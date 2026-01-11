The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Thomas A Braun RPh
12h

The basic challenge is separating truth from fiction and manipulated truth to direct readers down the wrong path. In the medical Arena, it is overbearing.. about 20 years ago or so Dr. Wakefield an English physician did solid research that showed that the MMR vaccines have a higher risk profile which include includes the death of the infants. Inturn, he published his papers and he was attacked and drummed out of the medical profession in England. Since then he has been vindicated and his research has been validated. If you ask the AI programs about him, they will tell you that he was a fraud.

The exception is “Alter AI which provides the whole history and his vindication. So the bottom line is, how do we separate the lies from the truth when our communication systems are managed by special interest?

Travis Ogle
13h

All three topics are of interest to me personally. Priority wise, I believe your next post should be a continuation of the current topic of DMSO.

