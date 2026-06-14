Story at a Glance:

DMSO is an “umbrella remedy” whose combination of therapeutic properties (improving circulation, reducing inflammation, protecting cells, and reviving dying ones) makes it uniquely suited to treat a variety of conditions particularly “incurable” neurological disorders and the chronic pain that accompanies them.

Through its actions on water, DMSO temporarily shifts the phase of cell membranes and cytoskeletons, after which they reform in a strengthened configuration, facilitating DMSO’s prized ability to transport substances across biological barriers without damaging them, creating a cellular reset that can resolve dysfunctional circuits giving rise to a variety of neurological disorders.

DMSO selectively blocks the small nerve fibers (C fibers) responsible for chronic pain transmission while sparing larger fibers, producing analgesia lasting approximately 6 hours (compared with 2 hours for morphine) through mechanisms independent of opioid receptors. Hundreds of readers have reported it transforming chronic neuropathic pain, migraines, fibromyalgia, and nerve damage from diabetes, chemotherapy, vaccines, and surgery, often after years of failed conventional treatments.

DMSO promotes peripheral nerve regeneration through multiple converging mechanisms (microtubule stabilization, Schwann cell proliferation, stem cell differentiation into neurons, and enhanced axonal resealing), with readers reporting return of sensation and motor function in nerves damaged for years or even decades.

DMSO has been extensively used in clinical practice for peripheral neuropathies, with Level 1 evidence for complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and demonstrated benefit for facial nerve palsy, trigeminal neuralgia, post-herpetic neuralgia, compression neuropathies, diabetic neuropathy, and fibromyalgia, while its unique interactions with the opioid system (enhancing endogenous enkephalin signaling, upregulating opioid receptors, and counteracting opioid-induced hyperalgesia) suggest broader implications for the chronic pain crisis.

This article summarizes the extensive data demonstrating DMSO’s efficacy for peripheral neurological conditions (approximately 600 studies and 400 pertinent reader testimonials), and concludes with practical guidance on DMSO protocols and the most potent DMSO pain formulation.

Over the last two years, I have compiled an extensive series of articles, which through citing thousands of studies, made the case that DMSO cures or improves a wide variety of conditions in every organ system of the body (all of which are indexed here)—including many diseases that are widely considered incurable (e.g., COPD or vision loss). Corroborating this, thousands of readers who were inspired to try DMSO have submitted almost unbelievable testimonials (which I’ve compiled here), and this series has now received millions of views.

DMSO, in turn, has a variety of properties that make it remarkably well-suited to healing the nervous system, resulting in thousands upon thousands of studies being published. I have therefore attempted to collect and compile all of them, but because so many exist, regardless of how much I condensed them, it was not possible to fit them all into one article. As such, this is the third part of a four-part series, and critical context for this article can be found in the previously published pieces.

In turn, I have received many nearly unbelievable reports from readers, such as “My son took DMSO after his complete spinal cord injury c1/c2 was told would never breathe, move his arms or legs. I got him DMSO he is walking” (which Rebecca recently filmed and corroborated) or this case of terminal ALS (and brain fog) rapidly transforming into full functionality.

Note: we are now interviewing readers with remarkable DMSO stories they shared with us, but unfortunately lost the contact information for a few of the readers who used DMSO to treat the follow conditions: colorblindness (becoming able to differentiate pink from orange or red), terminal pulmonary fibrosis, the son in the UK with fibro dysplasia ossificans progressiva, and sudden hearing loss in both ears that began in Taiwan. If you could contact me again, or email Dan (who is helping Rebecca compile testimonials) at DMSOexperiences@proton.me that would be greatly appreciated. Likewise, if you have a compelling DMSO story to share, please contact them at that address or leave a comment here—it will help a lot of people.

Nonetheless, all of this has provoked an understandable degree of skepticism—something being able to do this goes against many of the precepts modern medicine revolved around as it chooses to follow a biochemical model where change is created by affecting specific molecular targets rather (with a discrete number of effects), a choice I believe arose because this framework allows a nearly infinite number of patentable (narrowly focused) drugs to be made. In contrast, other marginalized models of medicine, such as the biophysical framework exist which provide a means for agents to affect a large number of diseases (and in many cases, unlike biochemical agents, address their root causes).

Because of this, I have tried to detail the evidence for every known mechanism of action of DMSO. These include:

Blocking pain transmission, relaxing muscles, and inhibiting acetylcholinesterase. 1

Acting as a highly potent anti-inflammatory and free radical scavenging agent. 1 , 2

Increasing circulation through histamine-induced vasodilation, stimulating lymphatic circulation, inhibiting numerous clotting pathways, and functioning as a targeted diuretic that eliminates harmful blood and fluid accumulation. 1

Stabilizing proteins (allowing them to regain lost function), neutralizing or dissolving damaged ones and scars, and preventing fibrosis. 1 , 2

Promoting microtubule polymerization and hence cell growth. 1

Neutralizing the smallest harmful microorganisms (which frequently trigger autoimmunity) by disrupting their membranes.1

These mechanisms partly explain additional effects DMSO is repeatedly observed to create (e.g., its free radical scavenging and facilitation of DNA repair play a major role in protecting cells from otherwise lethal stressors like radiation, and its microcirculatory effects play a major role in its non-specific enhancement of immunity), while others still lack any explanation (e.g., DMSO differentiating cells, including cancer cells, or reviving dying cells1,2).

However, once effects this broad are observed (affecting almost every part of the body), biophysical rather than biochemical means are typically needed to explain them, and I’ve hence tried to put forward those I believe best do so (e.g., to explain how DMSO produces remarkable for a wide range of complex neurological and psychiatric illnesses I recently showed how DMSO directly separates blood cells by neutralizing the factors which cause them to clump together, thereby greatly increasing critical microcirculation throughout the body).

In this article, I will attempt to show how the same biophysical effects that produce DMSO’s two most well known effects—allowing substances to travel through cell membranes without damaging them and making cells able to survive being frozen—also underlie many of its other remarkable therapeutic properties and focus on their profound implications for the peripheral nervous system.

Note: I am providing this article I’ve spent the last month working on ahead of publication as a way to sincerely thank the supporters of this newsletter.