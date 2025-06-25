The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

HorizonD7
1d

In 2003, my 3-year-old son got an MMR injection (at a "wellness visit"!) and quickly descended into autism. Until that time, like most people, I knew nothing about vaccines and so simply accepted the propaganda.

What surprised me and made me suspicious was the immediate, knee-jerk reaction of my son's healthcare providers. They insisted that his rapid deterioration in health and behavior could not possibly have anything to do with the chemical that was injected into him just days before. They implied that my wife and I were uneducated and naive for observing and reporting what was obvious right in front of us.

For me, the key issue with vaccines is coercion. Personally, I don't care if there are 1,000 "vaccines". If a person chooses to get a different shot every day, go for it! My body, my choice. But when citizen rights and privileges (like school attendance or employment) require mandatory chemical injections, that is tyranny.

The book "Dissolving Illusions" by Suzanne Humphries shows that this coercion has been going on since the start of vaccination for Small Pox. And many people have been badly injured.

Just say "No"!

DUANE HAYES
1d

As I've mentioned before, two ladies, my cousin and a local friend, developed rapid onset dementia soon after their Covid 19 vaccinations, resulting in their deaths. No where is it noted these vaccine injuries, not in VAERS. I'm guessing that tens of thousands of these injuries have occurred.

