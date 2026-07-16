The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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K.'s avatar
K.
9h

I never put these two together, AMD, before you pointed it out. "Since the system has no way to address the increasing disability emerging in our society, we are now seeing a (previously unimaginable) widespread push beginning for medically assisted dying..." Truly, evil abounds.

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
10h

After what I've seen with mRNA shots, after what I experienced even with the flu shot, I haven't taken any of that %$^&^ since 2018 and don't plan to ever again. All I can hope from articles like this is people are forced to remember because, just like after Nazi Germany, the ones who forced this on everyone, whether directly or through social ostracism, all want it to go away and pretend they weren't involved.

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