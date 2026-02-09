The Forgotten Side of Medicine

If you have had a DMSO report you'd like to share, please do so here:

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-remarkable-history-and-safety/comments

When they are posted in other places, despite my best efforts, they frequently get missed and don't make it up there.

Additionally, the most current information on using DMSO can be found in this article:

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-heals-the-eyes-and-transforms

There are a lot of other DMSO articles in the cue, but I made a decision I needed to do a much more comprehensive review of the literature first (manually going through ~300,000 studies and sorting the 6,000 comments I've received) as certain studies needed to write the future articles cannot be found in any other manner. I'm hoping to have the next one done at the end of February or start of March.

Thank you so much for your support and understanding.

Additionally since many of you have asked where I am at on the DMSO project, I feel like I have now gone through over 90% of the available literature. At this point I need about a week to do:

•This one (currently on 2021): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=(DMSO%5Btiab%5D%20OR%20%22dimethyl%20sulfoxide%22%5Btiab%5D%20OR%20dimethylsulfoxide%5Btiab%5D%20OR%20dimethylsulphoxide%5Btiab%5D%20OR%20%22dimethyl%20sulphoxide%22%5Btiab%5D)%20NOT%20(DMSO%5Bti%5D%20OR%20%22dimethyl%20sulfoxide%22%5Bti%5D%20OR%20dimethylsulfoxide%5Bti%5D%20OR%20%22dimethyl%20sulphoxide%22%5Bti%5D%20OR%20dimethylsulphoxide%5Bti%5D)&filter=years.2021-2021&size=50&page=6

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=%22Dimethyl+Sulfoxide%22%5BMeSH+Terms%5D+NOT+%28DMSO%5Btiab%5D+OR+%22dimethyl+sulfoxide%22%5Btiab%5D+OR+dimethylsulfoxide%5Btiab%5D+OR+%22dimethyl+sulphoxide%22%5Btiab%5D+OR+dimethylsulphoxide%5Btiab%5D%29&ac=yes&cauthor_id=None&user_filter=&schema=none&page=1&whatsnew=None&show_snippets=on&sort=relevance&sort_order=desc&format=summary&size=200 (much shorter to do)

•Possibly do a second pass through the first one to catch what I missed.

•5000 more results in CNKI

https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=intitle%3A%28DMSO+OR+%22dimethyl+sulfoxide%22+OR+dimethylsulfoxide+OR+%22dimethyl+sulphoxide%22+OR+dimethylsulphoxide%29&hl=en&as_sdt=0%2C33&as_ylo=2025&as_yhi=2025 (title only searches for 2025 I held off doing until the end of the project so they would all be indexed and searchable)

•The big thing I am trying to figure out is if I want to do this one (it's the last thing left outside of those and will probably take about a week to a month depending on how thoroughly I do it): https://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&as_sdt=0%2C5&q=intext%3A%22dmso%22+-intitle%3ADMSO+-dimethyl+-dimethylsulfoxide+-cryo*+-synthesis+-oxidation+-Swern+-PCR+-NMR+-photoresist+-ligand+-extraction+-polymerization+-catalysis+-pKa+-swelling+-battery+-reduction+-chromatography+-solubility+-film+-gel+-solvation+-simulation+-dissolution+-electrolyte+-complex+-nanoparticle+-composite+-fabrication+-coating+-adsorption+-perovskite+-electrochemical+-deposition+-corrosion+-separations+-crystallization+-formulation+-dispersion&btnG=

Jessica Rose's avatar
Jessica Rose
3d

Amazing article - the scarring part is the most fascinating to me and I will follow up.

