The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Don't be a Click's avatar
Don't be a Click
7h

We live in a capitalist society. Teaching people how to be healthy does not increase shareholder value.

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
7hEdited

Fantastic report!!!

Money makes the world go round, and the LOVE of money is the root of all sorts of evil.

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