., it caused myocarditis), many opposed the plan and by the time it was ready to be deployed on the general public, the program was largely finished due to the injuries it caused in the military and programs like this one publicizing its issues.

As such, I believe the lessons from the failures of this campaign were incorporated into ensuring the same did not happen with COVID-19.

Much later, a CBS affiliate in Jacksonville, Action News Jax, aired an investigation into a Marine, Sean Kelly, who developed pericarditis (a labeled side effect) after the ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine he was ordered to take, was denied VA benefits, and learned the VA admits it has no mechanism to track smallpox or any other vaccine injury, with Barbara Loe Fisher (once again) noting the government simply refuses to acknowledge how many people these vaccines hurt.

Flu Shots

In 2005, CNBC hosted a debate over a recent legislative move to give vaccine manufactures blanket immunity for any “emergency” vaccines they developed. Of note, everything Barbara Loe Fisher predicted here subsequently came to pass:

Annual flu shots have been repeatedly shown to provide minimal benefit to their recipients (e.g., because they normally do not match the actual strain which is circulating) while simultaneously, have a variety of minor and severe side effects (e.g., I’ve met numerous healthcare workers who got GBS from one). In 2006, Sharyl Attkinson had a brief CBS segment which highlighted a CDC study which showed the entire program was pointless for preventing deaths in the elderly, but nonetheless, that the CDC had no plans to change it.

Note: in addition to the flu vaccines not being proven to provide significant benefit, they can frequently make flus much worse, something supported by extensive data and which we have observed in severely ill flu patients.

In 2008, the Christian Broadcasting Network aired a segment highlighting why annual flu shots were absurd.

In 2008, ABC aired a segment on the widespread public pushback against New Jersey mandating flu shots for children six months and older (as the CDC had recently added it to the immunization schedule).

In 2009, CNN aired a segment highlighting the very reasonable objections protesting New York healthcare workers had to a newly passed regulation requiring them to get annual flu shot and swine flu vaccines. This segment is particularly remarkable given what followed a decade later with COVID.

The same year, on CNN, in response to a guest saying he didn’t trust the flu shot, Piers Morgan stated that after being publicly vaccinated by Dr. Oz, ten days later, he caught the flu. This clip is noteworthy, because at the time he got the flu shot, they specifically said it was impossible for it to give you the flu, (whereas in reality, as noted before, vaccines frequently cause the illnesses they prevent) with Piers telling Dr. Oz “if I get the flu, I’m coming after you.”

Note: given the previous, it makes this COVID tweet by Piers even more remarkable.

Likewise, in 2009, the Sky Angel Network (a Christian station that was on satellite television) aired a critical segment about the influenza vaccines:

In 2010, MSNBC hosted a flu-season debate between Barbara Loe Fisher and a pediatric vaccine expert, in which Fisher argued that America mandates more vaccines than any nation, that almost everyone now knows someone injured after one of the 69 doses on the schedule, and that the long-term study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children, requested for decades, had still never been done.

In 2012, CNBC allowed opposing parties to discuss if it was ethical or rational to fire healthcare workers for refusing flu shots.

An Atlanta WSB-TV Channel 2 investigation examined how the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, funded by a surcharge consumers pay while manufacturers are shielded from lawsuits, was failing the people it was built for. It followed an EMT left with a permanent brain injury after a job-required flu shot who waited seven years for the government to acknowledge her claim, with Barbara Loe Fisher noting she had advised Congress when the program was created.

Autism

A few segments have aired which discussed the link between vaccines and Autism. In 1999, shortly before a Congressional hearing on autism, it was discussed on Fox News.

In 1999, CNN aired a balanced program on vaccine induced autism which included injured children.

In 1999 and 2000, ABC News aired two segments on the links between vaccines and autism (including cases of rapid regressions), noting that everyone agreed the condition was increasing (whereas now vaccine defenders claim it is not), and that the government would “do more research” to find out why.

Note: the endless mantra within the medical field is that people only have concerns about vaccines because “Wakefield conned the public with a fraudulent study and incited a hysteria.” As the chronology of these media clips shows, it should be very clear major concerns existed about vaccine brain damage long before Wakefield (whose accurate study has been continually misrepresented).

