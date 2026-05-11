The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenine's avatar
Jenine
1d

Thank you for another great article. De-prescribing psychiatric medication is one of the services I offer in my practice. I’ve been in the medical system for over 20 years and the increase in the use of these drugs is mind blowing. I have seen children as young as 7 on these meds. The most suicidal people I have ever seen, were recently placed in these meds and prior to starting them, they were just depressed or anxious. It’s scary because it’s so expected to Rx these drugs that if you do not, you could be held liable for not following guideline. When I was applying for NP jobs, one of the questions I was asked during an interview for an urgent care was would I be willing to rx a ssri for a person who was depressed. My face couldn’t hide the disgust at that question I think. I didn’t get that job.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1dEdited

Two actions are required to stop the cycle of over prescribing prescription drugs. Fraudulent medical research that manipulates statistics to hide the harm that the drug causes should be a criminal offense and prosecuted under criminal law. Second, most of the drugs with side effects, especially those that have blackbox warnings should be banned from the marketplace immediately.. I suspect 80% of all the prescription drugs would disappear and would crush big Pharma. They have been crushing the health of the American people long enough.

Reply
Share
12 replies
116 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Midwestern Doctor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture