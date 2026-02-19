The Forgotten Side of Medicine

1d

I wish I, a retired hospital RN, could articulate my experiences with you and your readers about death and dying. Not only regarding those in my care at the hospital but family members including my young child. Protocol has many times needlessly interrupted the natural processes of dying. I spent years weeping on my long drive home because of many unnecessary medical interventions, especially when I was on the code team, which was not a voluntary position but built into the unit where I worked. I had a different attitude at the end of my career from the one I had at the beginning. Thank you for the article.

2d

This piece names something many families feel but can’t quite articulate: death has been turned into a managed procedure instead of a human transition.

The system is excellent at intervention, billing, and protocol. It is far less equipped for meaning, presence, or honoring what a person actually wants at the end of life. That’s how people end up surrounded by machines instead of loved ones, receiving treatments they never chose.

The quiet counter-current is hospice and palliative care. When used well, they return the focus to comfort, clarity, family, and dignity—often at home, where the person belongs.

The real takeaway for me is simple: decide your values before the crisis. Write them down. Share them with your family. Make sure your care reflects your life.

A human life deserves a human ending.

— Lone Wolf