In 2000, MSNBC aired a segment on what parents should know before vaccinating that moved from an Offspring Magazine editor’s cautious tips into a debate between Barbara Loe Fisher and Dr. Nancy Snyderman, where Fisher recounted her son’s DPT convulsion and regression and pressed how many “coincidences” it would take before the medical community stopped attributing every post-vaccination injury to chance.

In 2002, WFAA (a Dallas station) aired a program highlighting the link between mercury containing vaccines and autism and the CDC’s refusal to share their data assessing the link:

In 2002, a local Fox station also aired a segment focusing on how vaccines cause autism.

In 2004, CNN aired a segment which openly discussed the dangers of vaccination and the importance for parental choice on vaccination:

In 2007, CBS hosted a program which discussed vaccination in general and developmental regression:

In 2007, The Christian Broadcasting Network hosted a vaccines and autism segment:

In 2008, CBS’s The Doctors allowed a gentle debate on the subject where vaccine brain injury was discussed:

The same year, CNN had the doctor who was able to get the US government to acknowledge vaccines caused his daughter’s autism to also discuss the topic with their medical correspondent:

Likewise, in 2008, Sharyl Attkisson interviewed the former NIH director, who acknowledged that some children may develop autism from vaccines and that this possibility needs to stop being dismissed and instead researched so the susceptible children can be identified (which I agree is critically important to do, but unfortunately never will happen because it reduces potential vaccine sales).

Additionally, in 2008, CBS aired a segment by Sharyl Attkisson which highlighted the immense conflicts of interest with the “experts” pushing many vaccines.

In 2009, Larry King on CNN hosted Jenna McCarthy and Jim Carrey discussed the dangers of excessive vaccination, how they treated vaccine-induced autism and how doctors were refusing to help autistic children.

In 2009, CBS also aired a national and local segment on the link between autism and vaccines (with the national one featuring Andrew Wakefield)

Note: the “expert” here who obnoxiously dismissed autism causing vaccines was a close friend of Fauci and a decade later was nominated by Fauci to chair the NIH panel which decided how COVID should be treated in America. There, he repeatedly concluded remdesivir should be the primary treatment and dismissed off patent therapies which much better evidence, likely in part due to him having received significant funding from remdesivir’s manufacturer.

In 2011, Fox News aired a segment on vaccines causing autism and that parents who’d received compensation for it were willing to speak out on the issue at risk of losing that compensation.

That same year, a local Fox station hosted a mother of an autistic child who defended Andrew Wakefield’s work.

Note: in a 2013 Washington Post segment (largely a defense of vaccination (a physician was brought on to rebut the concerns), NVIC’s Theresa Wrangham was still given room to make the informed-consent case: that the Institute of Medicine’s own reports concede large gaps in vaccine science, that many reported reactions have never been properly studied, and that parents are entitled to weigh those risks themselves.

In 2015, Newsmax aired, what as far as I know, was the last vaccines causing autism segment aired until RFK’s H.H.S.’s nomination forced it back into the public discourse.

Measles

In 2015, during a measles outbreak, CNN allowed an integrative cardiologist to challenge the MMR vaccination push and highlight the neurological dangers of vaccination.

Likewise, that year Fox News aired a brief debate on the subject.

In 2015, Newsmaxx also invited an integrative neurosurgeon to explain why the push for the measles vaccine was unwarranted.

In another 2015 Newsmax segment, Barbara Loe Fisher debated a health commentator, arguing that because the 1986 Act and the 2011 Supreme Court “unavoidably unsafe” ruling stripped away all liability, the informed-consent ethic must govern vaccination, and that with waning pertussis and measles immunity and a huge pipeline of new vaccines, the science was nowhere near settled.

Finally, a local Virginia station covered why the measles vaccine is not completely necessary.

Vaccine Mandates and Exemptions

Alongside the disaster-specific coverage, the media occasionally aired the broader fight, whether the state can compel a growing list of vaccines and how easily it can strip away a family’s right to say no. These debates always exposed the same fault line, and they’ve all but vanished from television.

In 1995, NBC’s Today Show aired a debate between Barbara Loe Fisher and the chickenpox vaccine’s developer and (just as the FDA approved it), with Fisher questioning whether mass-injecting healthy babies with a live virus, originally developed for immunocompromised children, might wane after five to ten years, push chickenpox into a more dangerous adult population, and raise the risk of shingles later in life.

Note: reducing shingles was initially a primary rationale for the vaccination program and something the CDC eagerly studied. However, after the found the opposite (mass chickenpox vaccination reduced population herd immunity and created a significant subsequent singles spike that’s persisted ever since), the researcher’s results were buried and he was kicked out of the CDC.

In 2007, CNN hosted a debate between Barbara Loe Fisher and the CDC’s Dr. William Schaffner over Prince George’s County, Maryland threatening parents with jail for not getting their children chickenpox and hepatitis B shots, with Fisher arguing that mandating an ever-growing list of new vaccines for school entry, for diseases not even transmitted in a school setting, abandons the principle of informed consent.

Also in 2007, Fox News Live hosted a debate between Fisher and a pediatrician over parents turning to religious exemptions, where Fisher recounted her sons’ DPT and post-vaccination injuries and argued that officials should spend less energy interrogating parents’ religious sincerity and more explaining why so many highly vaccinated children are chronically ill.

A California news segment featured actor-comedian Rob Schneider (who has since become a massive vaccine safety advocate on Twitter), an NVIC representative, and a legislative candidate debating AB 2109, Dr. Richard Pan’s bill (then on the governor’s desk) requiring parents to obtain a physician’s signature to claim a vaccine exemption, arguing it would gut the existing opt-out by letting doctors who refuse to sign simply turn unvaccinated families away.

In 2014, Mississippi Public Broadcasting aired an interview with Barbara Loe Fisher in which she recounted her son’s 1980 DPT injury, explained how the schedule had since tripled, and made the case for the vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated outcomes study that health authorities have long refused to conduct.

More recently, Charlottesville’s NBC29 covered a Virginia General Assembly hearing where hundreds turned out over a proposal to restrict religious and medical vaccine exemptions, and Barbara Loe Fisher received a standing ovation for speaking against forced immunization.

In a follow-up report, NBC29 covered the Joint Commission on Healthcare briefing at which 674 of 679 public comments favored keeping Virginia’s existing exemptions and the state health department recommended no change to the law.

Note: in 2010, PBS’s Frontline aired a mostly pro-vaccine documentary, “The Vaccine War,” that framed hesitant parents as a threat to public health, yet still gave communities like Ashland, Oregon real airtime to explain why they were opting out. That an hour of primetime once treated parental vaccine refusal as a serious phenomenon worth engaging (rather than simply censoring) again illustrates how much the media landscape has narrowed since.

Gardasil

Prior to COVID-19, I considered the HPV vaccine (Gardasil) to be one of the worst vaccines in history as:



•It was completely unnecessary and was produced purely for profit.



•Its clinical trials showed it was extremely dangerous. For example, between 2.5%-50% of those who got the vaccine (the range is wide because Merck was deliberately vague in reporting the injuries) developed autoimmune and neurological conditions.



•Many young girls I know suffered a severe and permanent injury from the vaccine.



•From the moment Gardasil hit the market, the FDA and CDC were deluged by reports of severe adverse reactions—which like the COVID-19 vaccines, they did everything in their power to cover up (often in a very similar manner).



•It severely affected the physiologic zeta potential, a trait I have seen in many of the other most harmful vaccinations in history (e.g., Anthrax and COVID-19).



Sadly, as it launched in 2006, there was very little reporting of its dangers (or the fraud which occurred during its clinical trials) in the American Press, with the only coverage being:

A 2007 NBC News, in response to public outcry against mandating the HPV vaccine for schoolchildren, hosted a segment where opposing parties briefly debated mandating it.

In 2009, CBS’s Washington DC station aired a segment highlighting the serious issues with the HPV vaccine.

On a 2013 daytime talk show (which received significant pushback from a coordinated pharma campaign, and led to the host apologizing for airing it—along with the cancellation of Katie Couric’s show being announced two weeks after this segment aired).

Along with two brief somewhat critical CBS 2008 and 2009 segments (the first of which was produced by Sharyl Attkisson):

Finally a few critical segments were aired on local news stations (ie. this 2016 one, which was immediately followed by a local segment where an "expert" debunked it):

Note: I also found another news segment on YouTube of girls injured by Gardasil I forgot to download before it was deleted for “violating the terms of service”).

Then in 2022, Charlotte’s WSOC (Action 9, reported by Jason Stoogenke) covered local North Carolina women who had filed federal suits against Merck over the lasting symptoms they attributed to Gardasil, alongside the story of a girl left with persistent stomach and joint problems after receiving the shots at age nine.

Note: those 2022 filings fed into the larger wave of Gardasil injury cases consolidated into a federal multidistrict litigation in North Carolina. Even after a judge dismissed a group of more than 200 of those cases in 2025 (concluding they were preempted by the FDA’s approval of the vaccine’s labeling), Merck chose in 2026 to settle the bulk of the remaining litigation, paying more than $50 million to resolve over 200 cases, including the long-running California case of Jennifer Robi that had been headed for a jury. Merck admitted no liability and maintained the vaccine was safe, but it acknowledged the payout was “considerably less” than the cost of continuing to defend the suits, (which tells you why it preferred to make them disappear rather than face a jury and let the evidence obtained through discovery play out in open court).

Finally, since the pharmaceutical industry did not own the European media (as they can’t advertise there—although the Gates foundation has still found ways to buy out the press1,2,3), one Danish station eventually produced a (very restrained) 2015 program on the injuries from the HPV vaccine and the government’s unwillingness to do anything about it:

Like many of the previous news programs, this one (despite being extremely restrained in what it mentioned) was immensely controversial, caught on like wildfire, and made many HPV vaccine injured girls realize they were not alone.

Conclusion

One of the key points RFK has repeatedly emphasized is how much power the pharmaceutical industry holds over the press. He often tells the story of his close friend Roger Ailes, the chairman and CEO of Fox News, who was supportive of RFK coming on air to discuss his documentary critical of vaccination. Despite that, Ailes couldn’t allow it, because roughly 70% to 75% of Fox’s advertising came from pharmaceutical companies, and Fox couldn’t afford to lose that revenue by offending its sponsors.

Much of this traces back to a 1997 FDA decision to effectively legalize direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising, making America one of only two countries on earth (alongside New Zealand) to permit it. In response, two solutions are now emerging. First, RFK’s team is making a historic attempt to pull back and restrict pharmaceutical advertising, something that has needed doing for decades. Even sitting presidents are now willing to say things that would have been unthinkable on network television a few years ago. In a recent Full Measure interview with Sharyl Attkisson, for example, President Trump argued that the childhood schedule has ballooned far beyond that of comparable countries, that injecting so much into small infants is a harmful thing to do, and that he’d like to see far fewer and smaller shots given over more visits, which he expects would produce far better outcomes on autism.

Second, every large media business is ultimately balancing two things: not offending its sponsors, and not offending (but rather growing) its audience. Because of the monopoly the mass media long held, it was possible to air inane and frequently false content that served sponsors without losing viewers, so there was never any incentive to air the truth audiences actually wanted. The recent rise of independent media, which frequently outpaces its conventional counterparts, has broken that monopoly, because once people can choose, they would rather watch real news that is relevant to their lives (which is why I am so grateful to each of you for supporting Substack’s model which lets me do just that).

Likewise, consider Sharyl Attkisson, Megyn Kelly, and Tucker Carlson. All three had to leave their pivotal mainstream positions to become independent journalists, yet each now arguably has more influence than before, along with the freedom to cover what they want to. As a result, once-untouchable subjects like the dangers of vaccination are finally getting widespread exposure on their platforms, and more independent productions have been made on the dangers of the COVID vaccines than on virtually every prior vaccine combined. Nonetheless, it’s also worth noting we still are seeing virtually no mainstream commentary on COVID vaccine injuries (excluding occasional ones on Fox and a few smaller conservative networks) despite the fact far more people were injured from the COVID vaccine than any other one in history—which I believe encapsulates why the mainstream media is rapidly making itself extinct.

Finally, if you watched all of the segments above, you’ll have noticed that the person who advocated for the vaccine-injured on national television across the decades was, again and again, Barbara Loe Fisher, who accurately predicted the mishaps and catastrophes that would follow each successive vaccine. That fell to her partly through her own unwavering dedication, but also because there was almost never a physician available to do the same, other than Robert S. Mendelsohn, an articulate media presence who featured in the 1983 Donahue debate but regrettably passed away in 1988. COVID changed that. For the first time, there is now a contingent of highly persuasive physicians receiving regular airtime to wake the public up and lend the movement the mainstream credibility it never had.

Even ten years ago, almost no one in the vaccine safety movement imagined a shift like this was possible, and much of it is thanks to readers and viewers like you, whose support makes the rise of independent media possible. I am truly grateful to every one of you who has supported the work that I, and so many others, are now able to do.

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