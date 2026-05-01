The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
5h

Nice to see Sen. Johnson taking action again. Let’s hope more comes of it this time.

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Scott Staelgraeve's avatar
Scott Staelgraeve
5h

Thanks Doc for your excellent work!

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