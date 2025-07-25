The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Wilma Hailey
19h

I was divorced and a single mother .. who didn’t have a lot of money so I wasn’t able to go to or take my kids to a doctor unless it was a emergency and in retrospect it was a blessing in disguise. I can’t imagine the horror and pain I would have if something happened to my kids because I listened to the medical advice on vaccines.. I think at one time there might have been a need and also there where medical professionals who took and lived by the Hippocratic Oath . But we have since moved in a very different direction… one that is not in the best interest of the patients or there children. I will never take a vaccine again and I’m very suspect of our medical community… Thank you for your article and I enjoy all you have to share .

Matt Worzala
19h

While I'm extremely grateful for your viewpoints and all your writings, this one brings sadness as well. Your three options to overcome this gaslighting are mostly unworkable. The "Affordable" Care Act did nothing but make care LESS Affordable, and harder to get. The middle man insurance companies rule the treatment decisions and drive up costs (negotiated pricing makes the providers up their price in order to make the same profit as before, because the insurance company will automatically discount it). Going to a concierge doctor isn't covered, outside of treatment they might provide, generally at out-of-network pricing, but annua fees? No way. A large percentage of the population just can't afford that. "Doctor shopping" - get real. Someone needs to start a database of doctors that are willing to work WITH patients like this, just picking one out of a directory is not a viable option.

I have spent almost 10 years trying to find a medical professional that is willing to acknowledge that a 30 year stint of Beta Blocker therapy (starting at age 25) did long term (and hopefully not irreparable) damage to my nervous system and help me figure out how to cure it. It manifested after I was told to STOP taking them at age 55 (by a cardiologist, without weaning off), and my symptoms went off the charts. When i sought help, My PCP response? "That drug can't be the cause, it's out of your system in 2 weeks, tops". This I know, but 30 years ON the drug did SOMETHING to me that IS NOT GOING AWAY. I'm just now beginning to see some improvement and this occurred in 2016. Her solution? BENZOS, which caused even MORE problems!

I recently wanted to consult with an endocrinologist, as I believe I've been hyperinsulinemic, if not pre-diabetic for probably a few decades, causing my atherosclerosisthat led to CABGx4 surgery. Had anyone EVER checked my A1C or fasting insulin levels, in 64 years? Not once. But boy did they hound me about LDL-C. Endocrinologists are busier than ever with the T2D epidemic. I was able to get an appointment after 6 months. His first question to me was "I'm not sure why you're here". Then he had to create a diagnosis to be able to justify the testing, basic testing, to the insurance company. Fortunately he was willing to work with me and used hypertension as the diagnosis.

My trust level in the allopathic medicine world is pretty close to zero. I will get my own blood tests and diagnose my own issues, thank you very much, unless there is an emergency. Nobody cares as much about my own health as I do. Patient, heal thyself.

