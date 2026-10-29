The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1dEdited

My father was into the sun...and as a baby in the 1930s, I was put into the sun, when i was four or five months old months old. in Pennsylvania. I was raised on fresh air and sunlight...and mashed bananas as a baby. I have spent a lifetime getting as much sunshine, as possible...I have fallen going down the stairs too fast, several times....I was not holding on to the bannister. The last time, I landed hard and I just sat there, closed my eyes and put myself at-one-with the Creator. Then I got up and was totally alright...at 92. No broken bones. I never worried about wrinkles; strong bones are more important. Sunlight is of maximum importance...and every day I make sure to get into the sun for almost two hours. while I m out doing my 5 miles daily.

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Bingo's avatar
Bingo
1d

If I may quote myself; "The only thing big pharma hates more than a cure is an inexpensive one."

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1 reply by A Midwestern Doctor
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