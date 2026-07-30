The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Jason's avatar
Jason
1d

There’s a few other puppet masters or handlers who helped and guided Fauci, who should be held to account

CDC Director:

Rochelle Walensky

Pfizer CEO:

Albert Bourla

Vanguard CEO

(owner of Fox & CNN, J&J):

Mortimer J. Buckley

CDC Deputy Director:

Anne Schuchat

AstraZenica CEO:

Pascal Soriot

BlackRock CEO

(owner of Fox & CNN, J&J):

Larry Fink

CDC Director

Washington Office:

Jeff Reczek

BlackRock President

(owner of Fox & CNN, J&J):

Robert Kapito

Covid Czar:

Jeff Zients

Secretary of State:

Antony Blinken

Health & Human Services:

Xavier Becerra

Assistant Secretary for Health:

Rachel Levine

CDC Chief of Staff:

Sherri Berger

CDC Chief Medical Officer:

Mitchell Wolfe

Deputy Secretary of State:

Wendy Sherman

Moderna Chief

Scientist:

Tal Zaks

Johnson & Johnson

CEO:

Alex Gorsky

Pfizer Chief Scientist:

Mikael Dolsten

Senior Pandemic

Advisor:

Andy Slavitt

White House

Chief of Staff:

Robert Klain

Administrator of Small Business Administration:

Isabel Guzman

Attorney General:

Merrick Garland

Secretary of Treasury:

Janet Yellen

Secretary of Homeland Security:

Alejandro Mayorkas

Former Director of CIA:

David Cohen

AL INTEL

Deputy National Security

Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology:

Anne Neuberger

Director of National Intelligence:

Avril Haines

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Richard Whitney's avatar
Richard Whitney
21h

Terrific article, but in calling Fauci's log his "private diaries," you are accepting the corporate media's misleading framing of the documents. These were government documents. Calling them private diaries implies that Kennedy and Rand Paul were the bad guys in publicizing someone's private papers, as if they invaded his bedroom and seized his little diary book without a warrant. That's not what happened. We should not be going along with the corporate media's framing of this issue.

See: https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/2082236450758885868

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