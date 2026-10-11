The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
Oct 11

The detail that should alarm pharmacists most here isn't the headline efficacy debate — it's the manufacturing switch. Process 1 (PCR-amplified DNA template) is what the pivotal trial ran on; Process 2 (linearized plasmid DNA in E. coli) is what the public actually received, after being tested in just 252 people, with the planned comparability study simply never run. For any biologic, a process change at commercial scale normally triggers a rigorous comparability exercise — batch-to-batch consistency is the entire basis for assuming the trial data apply to what's in the vial. Skip that step and the 95% figure describes, strictly speaking, a different product than the one dispensed. Layer on the ANMAT finding — 52 participants at the largest site receiving roughly 58 mcg instead of 30 from a dilution error — and you get a CMC problem stacked on a GCP problem. Whatever one's stance on the mRNA platform, those two layers deserve to be separated from the politics.

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David Williams's avatar
David Williams
Oct 11

Was there such a thing as Covid-19? I truly believe it was just the flu because the flu disappeared and the so called Covid-19 took over. The vaccine was not for the virus it was population control from Bill Gates he has preached about population control for years and he got his chance to use a deadly vaccine for just that purpose. God bless and help everyone that got vaccinated and I thank God I had a bad feeling about the vaccine and never got it.

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