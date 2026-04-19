The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
3h

A weakened populace is easily controlled. The question is: why are people STILL believing the lies of the government and DJT?

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
2h

OUTstanding & informative article - deeply grateful to you AMD. We stopped vaxxing our 3 children in the early 90's as we were guided to an informed Naturopathic Physician. My husband & I have not received a shot/vaxx since 1957. You can't inject health, I believe all vaccines are toxic. In time, the Truth will prevail. In God we Trust ...

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