DMSO works IMMEDIATELY upon application to the skin for back pain and only 1 application was required and it's been over 60 days now without pain I lived with for 30 years. Severe disc degeneration L1-S1.

I received this comment via email:

Immediately after your first article about DMSO I purchased it and use it almost daily, I am so thankful for the information as it has literally been a lifesaver. After 16 months of tight muscles, pain, and numerous other issues, along with the full medical establishment gaslighting; I was able to ask for the correct test (GAD 65) and get myself to Mayo Clinic where I received a diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome. For those wondering - Yes I was stupid enough trust the government and medical establishment in 2021 and got the COVID 19 shot. Anyway, DMSO relieves the tension in my back, calves, feet, chest and any other areas that might be undergoing spasms. I have it with me at all times. Fortunatley I can use it at 100% strength; sometimes my skin gets dry but really who cares because it works. Thank you for the information! No doctor or physical therapist that I have met even knows anything about it. I like the DMSO store brand that you can purchase from Amazon or directly. No odor. DMSO was the only treatment I had for almost 22 months that I was in pain from constant muscle spasms.

