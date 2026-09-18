The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Gary Morgan's avatar
Gary Morgan
Sep 18

Back before the ban, I stockpiled a bunch of heavy duty incadescent bulbs since I hate fluorescent or LED ones!!!

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32 replies by A Midwestern Doctor and others
Blakely Peele's avatar
Blakely Peele
Sep 18

I have been wondering how to hold class outside for my children. I need an outdoor whiteboard 😆

We have been opening the windows to let the sun stream in.

I love my incandescent chandeliers.

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