The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
1d

Thank you MWD for this fascinating article and for revealing so many helpful ways to improve health. I have been a physical therapist for over 30 years and I believe poor zeta potential could be the reason for almost all medical problems due to the fact that it impairs microcirculation. Microcirculation impacts all of our organs, eyes, ears etc. and blood vessels themselves. Our modern world is anything but friendly to our circulation between the EMFs, abundant aluminum, vaccines and exposure to excessive positive charges in our air, food and water. I believe that poor zeta potential may account for the excessive movement in individuals with ADHD and Autism. Their zeta potential must be so poor that they need to physically move to aid their circulation. These individuals often move excessively during sleep. I think it may be due to poor zeta potential during sleep when their systems do not have adequate circulation to remain still for extended periods of time.

I believe I have suffered from poor zeta potential for my entire life. I feel so much better since I have been actively treating my zeta potential. Thank you again for your important work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by A Midwestern Doctor
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1d

Fruit and vegetables contain 75% - 94% water. The gorilla in the jungle gets its water from the fruit and vegetation it eats. I eat as much raw organic fruit and vegetables, as possible...and this counts in the daily amount of water that I get. I have a list of the percentage of water in every fruit and vegetable. I spent time breaking foods down in the past. Today, I still keep a food journal, but only count the ounces of fruit and vegetables I eat daily. I check the color of my urine to make sure I am getting enough water. My urine is always clear. When it is clear, it shows you are hydrated. I used to have horrible migraines. I suffered for 30 years, until I got rid of the excess fat in my diet; eliminated, salad oils, nuts, seeds and more. I have not had one headache for 32 years. I found my liver could not provide enough bile to emulsify all the fatty foods I was eating. Over the years, I have eliminated many foods that were causing me health issues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A Midwestern Doctor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture