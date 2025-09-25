The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
4h

Funny that we focus on hotlots as if there was any good or safe or effective batch. Maybe these were advertised to make the others feel "lucky" that they got a "good" batch.

Vaccines are a negative on health, period.

https://learntherisk.org/vaccines/diseases/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Suzanna Newell's avatar
Suzanna Newell
4h

I think my lot was hot. I am connected with others who had my same lot number including 16 year old Ernesto Ramirez Jr, who passed away. It's heartbreaking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A Midwestern Doctor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture