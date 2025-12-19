The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
2h

If you have had a DMSO report you'd like to share, please do so here:

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-remarkable-history-and-safety/comments

When they are posted in other places, despite my best efforts, they frequently get missed and don't make it up there. I am nearing the point I will be summarizing all of them, so it will greatly help me if you can have them in one place.

Additionally, the most current information on using DMSO can be found in this article:

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-heals-the-eyes-and-transforms

There are a lot of other DMSO articles in the cue, but I made a decision I needed to do a much more comprehensive review of the literature first (manually going through ~50,000 studies and sorting the 5,000 comments I've received) as certain studies needed to write the future articles cannot be found in any other manner. I'm hoping to have the next one done at the end of December or start of January.

Thank you so much for your support and understanding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
19m

What if every person reading this report, the non-doctors, copied this report and gave it to their physician ?

( And no need to limit it to just this report from AMD. ) And, of course, provide the information so that if one's doctor was interested, he/she would be able to "educate " themselves. )

Well, I - for one - am going to do just that. Hey, one small step for mankind.......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 A Midwestern Doctor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture