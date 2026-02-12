The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
21h

All vaccines are poison. Vaccines create disease. Anyone who has studied the topic in depth knows that every aspect of the "vaccine story", starting back in the 1800's up to present, is complete fraud. Vaccines have done nothing but harm people and line the pockets of the medical establishment.

Vaccines are barbaric- all of them.

There has never been a product of any kind so filled with historical misinformation, purposeful deception and outright fraud. The belief that injecting synthetic chemicals made by habitually criminal companies who profit from perpetual disease somehow produces health is not only ridiculous and unproven— it is a foundational teaching of a dangerous religious cult that western medicine has become.

From their inception to today's mRNA monstrosities vaccines have done nothing but cause massive and systemic harm to the human biological system.

Furthermore, the disease/bacteriological/virus/germ/pathogen model of defining and assessing the human condition has many benefits for those who designed and sponsored these tragically erroneous assumptions and definitions.

One of the primary and often overlooked benefits for the ruling class of this paradigm is that it covers up the numerous colossal social crimes of the barbaric system that they created. All of the ills of slave labor, ecological imperialism, industrial blight, etc. can be laid at the hands of the virtually invisible (and usually non-existent) sub-microscopic particles with a wave of the hand.

It's no accident that the germ theory model and scientific medicine ran parallel during the entrenchment of the industrial era. It's no accident that its proliferation was sponsored by robber barons and shoved down the throats of the public through devious machinations when not outright force.

Reply
Share
98 replies
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
21h

"I kept trying to follow the science but it kept leading me back to the money." Frok congressional testimony it was found that a single doctor can make up to a million per year poisoning, uh i mean vaccinating their child clients. From that outrage you can draw a straight line to:

Rain Man: A demonic entity that corrupts in exchange for money.

Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:

The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.

1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production

1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism

1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.

Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported. Much more here -> https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization <-

"I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard.

None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming.

I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!" —Willing Spirit

Reply
Share
1 reply
234 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Midwestern Doctor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture