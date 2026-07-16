One of the things which has always fascinated me about the world is how certain invisible laws govern the “spontaneous” events that occur around us (e.g., radioactive decay). For example, to quote one friend after I remarked how surreal it’s been to see many of the malevolent things I’d read about humans doing throughout history emerge around us:

I feel the same way. It’s always so shocking to see, but it shouldn’t be. Genesis was written 3,500 years ago and there’s not a single human frailty described there that I can’t relate to.

In middle school, I was introduced to the bell curve (normal distribution) concept in statistics, which stated that with many sets of natural values or variable quantities, they will become exponentially rarer as you deviate from the mean value (e.g., men who are 6’8” are much rarer than men who are 5’8”) and for years, I marveled at how some invisible force was able to maintain this distribution as I noticed it again and again in the world around me.

Once I dove into medicine and health, it hence was apparent to me that a bell curve distribution existed for how people would react to toxicity and injury (much of which is likely due to the human body having a inherent but variable resistance to toxicity and injury along with an ability to heal from it). As such, when people are exposed to a toxic pharmaceutical or chemical, severe injuries will be rarer than moderate injuries, moderate injuries rarer than minor ones and subtle injuries most people rarely notice will be far more common than the minor ones.

When the COVID-19 vaccines were initially released, I had a large number of patients immediately show up with “moderate” reactions to the COVID vaccines (none of which were reported in the vaccine trials), with many of them stating something to the effect of: “I have gotten a flu shot for years and I have never experienced anything like this.” This was alarming to me, as I knew, per the above bell curve, if that many moderate injuries were occurring, this was likely the tip of the iceberg and I would likely be seeing far more severe reactions to the vaccine than I had initially anticipated.

In turn, before long, people around the country began reaching out to me to ask if the vaccine could cause sudden death or rapidly accelerate dementia due to this happening to a relative (which I spent a year documenting), and in time, I began seeing the same pattern within patients of other providers in my community (again demonstrating how the bell curve distributes).

Note: on the other end of the spectrum, I began noticing a lot of people around me developed abducens nerve palsies (one of the most easy to detect and frequent complication of vaccine induced microstrokes), and in each case when I asked, they shared they had been vaccinated, and in many cases acknowledged they’d experienced other effects from the vaccine.

However, while it was plainly apparent there was a major issue, due to how much religious euphoria surrounded the “95% effective vaccines which would end the pandemic” it was essentially an exercise in futility to make my colleagues see it (even when they had patients skip visits because, in the relative’s words, they’d died suddenly from a vaccine).

The Absence of Evidence is Not the Evidence of Absence

One of the particularly frustrating things about this situation was that there was a complete lockdown on any information about vaccine injuries, and as such, when people observed them, they normally were dismissed with statements such as: “it’s anecdotal” “if the vaccines were that dangerous it would have shown up in the trials” or “there are no safety signals showing the vaccines are dangerous” and told the observation they made was a complete coincidence that had no bearing on reality.

As such, those who could see the injuries were so frequent it was hard not to miss them were stuck in a cat and mouse game where we had to rely upon finding every possible data set which slipped through the web of censorship that indicated there was an issue (e.g., spikes in disability data, explosions on VAERS etc.) while in tandem, the medical system did all they could to hide those datasets and downplay the ones which emerged (e.g., V-Safe, the system which was supposed to accurately monitor COVID vaccine safety via a set sample size was altered so significant adverse reports would not be reported in it, the CDC blocked public access to incriminating V-Safe data until courts forced them to disclose it and Senator Ron Johnson has obtained records that proved the FDA deliberately suppressed safety signals showing many of the severe injuries from the COVID vaccines were indeed happening).

Note: recognizing this dynamic early on was essentially why I put so much effort over 2021 into creating that log of individuals injured by the COVID vaccines as I felt things were so censored it was unlikely something like that would ever be published otherwise.

Given the censorship from every angle we faced, a novel solution was eventually arrived at—use polling firms to determine the scale of injury. For example, in any sane society, this survey Charlie Kirk took in December 2021 should have permanently ended the vaccine campaign (which three months prior had become mandatory because so many people were not willing to take it):

Likewise, numerous polls (which I summarized in detail here) showed 9%–34% of COVID vaccine recipients developed side effects from the vaccine, 7-13% developed serious side effects, 7.5-22% know someone with a severe vaccine injury, 24-28% know someone who they believe died from the vaccine and 46-55% believe the COVID vaccines have killed a significant number of people.

Ultimately, the thing we really needed was to have a set sample of people who were comprehensively assessed for symptoms before and after vaccination so that an actual injury rate could be calculated, but since the medical system’s game plan was to argue the absence of COVID vaccine injury evidence was proof the vaccine was safe, that data set was never created. Nonetheless, because of how frequent the injuries were, they kept appearing.

High-Profile Injuries

Given the high rate of significant COVID-19 vaccine injuries, two possibilities seem quite plausible.

The first is that the COVID-19 vaccines have also injured numerous public officials.

The second is that if those officials pushed for mandating the COVID-19 vaccines on the population, they would likely try to cover up their injury rather than speak out on the issue.

For example, Illinois Democrat and US Representative Sean Casten’s 17-year-old vaccinated daughter Gwen died suddenly and unexpectedly in her sleep Sunday night, June 12, 2022. For context, prior to the vaccines, a sudden death in an adolescent was extraordinarily rare (one reader calculated a US Representative would be expected to lose a child under 18 once every 200 years).



When independent journalists investigated the events, they found both that Casten’s family aggressively promoted the vaccine and that there was a high likelihood it killed his daughter. However, rather than supply any information to dispel these rumors, Casten in a statement, simply said:

“The only thing we know about her death is that it was peaceful. And the only lesson we can take from that is to savor the moments you have with your loved ones.”

Note: quite a few parents took strong exception to how Casten handled this, and sadly there are other similar examples I can also cite of the “Casten Response.”

In addition to Casten, there have been other suspicious incidents strongly suggestive of COVID-19 vaccine injury existing throughout the Democratic leadership (that included prolonged and conspicuous absences) and of those injuries being covered up.

Democrat Senators

The best dataset I have come across can be found in the U.S. Senate. Briefly, since the vaccines entered the market:

Ben Ray Luján is a freshman New Mexico Democratic Senator who repeatedly promoted the COVID-19 vaccines:

On January 27, 2022, Luján (then 49) was hospitalized in Santa Fe after feeling fatigued and dizzy. He was found to have had a stroke affecting his cerebellum and was transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment, which included a decompressive craniectomy. A statement from his office said that "he is expected to make a full recovery". Luján returned to work at the Senate on March 3 and stated by April 21 that he was 90% recovered.

John Fetterman, a freshman Pennsylvania Democratic Senator (then aged 52) on May 17, 2022, less than a month after strongly endorsing the vaccine, suffered a stroke two days before the state primary for his senate seat. Despite significant signs of cognitive impairment since his stroke, Fetterman somehow won the primary and then the general election. Since becoming elected, Fetterman has had prolonged periods of absence from the U.S. Senate due to needing specialized medical care:

Fetterman was hospitalized for syncope (lightheadedness) for two days beginning on February 10, 2023. Two days after his release he was hospitalized again, for a severe case of major depression. For about two months, Fetterman lived and worked at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. As part of his daily schedule at the hospital, his chief of staff arrived at 10 a.m. on weekdays with newspaper clips, statements for Fetterman to approve, and legislation to review. During his hospitalization, Fetterman co-sponsored a bipartisan rail safety bill, introduced after the derailment of a chemical-carrying train in East Palestine, Ohio, close to the border with Pennsylvania; the regulation aimed to strengthen freight-rail safety regulations to prevent future derailments.

On April 17, 2023, Fetterman returned to the Senate to chair the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry subcommittee on food and nutrition, specialty crops, organics and research. The Washington Post said that Fetterman's "voice stumbled at times while reading from prepared notes" during the subcommittee hearing, but "he appeared in good spirits" and communicated a message about the importance of fighting hunger.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, on May 15, 2022, had an unusual hemorrhagic stroke (in a vein rather than an artery) while giving a speech.

It is also important to consider that in addition to strokes being one of the most common complications of the COVID-19 vaccines, both Luján and Fetterman were at an age where unexpected strokes are fairly rare (while due to the type Van Hollen’s was also quite rare).

I would argue that both of these events occurring not long after the vaccines entered the market (to a 49-year-old and a 52-year-old within a group of 48 people) was so unlikely that it cannot be attributed to chance.

However, while those two senators' stories are compelling, Dianne Feinstein's is the most important one in my opinion.

In late February, Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized for shingles. To quote Steve Kirsch's investigation of his California senator:

The article in the San Jose Mercury News said her office wouldn’t comment on her medical history regarding shingles due to privacy concerns.

But I’d like to know how keeping her history secret benefits the public.

She pushed the vaccines. Over and over. And over.

She even wanted to require vaccination or COVID tests for air travel.

We all know now how ludicrous such a suggestion was.

Given that shingles typically does not require hospitalization, many assumed Feinstein had suffered a rare but severe complication of shingles like Ramsay Hunt Syndrome due to vaccine immune suppression. Her staff, of course, insisted nothing of concern had happened, and she would be able to return to work soon.

Unfortunately, like Fetterman, a significant neurological injury occurred that became impossible to coverup once she returned, forcing Feinstein and her staff to come clean about what happened:

Adam Russell, a spokesman for Feinstein, said that the encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, “resolved itself shortly after she was released from the hospital in March.” Feinstein continues to have complications from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Russell said.

Russell confirmed the two complications after the New York Times first reported them, raising questions about whether she had been hiding the extent of her illnesses. Upon her return last week, Feinstein was using a wheelchair and noticeably thinner, and has appeared confused at times when speaking to reporters or being wheeled through the halls.

“The senator previously disclosed that she had several complications related to her shingles diagnosis,” Russell said in the statement. “As discussed in the New York Times article, those complications included Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis.”

Feinstein’s face has appeared partially paralyzed since she returned to the Senate, stirring some speculation about whether she had had a stroke….Encephalitis can also be caused by shingles. The swelling of the brain can have a number of different symptoms, including personality changes, seizures, stiffness, confusion and problems with sight or hearing, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Aides to Feinstein said last week that she is still recovering from her illness and would operate on a reduced schedule. Since she has returned, she has missed some votes where she was not needed. On Wednesday, for example, she missed the first three Senate votes of the day but appeared for the last two, in which the margin was much closer.

While this speaks for itself, the one additional detail I wish to highlight is that, as the above compilation of vaccine injuries shows, encephalitis is a much rarer complication of shingles than the already rare Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

One of the potential complications of this infection is involvement of the central nervous system causing encephalitis. An increased risk of this complication is associated with the immunocompromised patient….According to the World Health Organization, encephalitis occurs in one out of every 33,000–50,000 cases of VZV [shingles].

Note: despite complete physical and cognitive disability (which was an open secret throughout Congress), Feinstein refused to resign and only was replaced after she passed in September 2023.

For context, amongst the 48 Democrat Senators, this constituted an 8.3% rate of severe adverse reactions, which is inline with rates of injuries found throughout polling on this subject.

Republican Senators

Within the Republican party two senators who served at the time of COVID vaccine roll-out have suffered severe health issues that prevented them from being able to work (or three if you include Ben Sasse who resigned in January 2023 and was later diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in December 2025).

On Saturday, Senator Lindsey Graham (who was one of the strongest Republican supporters of the vaccine) died suddenly from an aortic dissection, a rare (about 6 in 100,000 persons a year) but often lethal event. This immediately caught my eye as I know two people who suffered aortic dissections after the COVID vaccine, along with a colleague who had a good 40-year-old friend who suffered immediate injuries (loss of hearing in one ear) from a COVID vaccine they were forced to take to work, then a year later had a (<1 in 100,000) aortic dissection and in the ICU was found to have blood clots throughout their body (so they died shortly after).

When one of the first aortic dissection happened, I hypothesized it was likely due to the COVID vaccine because:



•The doctor one of the two dissections I personally knew of felt there was no other explanation which could account for it.

•At the time of the surgical repair, the surgeons noted there was unusual damage to the artery (which likely weakened it and caused it to rupture), something I suspected was likely due to the spike protein damaging the blood vessel.

•When one pathologist extensively examined the bodies of individuals who died from the COVID vaccines, these were some of his findings:

Some of this may be coming from microclots in the vessels which feed the aorta ( as blood sludging researchers showed this destroyed vessels in the 1960s ).

•VAERS also supports this correlation:

Mitch McConnell (another strong advocate of the COVID vaccines due to his childhood polio), like Feinstein, suffered a rapid cognitive degeneration beginning in 2023, but like Feinstein, refused to acknowledge or discuss what was happening, and has become increasingly absent and dependent upon aides to do anything (e.g., since 2023, more and more he is only seen on a wheel chair). Suspicions arose that he might have a neurological disorder due to the fact in July 2026 he abruptly stopped speaking mid-sentence (while discussing the NDAA defense bill at a press conference), stared blankly ahead, and remained silent for about 20–30 seconds, after which he was escorted away along with a similar episode happening in August 2023. Most recently, he suffered some type of cardiac event and has been sequestered from the public for the last month, but as questions regarding his condition have not been answered, major questions exist surrounding his capacity to serve.

Notably, his chronology is very similar to what we saw in many elderly patients (particularly within nursing homes), where after receiving a COVID vaccine, they rapidly progressed into dementia (which was written off as “just Alzheimer’s”)—something I thought was very sad as those individuals had no ability to advocate for themselves and I detailed much more extensively here (e.g., I highlighted all the corroborating evidence and mechanisms).

Note: a very good case can be made this decline also happened to Biden, as a sequential drop in cognitive capacity was seen each time he received a COVID vaccine (all of which I detailed here).

Denial or Coverup?

Since the COVID vaccines hit the market, both I and many colleagues have been approached by a variety of famous and influential figures seeking help with their COVID vaccine injuries (some of whom have paid immense amounts of money for help because they could not find any support within the conventional medical system—which in my case, I’ve used to facilitate charitable contributions in lieu of being paid). In virtually every case, they have been insistent on absolute privacy regarding their condition, in part because showing weakness could weaken their current position, and partly because insinuating there were any dangers from the COVID vaccine would cause them to be excommunicated by their peers.

Because of this, it is not at all surprising most of the politicians who have been injured are unwilling to publicly disclose it (particularly since they voted for the COVID vaccines) and to the best of my knowledge, the only person in Congress who has publicly stated they were injured by a COVID vaccine was representative Nancy Mace (who ironically is well-positioned to become Lindsey Graham’s successor).

As such (given the bell curve), I felt it was almost certain there were a significant number of senators and representatives who had less severe injuries they could cover up and had never publicly disclosed. Given this, I reached out to a few people I trust who are connected to the Senate. They corroborated that there are senators who have privately acknowledged they experienced adverse effects from the COVID vaccines, along with others who are in denial about it and instead have attributed their new medical challenges to long COVID. However, unlike Nancy Mace, none of them have publicly acknowledged their vaccine injuries.

Note: since both are caused by spike protein toxicity, the symptoms of long COVID and COVID-19 vaccine injury overlap (although COVID-19 injuries are typically more severe and common than long COVID and if long COVID exists, COVID vaccines typically make it worse) and in many (but not all) cases, vaccine injuries are misdiagnosed as long COVID to remove culpability from the vaccines. Gardasil proponent Senator Tim Kaine has acknowledged he suffers from long COVID and people I know who’ve worked with him suspect that is in part a vaccine injury but based on the publicly available information, it cannot be reasonably inferred what he is actually suffering from. As you might guess, he has advocated for (largely pointless) research into long COVID treatments but nothing for COVID vaccine injury.

The Culture of Silence

Since COVID vaccine injuries began emerging, a common story I have heard within left-wing circles is that being COVID vaccine injured is like being in the closet (homosexual) in the 1980s due to the social stigma within their peer group of publicly acknowledging that issue is present. For example this was a September 2023 tweet which illustrates why Ron Johnson has been working so hard to host hearing that will make people recognize vaccine injuries are real:

A hiking buddy of mine who had noticeably and suddenly stopped doing the more strenuous 14,000ft hikes a couple of years ago called me and made a confession:



He got myocarditis from his second mRNA shot. Listening to him describing being alone on a trail run and suddenly having chest pains and trouble breathing was horrifying. He was afraid he was going to die alone. He’s a marathoner and highly active, in his mid 30s.



The worst part: He was afraid to tell me or anyone in his friend group.



His literal quote:



“I saw how Oz [his best friend] and especially his fiance [a med school graduate in residency who is super attached to the establishment covid narrative] were talking about the antivaxxers, and I felt like if I talked about it with any of them, I would have hurt Oz’s relationship. I also felt like Kristen [a mutual friend of ours] would have judged me and stopped hanging out. I just kept it quiet. But yeah man, I’m still having a hard time with the 14ers, and my run times are all way down.”



This is a photo of him (on the left, not showing his face out of respect for his privacy) on our last hike where we were only at 10,000ft altitude, and at the time I had noticed he was struggling, but when we asked him about it, he said he was “hungover”. He wasn’t. It was about 10 months after the myocarditis, and he was hiding it from us.



Self-censorship is perhaps the most horrifying aspect of this. None of us should find out years later that our friends had to be hospitalized. The fact that he felt he had to hide it is horrifying.



He is an incredibly smart and driven guy, and he bluntly told me that he “knows, deep down, that if I said anything about this publicly, I’d be flushing my career down the toilet. I work in the software industry in Boulder. I know what will happen if I say something.”



When I told him that I believed him, and told him about my mother-in-law and my neighbor, he obviously felt a huge sense of relief. He was afraid that I was going to judge him for the crime of telling me about a medical side-effect. Ironically, his first job out of college was working for a pharma company, specifically on a new statin.



His description of the science on statins, and the things they were and were not allowed to study on statins, was horrifying. His exact words, which echoed what I’ve heard @BretWeinstein say:



“Working there, the entire culture is so messed up man. Like, the way they think is ‘we’re going to market this, now you go and make sure we can get it approved, and it was obvious that without studying anything, they already were making it clear that we WILL get it approved, and your job is to make sure you design the studies to make that happen.’ Dude, they don’t care about people at all. It’s just numbers to them.”

Likewise, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve observed someone on a left-wing internet forum state they had a COVID vaccine injury and then everyone attacked them for spreading anti-vaccine propaganda and killing people by making people not want to vaccine—in a manner eerily similar to how detransitioners who attempt to reverse sex changes due to complications they experienced are attacked by trans advocates (who previously were their friends) for “spreading hate and misinformation”).

Conclusion

My longstanding belief has been that due to the frequency of risks inherent to vaccination (which in most cases outweigh any possible benefits of eliminating diseases) the only way the vaccine profession has been able to sustain their market has been by instilling the widespread (and deliberately vague) belief “vaccines are safe and effective,” having people religiously identify with it, and then using the faith in that belief as a way to dismiss refute and ignore all evidence to the contrary.

Fortunately, while propaganda can prop up and sustain beliefs at odds with reality, there is a limit to what it can do, and once it becomes sufficiently divorced from reality, people will wake up to it—which due to the pharmaceutical industry’s greed, happened with COVID-19, as they not only chose to push a highly ineffective and dangerous vaccine on the population, but also mandate it and double-down on burying all evidence of harm even as more and more emerged.

Because of this, a profound loss of trust has occurred in medicine I never expected to see in my lifetime—surveys show in just a few years, trust in doctors and hospitals has declined from 71.5% to 40.1%, along with a significant loss of trust in the pharmaceutical industry, government health authorities and support for childhood vaccinations (e.g., almost half of the population no longer fully trusts the CDC vaccine schedule now).

As such, the industry appears to be scrambling to get as many of these lucrative products to market as they can (with minimal regards for their toxicity) while the goldmine is still there and in parallel, since the system has no way to address the increasing disability emerging in our society, we are now seeing a (previously unimaginable) widespread push beginning for medically assisted dying (which is particularly tragic as many of these “incurable cases” could easily be addressed with affordable solutions like DMSO).



On the other end, the political climate is starting to shift, as in recent hearings, I’ve noticed more and more Republican senators are becoming comfortable publicly denouncing predatory corporate practices which threaten our health and RFK Jr. is finally beginning to be able to push through government recognition of compensable COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

Ultimately, I believe it is impossible for widespread recognition of the toxicity of vaccines to return to the old “safe and effective” status quo, so in my eyes, it is much more a question of how long it will take to happen and how much unnecessary suffering will have to occur before it does. That said, given the forces we faced at the start of this, the rate at which the public has awakened to the catastrophe has been astonishing (I never expected the mandates would be overturned in a year) and at this point only 16% of adults are still boosting (assuming the CDC numbers aren’t exaggerated).

When this newsletter started, my goal was to do what I could to help accelerate the reversal on public opinion of the COVID vaccines, as they were so dangerous, I knew each day they remained in widespread use, significant short and long term suffering would result (e.g., it’s really painful to deal with all the unusual cancers I am seeing emerge now). While I wish things could have flipped sooner, I am nonetheless immensely grateful they did as quick as they did, and I sincerely thank each of you for providing the support that allowed me to play a role in helping that shift happen. For the next phase, my hope is that articles like this can be used to convince legislators (particularly the injured ones) that they are not alone and the culture of silence around this issue, not only must break, but electorally is in their interest to break.