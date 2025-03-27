Story at a Glance:

•The infant formula industry now has almost 100 billion dollars in annual sales. This was accomplished by unscrupulous marketing that trained doctors and parents to discard breastfeeding and tricked them into believing infant formula is “safe and effective.”

•Infant formula is full of corn syrup and seed oils which causes metabolic dysfunction and excessive weight gain. Remarkably, that weight gain has been normalized, making it possible to diagnose normal children as “underweight” and thereby push formula on them.

•Infant formula is full of seed oils due to a 1980 law, that on the basis of a 1963 study, concluded their fats were essential for development and hence must be in all formula. Since then, a mountain of evidence has emerged showing they’re actually harmful, but nonetheless, the 1980 formula requirements were never updated. RFK Jr. thus is the first H.H.S. Secretary to ever attempt to address this colossal mistake.

•In contrast, breast milk (alongside a healthy maternal diet) is one of the healthiest substances an infant can consume, providing a myriad of benefits including developing the infant’s brain, gut, and immune system, decreasing many serious diseases, enhancing the critical mother-child bond, and reducing the mother’s risk of many severe illnesses (e.g., cancer).

•Prior to the introduction of infant formula, mothers would often supplement their children’s diets with animal milks. If raw, these milks can yield significant benefits to children, while in contrast, when pasteurized, they have many issues (e.g., they frequently create allergies).

•This article will review the critical points one must know to provide the most healthy nourishment for their child.