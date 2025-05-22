The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Laura
2h

Hey everyone, just wanted to share something. I'm 44 years old now, and when I was just 2 months old, I nearly died from what would now be classified as SIDS. This happened in Queensland, Australia.

Back then, no one even considered vaccines as a possible cause. My mum has often recounted the story: I was lying in bed when I suddenly stopped breathing and turned blue. My dad panicked but somehow managed to scream life back into me on the way to the hospital.

When we arrived, the doctors checked me and said, "She's fine—just had some milk stuck in her throat!"

Sumotoad
2h

My beautiful and perfect daughter was two months old. I was over-the-moon in love with her. She was perfectly healthy. I was freshly out of the Army, just an ordinary young dad. We took her in for her “well baby check” (it had never occurred to me that a well baby needs no checking) and she received her first shots. She was a bit fussy that evening, but that was expected—she was our second child. The next day I was downstairs when I heard her mother scream my name because our daughter had quit breathing and turned blue. We didn’t wait for an ambulance. We just got in the car and drove across town to the hospital where she had been born two months earlier. I ran into the ER with my baby in my arms. A nurse shouted, “Is the baby okay?” I shook my head, she grabbed my daughter and ran. They saved her. There was nothing wrong with her. No bronchospasm, no mucus plug, no nothing. The diagnosis was “aborted SIDS” which is of course no diagnosis at all. It was 40 years later that I learned that the DPT causes apnea. And, they didn’t teach me that in pharmacy school. I am horrified that I nearly killed my daughter by trying to take care of her. I am angry at everyone involved in this ongoing crime. I am angry that I was too dumb to figure out that the only possible cause was the vaccine she had received 16 hours earlier, and I am angry that no one told me of that possibility.

