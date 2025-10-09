The Forgotten Side of Medicine

10h

I will say it again! The last FDA commissioner that believed that his role was to protect the American citizens from harm from food sources and drug sources was Dr. David Kessler! Big tobacco and big food didn’t like his decision-making and forced him out through character assassination. He accepted the role of being the dean of public health at the University of California Berkeley again he has served the American people.. since then the FDA directors were more concerned about their pocketbook, than responsibility to protect American people from harm whether it be injections, prescription drugs, or toxins in food supply. It is now the daunting task of Robert F Kennedy Junior to reverse this process, and there are great forces that don’t want him to succeed. It is shameful and criminal beyond my belief what has been transpiring that has caused so much harm to so many here in the United States and around the world.

10h

Reminder that hundreds of thousands of Americans were slaughtered in hospitals and nursing homes via deadly Covid protocols, but nobody wants to talk about the Covid hospital/nursing protocols or the euthanization of tens of thousands of the elderly.

There were hot spots of deaths immediately after the pandemic was announced...this happened synchronously everywhere where the hospitals and nursing homes followed the treatment protocols and basically killed people.

While the death and destruction caused by the COVID bioweapon injections has, rightfully, earned lots of attention, it's important to note that just as many people—if not more—were killed by what's been deemed by some as covid "murder protocols" in the hospitals and nursing homes which were turned into "killing fields."

The roaring silence on this matter from those in the "health freedom movement" is profound and deeply disturbing.

No one died from phony "Covid" outside of hospitals or nursing homes. Everyone who died of "Covid" died in the hospital or nursing home. Many people still think that their loved ones died of "Covid"—they didn't- and quite a few also know. They died from medical murder.

Why are the more prominent voices in the health freedom movement so silent on this matter? Why are they allowing this to be swept under the rug?

